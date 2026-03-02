White Pearl Technology Group AB: WPTG announces new South African contracts won by newly added subsidiaries

Stockholm, Sweden, 2026-03-02 - White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG), a Swedish global technology company, today announced that it has been awarded contracts valued at SEK 25 million by private sector companies in South Africa, validating the Company's strategic direction.

These recent contracs secured by the WPTG subsidiaries Afrison and Premier Brands offer proof that the WPTG model with Swedish-backed governance, international reach, and cross-platform strategy can transform local operators into nationally competitive infrastructure enterprises.

Evolving into businesses capable of winning national-scale tenders

When White Pearl Technology Group acquires a business, it does not simply add a balance sheet line - it exports a fundamentally different standard of operating discipline to that business. Afrison and Premier Brands are the latest proof of that proposition. Both entered the White Pearl Africa Smart Infrastructure Division as capable, regionally respected operators. Under Swedish ownership, with access to Group governance frameworks, institutional-grade risk management, and a coordinated cross-selling platform, they have evolved into businesses capable of winning national-scale tenders against international competition - and executing on them.

Positioning itself as a full-spectrum infrastructure technology provider

Afrison's award of the SANRAL N3 intelligent highway lighting contract to be delivered in Q2 is emblematic of this transformation. Competing against established international players and winning on technology and delivery credibility would not have been realistic for a standalone South African SME. Backed by White Pearl's platform - which integrates OEM manufacturing, IoT data intelligence, and digital overlay capability - Afrison could position itself as a full-spectrum infrastructure technology provider, not a hardware vendor. The initial ZAR 8 million award now opens a corridor with tens of millions of rands in potential as the N3 programme scales between Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

The commercial confidence and technical depth that Group membership enables

Premier Brands tells a parallel story in energy infrastructure. Competing for Eskom's PV and Battery Energy Storage rollout - and securing the largest allocation among all awarded bidders - reflects the commercial confidence and technical depth that Group membership enables. The ZAR 35 million pilot contract, to be delivered within six months, is the entry point to a programme with approximately 300 additional Eskom sites identified for rollout over the next two to three years. That pipeline would not be visible, much less accessible, without the platform White Pearl has built.

The output of a deliberate Group strategy

Critically, these are not isolated wins - they are the output of a deliberate Group strategy. White Pearl's model is to take businesses with proven domain expertise and give them what developing-market operators rarely possess: disciplined capital allocation, conservative financial stewardship, structured cross-sell frameworks, and a platform that opens markets far beyond their domestic footprint. Lighting, energy, IoT, and data analytics are now delivered as a unified proposition across both companies, with additional cross-divisional mandates in late-stage negotiation and further announcements expected shortly. The Group's SADC regional expansion programme is actively in progress, with governments and utilities across the sub-continent engaging White Pearl Africa as a credible, bankable infrastructure technology partner.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.