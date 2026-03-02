Enabling growth and supporting value creation for RWS

RWS (RWS.L), a global AI solutions company, today announces the appointment of Stephen Lamb as Chief Financial Officer and Director. With more than 25 years' international finance leadership experience, Stephen will oversee global finance operations and support the Board and Executive Team in driving disciplined growth and long-term value across the Group.

Most recently, Stephen served as Group Finance Director and Board Member at AIM-listed Midwich Group, where he led commercial finance, investor relations, capital structure, governance and transformation initiatives.

"Stephen is a fantastic addition to our leadership team," said Ben Faes, Chief Executive Officer of RWS. "He has a proven track record of driving performance, leading transformation and supporting growth through smart capital allocation and M&A. His leadership will be instrumental as we execute our strategy and build on RWS's position as a technology-first AI content solutions company."

Stephen was also Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Iron Mountain International, overseeing finance operations across 37 countries and supporting significant growth and strategic M&A. Earlier in his career he held senior finance roles at Regus (now part of IWG) and spent 13 years at Experian, culminating as regional Chief Financial Officer for the Asia-Pacific and India division.

"It's a great time to be joining RWS," said Stephen Lamb. "The business has strong foundations and an exciting strategy to become the Cultural Intelligence Layer for Enterprise AI. I'm looking forward to working with the team to support our strategy, strengthen financial performance and help create long-term value for our customers, colleagues and shareholders."

Stephen is a qualified Chartered Accountant (ICAEW), holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Econometrics from the University of Nottingham and has completed executive leadership programs at Henley Management College and Ashridge Business School.

"I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to Gary Hall and Will Savage from our financial leadership team for providing continuity and stability during the interim period, and for their strong support while we conducted the search for Stephen," concludes Ben Faes.

About us

RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world's most trusted enterprise AI.

Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000 data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 45+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand's tone, context and customer values.

Through our Generate, Transform and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for global growth. Trusted by 80+ of the world's top 100 brands, RWS provides the confidence, governance and expertise organizations need to deploy AI safely, responsibly and at scale.

Headquartered in the UK, RWS is listed on AIM.

More information: rws.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260302222623/en/

Contacts:

RWS

Denis Davies

Corporate Communications

ddavies@rws.com

+44 1628 410105