Montag, 02.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Dow Jones News
02.03.2026 09:33 Uhr
Removal - Atlas Funding 2022-1 Plc

DJ Removal- ATLAS FUNDING 2022-1 PLC 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Removal- ATLAS FUNDING 2022-1 PLC 
02-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
02/03/2026, 08:00 
 
REMOVAL 
 
ATLAS FUNDING 2022-1 PLC 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 
02/03/2026, 08:00: 
Security Description                                Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/02/2060; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like XS2455383088 --  
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000)   securities 
 
 
Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/02/2060; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like XS2455383328 --  
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000)   securities 
 
 
Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/02/2060; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like XS2455383591 --  
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000)   securities 
 
 
Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/02/2060; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like XS2455384136 --  
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000)   securities 
 
 
Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/02/2060; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like XS2455384219 --  
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000)   securities 
 
 
Class X1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/02/2060; fully paid;      Debt and debt-like 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of  securities     XS2455385703 --  
GBP1,000) 
 
 
Class X2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/02/2060; fully paid;      Debt and debt-like 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of  securities     XS2455386420 --  
GBP1,000) 
 
 
Class Z1 Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 25/02/2060; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and debt-like XS2455386933 --  
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000)   securities 
 
 
Class Z2 Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 25/02/2060; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and debt-like XS2455387071 --  
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000)   securities

This notice has been issued by Issuer Management - 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 419526 
EQS News ID:  2283098 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2283098&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
