Solar battery installers have been warned to "do it once and do it well" as the number of batteries installed across Australia under the federal government's Cheaper Home Batteries Program surges past the 250,000 milestone, delivering a combined 6.3 GWh of capacity.From pv magazine Australia New data shows 254,800 households, small businesses and community organizations have installed a battery under the Australian federal government's Cheaper Home Batteries program since its launch in July 2025, with about half of those customers also installing new or upgraded solar systems at the same time. ...

