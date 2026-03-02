A new era of winter driving begins: Nokian Tyres launches entirely new type of studded winter tire that automatically adapts to changes in temperature

Nokian Tyres plc Press Release March 2, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. EET

The Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta 01 is the world's first winter tire with on-demand grip

NOKIA, Finland, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nokian Tyres is ushering in a new era of winter driving with the world's first studded winter tire that automatically adjusts to changes in temperature - the Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta 01.

Nokian Tyres invented the winter tire in 1934 and introduced the first Hakkapeliitta branded tire 90 years ago in 1936. Nine decades after the birth of the legendary Hakkapeliitta winter tire family, the newest generation changes winter driving by realizing a decades-long quest to build a tire with studs that adapt to changing road conditions.

The revolutionary global product from the inventor of the winter tire features On-Demand Grip provided by Double Action Stud Technology. As temperatures change, the studs adjust automatically between ON-mode and OFF. The innovation is the first of its kind in the tire industry, furthering Nokian Tyres' legacy as a winter driving pioneer. The Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta 01 is built for passenger cars, crossovers and sport utility vehicles. It is certified with the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake and Ice Grip symbols.

"The new Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta 01 represents one of our company's biggest innovations since we introduced the first winter tire more than 90 years ago," says Nokian Tyres President and CEO Paolo Pompei. "This new winter tire achieves what was previously thought impossible: a studded tire that responds to temperature changes to deliver ultimate safety while protecting the road."

The groundbreaking stud technology is the realization of a visionary concept Nokian Tyres introduced in 2014: a winter tire with retractable studs. Since then, company experts have worked tirelessly around the world to make the technology a reality, testing thousands of prototype tires in a wide array of conditions, from indoor labs and urban areas to the company's renowned Arctic test center in Ivalo, Finland and Hakka Ring test facility in Spain.

The result is a tire that reduces road wear by up to 30 percent compared to its predecessor. Ice grip improves by up to 10 percent and wet grip up to 5 percent, making the Hakkapeliitta 01 a victory of both safety and sustainability. At the same time, the Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta 01 reduces noise levels by as much as one decibel, leading to a quieter and more comfortable ride. These enhancements are designed to reduce uncertainty for consumers who prefer studded tires but are concerned about their road wear or noise.

"With the new Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta 01, we set out to rethink what a studded winter tire can be. We didn't want to compromise between superior ice grip and low road wear, which is a common trade-off in winter tire development," says Nokian Tyres Development Manager Mikko Liukkula, who oversaw the tire's years-long evolution from concept to reality. "Instead of a compromise, we developed a solution where grip adjusts automatically to the temperature, delivering maximum safety when it's needed, and more controlled, gentler road contact when it's not. This helps drivers account for winter weather that is less predictable than ever, while navigating new regulations related to tires' impact on the road."

The tire's tread compound consists partly of renewable materials, such as natural rubber, bio resin and bio-based oils, including materials derived from pine resin and canola oil.

The new Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta 01 product range will be available to consumers in autumn 2026. The main markets are the Nordic countries and North America. Nokian Tyres produces the tire at its factory in Nokia, Finland.

To learn more about the Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta 01, visit NokianTyres.com/01.

Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta 01: On-Demand Grip

On-Demand Grip. The world's first winter tire that adjusts to the weather. Studs engage in cold temperatures for instant traction, then disengage in milder conditions for smooth, confident driving.

Studmode ON: Maximum safety on ice and snow. Powerful grip on ice and snow provide total peace of mind in harsh winter weather. Enabled by Studmode ON.

Studmode OFF: Bare-road precision with minimal road wear. Road-friendly contact and accurate handling keep driving stable and precise on dry roads. Enabled by Studmode OFF.

Peaceful Precision. Ultra-low sound levels increase driving comfort, thanks to noise-optimized stud design and SilentDrive Technology.

