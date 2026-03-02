DJ Removal- ATLAS FUNDING 2022-1 PLC

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Removal- ATLAS FUNDING 2022-1 PLC 02-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 02/03/2026, 08:00 REMOVAL ATLAS FUNDING 2022-1 PLC The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 02/03/2026, 08:00: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/02/2060; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like XS2455383088 -- in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/02/2060; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like XS2455383328 -- in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/02/2060; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like XS2455383591 -- in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/02/2060; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like XS2455384136 -- in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/02/2060; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like XS2455384219 -- in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class X1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/02/2060; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of securities XS2455385703 -- GBP1,000) Class X2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/02/2060; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of securities XS2455386420 -- GBP1,000) Class Z1 Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 25/02/2060; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like XS2455386933 -- in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class Z2 Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 25/02/2060; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like XS2455387071 -- in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) securities

This notice has been issued by Issuer Management - 020 7066 8352.

March 02, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)