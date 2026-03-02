Mandatum Oyj: Mandatum plc: Sale of Saxo Bank shares held by Mandatum has been completed

Mandatum plc, Press release, 2 March 2026 at 9:15 a.m. EET

Mandatum plc announced on 10 March 2025 that it had agreed to sell all of its shares in Saxo Bank A/S to Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG. The completion of the transaction was subject to obtaining certain standard regulatory and other approvals. All required approvals have been obtained, and the transaction was completed on 2 March 2026.

The purchase price received by Mandatum in the transaction completed today amounted to approximately EUR 308 million. The original purchase price announced on 10 March 2025 has been reduced by certain items in accordance with the share purchase agreement, including the approximately EUR 8 million downward purchase price adjustment due to the administrative fine imposed on Saxo Bank as disclosed by Mandatum on 23 January 2026.

Mandatum will use the proceeds to repay a EUR 200 million bank loan that was used to finance the acquisition of the Saxo Bank shares from Sampo plc in connection with the partial demerger. The transaction does not have a material result impact when taking into account transaction costs. If the transaction had been completed on 31 December 2025, Mandatum's pro forma solvency ratio without transitional measure would have increased from 169 per cent to approximately 197 per cent as at 31 December 2025 due to decreased solvency capital requirement.

The completion of the transaction has no impact on Mandatum Trader's customers. Mandatum Services Ltd will continue to offer the Trader service as a tied agent of Saxo Bank also following the completion of the transaction.

