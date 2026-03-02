pureLiFi brings "Security for All" introducing Military-Grade Protection to Everyday Connectivity across multiple segments of home and enterprise networks.

pureLiFi, the global leader in light-based communications, is set to challenge expectations at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 by shattering speed barriers and solving the Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) industry's toughest challenge, delivering high quality signal indoors. LiFi is a high-speed, wireless communication technology that transmits data through the light spectrum rather than traditional radio frequencies.

The Bridge XC Flex by pureLiFi delivers seamless gigabit connectivity through glass, bypassing the need for drilling or complex unreliable cabling. By using light to bridge the gap between outdoors and indoors, this plug-and-play LiFi solution offers a secure, high-speed, and interference-free connection for modern homes and offices.

The latest LiFi systems on show leverage technology trusted by international security agencies for classified networks, demonstrating that LiFi's massive capacity and military-grade security are accessible to all.

Moving beyond the constraints of radio frequencies, pureLiFi is unveiling its High-Bandwidth Architecture, capable of a staggering 10 Gigabits per second (Gbps). Alongside this breakthrough, the company will showcase a powerhouse lineup of 5G FWA partner demonstrations and the latest Bridge XC Flex system.

The FWA Revolution: Bridge XC Flex

Leading the charge is the Bridge XC Flex, a game-changing product designed to supercharge FWA and beyond. Demonstrated alongside 5G Consumer Premises Equipment (CPE) heavyweights like Askey, Inseego and Sonim, a NEXA company.

The Bridge XC Flex demonstrates how it will eliminate the "last meter" headache alongside a range of CPE.

By acting as a sleek, high-speed bridge between outdoor broadband and the indoor wireless network, the system allows telcos to deliver gigabit broadband through windows without the cost or chaos of drilling holes or professional installation. This "plug-and-play" revolution allows for self-installation in under five minutes, drastically slashing subscriber acquisition costs and accelerating time-to-revenue for broadband providers.

pureLiFi also offers the Bridge XC Module that allows CPE providers to integrate the gigabit bridging capability directly into 5G modems and indoor access points, streamlining deployment further.

The Bridge XC Flex has completed consumer field trials with major Telcos and will be ready to ship later this year.

Industry Endorsement

"The Bridge XC Flex solves a significant hurdle in the FWA market," noted from Robert Lin, CEO of Askey, "By providing a stable, high-speed accessory that bypasses structural interference, the collaboration allows us to deliver a premium, gigabit experience that is faster and cheaper to deploy than ever before."

"As demand for FWA continues to accelerate, ensuring consistent, high-quality indoor signal performance is critical," said Ryan Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Inseego. "By combining pureLiFi's Bridge XC Flex with Inseego's high-speed, secure 5G and LTE connectivity, we're adding a powerful layer to overcome degradation by walls and windows that can limit traditional radio frequency signals. The result is a stronger signal delivery that unlocks gigabit-level performance at the edge while strengthening our ability to deliver carrier-grade FWA with the consistency and reliability customers expect."

10 Gbps: The New Connectivity DNA

As MWC looks toward the 6G future, pureLiFi is introducing LiFi as the "New Connectivity DNA." pureLiFi's High-Bandwidth Architecture provides a glimpse into a roadmap that extends far beyond 5G, serving next-generation use cases for deploying LiFi internet and LiFi bridging including Satellite, and Fibre. This massive capacity ensures that bandwidth provided by telcos actually reaches the end-user with zero interference and maximum security.

"LiFi is no longer just a faster alternative; it is the fundamental DNA of the modern network," said Ron Schaeffer, CEO of pureLiFi. "Our High-Bandwidth Architecture is more than just 10 Gbps LiFi tech, it's a roadmap to support the entire industry. We are enabling telcos to bring the massive capacity of 5G, Satellite, and Fibre indoors with zero friction, ensuring users get the full bandwidth they pay for."

Scaling the Roadmap

While the 10 Gbps demonstration provides a glimpse of the future, pureLiFi is showcasing its immediate-impact portfolio:

Bridge XC Flex: The latest flexible, self-installable solution for bringing 5G FWA indoors through any window.

The latest flexible, self-installable solution for bringing 5G FWA indoors through any window. LiFi Cube Mini: The personal "fortress" of connectivity for secure, high-bandwidth remote work and gaming.

The personal "fortress" of connectivity for secure, high-bandwidth remote work and gaming. Kitefin XE: Mission-critical, room-filling LiFi for environments where security is absolute and interference is not an option.

