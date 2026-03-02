China Eastern Airlines (CEA) recently unveiled its plan to comprehensively optimize its international air route network in 2026, aiming to further enhance connectivity across its global service network and strengthen hub transfer capabilities by launching new routes, increasing flight frequencies, and resuming certain international routes.

Efforts will be focused on expanding its presence in such markets as Europe, Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, Central Asia, as well as in Australia and New Zealand, according to the airline.

Three new routes will soon start operations, with tickets already available.

CEA will launch two new routes from Shanghai Pudong International Airport. The route to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, will start operations on March 30, while the route to Adelaide, Australia, will open between June 20 and August 2.

A new route linking Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and Vienna, Austria, will begin operations on April 20.

Passengers booking tickets for the three routes through the CEA app can enjoy discounts on eligible flight segments and double membership points.

Additionally, the airline plans to open more international routes between Shanghai Pudong International Airport and a wide range of global destinations, including Mumbai, Dublin, Cheongju, Manado, Surabaya, Tbilisi, and Ulaanbaatar.

For established overseas markets, CEA will increase flight frequencies on existing routes to significantly boost transportation capacity.

According to the airline, more frequent flights will be arranged for international routes between Shanghai Pudong International Airport and European destinations, including Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Frankfurt, Barcelona, and Venice.

The frequency of flights between Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, among other destinations in Australia and New Zealand, will also be increased.

Shorter regional routes, such as those between Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Daegu and Cebu, are also expected to see more flights.

Furthermore, CEA will resume certain routes to fill regional capacity gaps in response to market demand, including routes between Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, and Kolkata, India, as well as between Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Stockholm, Sweden.

To further expand its international reach, CEA has initiated feasibility studies for new potential routes, including those between Shanghai and Prague, Belgrade, Bucharest, Birmingham, Lyon, and Davao, continuously exploring market opportunities in Europe and Southeast Asia to pave the way for future expansion.

