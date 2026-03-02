Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 02-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 02/03/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: OESTERREICHISCHE KONTROLLBANK AG 2.415% p.a. Senior Unsecured Notes due 03/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and EUR1,000 in Debt and debt-like securities XS3308055444 -- excess thereafter up to and including EUR199,000) Issuer Name: B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A. (TO BE RENAMED AS B&M European Value Retail plc) Ordinary Shares of GBP0.10 each; fully paid Equity shares (commercial JE00BVSYJW51 -- companies) Issuer Name: Corporacion Andina de Fomento 3.86% Notes due 27/02/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like securities XS3306601470 -- USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD200,000 in excess thereof) Issuer Name: Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc Equity shares (international Shares of common stock of USD0.01 each; fully paid commercial companies secondary US8669661048 -- listing) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 04/03/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised derivatives XS3263090956 -- bearer of GBP1,000.00 each) Issuer Name: QNB Finance Ltd 3.860% Notes due 02/03/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like securities XS3307199664 -- bearer of USD200,000 each)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

