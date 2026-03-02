Anzeige
Mandatum Oyj: Mandatum plc: Sale of Saxo Bank shares held by Mandatum has been completed

Mandatum plc, Press release, 2 March 2026 at 9:15 a.m. EET

Mandatum plc announced on 10 March 2025 that it had agreed to sell all of its shares in Saxo Bank A/S to Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG. The completion of the transaction was subject to obtaining certain standard regulatory and other approvals. All required approvals have been obtained, and the transaction was completed on 2 March 2026.

The purchase price received by Mandatum in the transaction completed today amounted to approximately EUR 308 million. The original purchase price announced on 10 March 2025 has been reduced by certain items in accordance with the share purchase agreement, including the approximately EUR 8 million downward purchase price adjustment due to the administrative fine imposed on Saxo Bank as disclosed by Mandatum on 23 January 2026.

Mandatum will use the proceeds to repay a EUR 200 million bank loan that was used to finance the acquisition of the Saxo Bank shares from Sampo plc in connection with the partial demerger. The transaction does not have a material result impact when taking into account transaction costs. If the transaction had been completed on 31 December 2025, Mandatum's pro forma solvency ratio without transitional measure would have increased from 169 per cent to approximately 197 per cent as at 31 December 2025 due to decreased solvency capital requirement.

The completion of the transaction has no impact on Mandatum Trader's customers. Mandatum Services Ltd will continue to offer the Trader service as a tied agent of Saxo Bank also following the completion of the transaction.

Additional information:


Lotta Borgström
VP, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 50 022 1027
lotta.borgstrom[a]mandatum.fi

Niina Riihelä
SVP, Communications, Brand and Sustainability
Tel. +358 40 728 1548
niina.riihela[a]mandatum.fi

Mandatum in brief
Mandatum is a major financial services provider, combining expertise in asset and wealth management and life insurance. Clients include institutional investors, companies and private individuals. Mandatum offers a broad range of services encompassing asset and wealth management, compensation and rewards, supplementary pensions and personal risk insurance. Skilled personnel, strong brand and proven investment track record are at the centre of Mandatum's success. The company has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki since 2023.
mandatum.fi/en/group


