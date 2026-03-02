Capita Plc: Capita announces collaboration with Snowflake to power its AI Catalyst Stack for mission-critical citizen contact centres

LONDON, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capita, a leading AI-led UK business process outsourcer, has today announced a multi-year agreement with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. By combining Snowflake's innovative platform with Capita's expertise in running and transforming complex operations, contact centres can operationalise AI safely, measurably and at scale.

As part of the integration, Snowflake provides the Data Management and Intelligence layer, underpinning Capita's AI Catalyst Stack across contact centre and client-facing operations. This collaboration enables Capita to modernise data infrastructure and transform how intelligence is embedded into live, regulated services where performance, compliance and citizen trust are critical.

In many contact centre environments, operational insight is constrained by the hidden cost of manual reporting, fragmented systems and dashboard sprawl. Teams often manage hundreds of dashboards across separate management information, workforce management, quality assurance and continuous improvement functions. Scaling insight in this model typically means scaling headcount, slowing decision-making and obscuring the true drivers of performance.

Snowflake's AI Data Cloud provides a secure, scalable foundation to unify operational data in near real-time. Capita integrates that foundation into a managed operating capability - embedding standardised insight products, governance cadence and measurable performance targets directly into the day-to-day management of contact centre operations.

Unlike traditional technology deployments, Capita's approach combines enterprise-grade data infrastructure with operator-led transformation. Experienced contact centre professionals implement and manage the optimised AI Catalyst Stack on clients' behalf, ensuring intelligence is embedded into frontline leadership routines rather than delivered as standalone dashboards.

Capita piloted Snowflake's AI Data Cloud across four contact centre clients in the UK and Ireland. Within four months, frontline teams were able to access real-time, natural-language insights across previously fragmented data sources. Manual reporting and planning workflows were significantly streamlined, accelerating decision cycles and reducing operational overhead. In multiple environments, this translated into significant cost reduction opportunities while also enabling management teams to redirect capacity toward coaching, training and agent wellbeing.

Sameer Vuyyuru, Chief AI and Product Officer at Capita, said: "Modern contact centres cannot rely on fragmented reporting models and reactive dashboards. They need an operating system for intelligence. Snowflake provides the secure, scalable data foundation that allows us to unify operational signals in near real-time. Capita brings the run-state expertise and governance discipline to convert that foundation into measurable performance improvement. This collaboration is about embedding AI into live services safely and accountably - not just deploying technology but transforming how operations are run."

Dan Waters, VP EMEA Partners & Alliances at Snowflake, said: "We are delighted that Capita selected Snowflake's AI Data Cloud to support its AI-enabled contact centre transformation. By combining our easy, connected and trusted platform with Capita's operational expertise, organisations can unlock real-time insight and enhance service performance across both the public and private sectors."

As part of the collaboration, Capita has joined the Snowflake Partner Network, strengthening its ecosystem of strategic technology partnerships alongside AWS, Microsoft, Salesforce and ServiceNow. This ensures clients benefit from integrated, AI-enabled service delivery underpinned by secure, governed data architecture.

Media enquiries

Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita plc

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across eight countries, Capita's 34,000 colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day. www.capita.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922265/Capita_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/capita-announces-collaboration-with-snowflake-to-power-its-ai-catalyst-stack-for-mission-critical-citizen-contact-centres-302700173.html