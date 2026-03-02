EnergySage says the looming expiration of the federal residential solar tax credit drove a 205% surge in homeowner engagement in the second half of 2025, with median pricing of $2.49/W, an average system size of 11.8 kW, and a decline in storage attachment rates as customers rushed to install systems before the end of the year.From pv magazine USA EnergySage released its H2 2025 Home Electrification Marketplace Report on Thursday, revealing how the looming expiration of the residential solar tax credit reshaped the US residential solar market and spurred a 205% increase in homeowner engagement ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...