Radiobotics to join Medimaps Group, creating a global provider of AI-driven musculoskeletal (MSK) medical imaging software

The transaction is expected to close following receipt of Danish foreign direct investment (FDI) approval and other customary closing conditions

Together, they will bridge the gap between preventative bone health and acute trauma diagnostics, offering an expanded portfolio across X-ray and DXA: Fracture detection, opportunistic bone fragility assessment, and fracture risk prediction

The combined entity will have a commercial reach in 90 countries through a robust network of direct and partner channels

Both organizations will maintain their established brands, supported by close R&D and commercial collaboration

Medimaps Group S.A., a global leader in AI-driven bone microarchitecture imaging solutions, and Radiobotics ApS, a leader in AI-powered MSK radiology solutions, today announced that they have entered into a strategic merger agreement. Closing of the transaction is subject to receipt of Danish foreign direct investment (FDI) approval and other customary closing conditions. The merger will combine the two specialized AI medical imaging analysis companies to accelerate the adoption of AI-enabled musculoskeletal imaging, bringing complementary technologies, clinical validation, and global commercial capabilities together under a unified MSK vision.

Peter Ulvskjold from Radiobotics (left) and Didier Hans from Medimaps Group (right)

The combined organization will offer a comprehensive suite of AI-enabled medical imaging solutions across X-ray and DXA modalities, ranging from automated fracture detection and opportunistic bone fragility assessment to fracture risk prediction. Medimaps Group's bone microarchitecture solutions including TBS Osteo and TBS Reveal together with RBfracture, Radiobotics' flagship solution for detecting trauma-related findings, integrate seamlessly into existing radiology workflows through PACS-enabled capabilities.

The mission of the combined entity will be to solve the silent crisis of bone health by closing the gap between reactive diagnostics and preventative care. This partnership will create the world's first end-to-end MSK AI ecosystem, where every X-ray becomes a tool for both detection and long-term risk prediction. To achieve this at scale, the organization will leverage its combined clinical expertise, operational capabilities, and established distribution networks to expand access to its portfolio across 90 markets worldwide including the United States serving hospitals, clinics, and imaging centers.

"This merger represents a pivotal milestone in Medimaps Group's long-term strategy to strengthen our leadership in bone health assessment," said Univ.-Prof. Dr. Didier Hans, Co-founder and CEO of Medimaps Group. "Our ambition is to give radiologists a single, trusted platform that brings together fracture detection and fracture risk prediction across the continuum of care, so clinicians can make better decisions, patients receive better outcomes, and healthcare systems benefit from more efficient, evidence-based care."

A combined executive team will lead the new organization, ensuring continuity in strategy and support while preserving the MSK expertise of both brands. By maintaining key leadership from both sides, the group will be positioned to foster a high-growth, collaborative environment that honors the heritage of both companies.

"Radiobotics has always been driven by scientific rigor and real-world clinical impact," says Peter Ulvskjold, CEO of Radiobotics and member of the Medimaps Group Executive Committee. "Joining Medimaps Group will accelerate access to our technology. It's an important step in our vision to ensure patients receive immediate and precise, expert-level care in MSK imaging, 24/7, regardless of time, infrastructure, or staffing constraints."

Fractures remain one of the most common and operationally demanding challenges for hospitals and emergency departments. High trauma volumes, time-critical decision-making, and the risk of missed or delayed diagnoses place sustained pressure on clinicians and care pathways. Improving the speed and consistency of fracture assessment is therefore critical for patient outcomes and hospital efficiency. Osteoporosis and related fragility fractures alone represent a significant clinical and economic burden for healthcare systems, with annual costs currently estimated at $22 billion and projected to rise to more than $95 billion by 20401

Early identification of bone fragility and accurate fracture risk assessment are critical to enabling timely intervention and preventing fractures before they occur. By leveraging AI-powered imaging solutions such as RBfracture, TBS Reveal and TBS Osteo, radiologists can more effectively identify at-risk patients and support proactive clinical management.

Financial terms of the transaction will not be disclosed.

About Medimaps Group

Founded by medical practitioners and clinical researchers, Medimaps combines Swiss innovation with a global presence to lead in bone health management.? We provide healthcare professionals worldwide with advanced AI-driven software that enables comprehensive bone microarchitecture assessment.

Our passion for musculoskeletal health is grounded in scientific expertise and strengthened through collaborations with world-class academics, clinicians, industry partners, and patient communities. The science behind our imaging applications and robust clinical evidence form the core of Medimaps Group's identity.

Medimaps Group, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, has offices in the United States and France. Its U.S. affiliate, Medimaps Group USA LLC, markets the company products and services.

Learn more at www.medimaps.ai

About Radiobotics

Founded in 2017, Radiobotics is an award-winning Danish MedTech company dedicated to advancing musculoskeletal (MSK) radiology with AI-powered solutions. Radiobotics' flagship solution, RBfracture, is designed to support Emergency and Radiology with highly accurate detection of trauma-related findings, including fractures, dislocations, lipohemarthrosis, and effusion.

Radiobotics' commitment to delivering precise, expert-level care in MSK imaging 24/7, regardless of time, infrastructure, or staffing constraints, is reflected in its close collaboration with leading clinical institutions, including partnering with Oxford University Hospital (OUH) on the world's first and largest randomised clinical trial evaluating radiology AI in urgent care as well as achieving NICE approval for use in urgent care settings across the NHS.

