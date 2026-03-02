Metso Oyj: Setting the benchmark in sustainable comminution: Metso and Loesche introduce transformative dry grinding technology

ESPOO, Finland, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metso Corporation and Loesche GmbH have signed a partnership agreement to introduce groundbreaking Metso Loesche VRM dry grinding technology for a wide range of minerals processing applications. The exclusive partnership combines Metso's expertise in sustainable end-to-end minerals processing solutions and extensive service capabilities with Loesche's Vertical Roller Mill technology to support the mining industry's quest to gain efficiency through innovative technologies and redefined process flowsheet design.

"We are truly excited about the collaboration with Loesche. The launch of the Metso Loesche VRM dry grinding technology sets a new benchmark in sustainable comminution, delivering clear sustainability and efficiency gains to the mining industry. It significantly reduces energy consumption in one of the industry's most power-intensive steps and lowers operating costs through simplified flowsheets and reduced wear part consumption," said Bjorn Nielsen, Vice President, HPGR & Dry Grinding at Metso.

"Together with Metso, we are uniquely positioned to deliver significant value to the mining industry and support the shift towards more resource-efficient operations. VRM technology already has a proven track record with more than 2,400 references in cement and other industry applications worldwide, and we are excited to see it taken into use also in minerals processing, where it can provide substantial benefits," said Stefan Baaken, Managing Director, Loesche Australia, Loesche GmbH.

The Metso Loesche VRM dry grinding technology is part of the Metso Plus offering. It can replace high-pressure grinding rolls (HPGR), horizontal mills in primary and secondary applications and tertiary stirred mill applications, while at the same time simplifying the process and bringing savings in energy consumption and operating costs. Downstream processes benefit from improved mineral liberation and steeper particle size distribution. Also, advanced flow sheets incorporating coarse particle flotation, magnetic separation or other coarse beneficiation technologies can be facilitated, further reducing or even eliminating water consumption if fully dry processes are feasible.

Discover more about Metso Loesche VRM technology on our website . More information about Loesche GmbH is available on their website . Additionally, we invite you to attend the VRM webinar scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 15:00 - 16:00 EET. Please access the event through the registration link .

