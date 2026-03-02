Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
WKN: A2PLBE | ISIN: SE0012675361 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IRA
Frankfurt
02.03.26 | 08:57
0,157 Euro
-0,51 % -0,001
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB Participates in Life Science Day in Gothenburg on March 4, 2026

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will participate in Life Science Day on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Gothenburg.

Gustaf Albèrt, CFO, will represent the company at the event at 10:45 a.m., followed by a Q&A session.

Life Science Day will take place at the Wallenberg Conference Center, Sahlgrenska Academy, at Medicinareberget in Gothenburg on 4 March, 2026.

The presentation can be viewed in real time at www.lifesciencedagen.se and will later be posted on the event's website and on YouTube.

Life Science Day is organized by the media agency Finwire and Företagsfinansiering Fyrstad to highlight the breadth of companies operating in the industry.

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO
Phone: +46 730 60 70 99
E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

Gustaf Albèrt, CFO
Phone: +46 709 168 302
E-mail: gustaf.albert@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase Ib. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB participates in Life Science Day in Gothenburg on March 4, 2026

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/irlab-participates-in-life-science-day-in-gothenburg-on-march-4-2026-1142638

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
