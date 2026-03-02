Anzeige
02.03.2026 09:06 Uhr
UfiSpace Unveils AI-Optimized 1.6T Open Networking Portfolio at MWC Barcelona 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UfiSpace, a leader in open networking solutions, today launched its AI-optimized 1.6T networking portfolio at MWC Barcelona 2026 (Hall 5, Stand 5A61). The portfolio addresses the scale, performance, and security demands of large-scale AI deployments with the S9331-64HO AI fabric switch and the S9630-32HO secure aggregation platform.

As AI infrastructure shifts toward hyperscale architectures, proprietary network designs often constrain growth and increase costs. UfiSpace's open networking model enables capacity expansion aligned with AI workload demand, helping operators optimize investment while maintaining architectural flexibility.

High-Performance AI Fabric and Secure Transport

The S9331-64HO targets AI backend fabric requirements. Built on the Broadcom Tomahawk 6 chipset, the system delivers 102.4 Tbps of switching capacity to support dense GPU clusters. Advanced traffic-management capabilities, including Adaptive Routing and congestion control, are designed to shorten Job Completion Time (JCT), improve compute efficiency, and accelerate AI training cycles.

The S9630-32HO extends the AI fabric to the transport layer. Powered by the Broadcom Qumran 4D chipset, the platform provides line-rate MACsec and IPsec encryption, enabling secure aggregation without performance trade-offs. When deployed with OpenZR+ optics, it supports transmission distances of up to 400 kilometers, addressing requirements for AI Data Center Interconnect (DCI) and backbone modernization across distributed AI infrastructure.

Sustainability and the 1.6T Roadmap

As 1.6T networking platforms deliver unprecedented bandwidth and performance, they also introduce significant thermal and power challenges. UfiSpace is showcasing AI-ready networking solutions at MWC Barcelona, designed to address these constraints in high-density network deployments. The company will demonstrate advanced liquid-cooling solutions at OFC 2026 in Los Angeles (March 17-19), engineered to enhance Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and support the thermal demands of next-generation 1.6T optical networking interfaces.

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT

About UfiSpace
UfiSpace is a leading provider of open networking solutions for telecommunications, cloud service providers, and hyperscale data centers. By leveraging merchant silicon and disaggregated architectures, UfiSpace enables its customers to build more agile, scalable, and cost-effective next-generation networks.

Follow us on our social media channels: LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ufispace-unveils-aioptimized-1-6t-open-networking-portfolio-at-mwc-barcelona-2026--302695279.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
