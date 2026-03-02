Mycom and Mavenir announce strategic collaboration for delivering Agentic AI benefits to CSPs to support Autonomous Networks L4/5

LONDON, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycom, an Assurance leader offering AI, Data and Automation solutions for some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), today announced at Mobile World Congress, Barcelona that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Mavenir, to jointly develop Agentic AI use cases for 4G/5G designed to empower operational and business users with faster resolution to network problems driven by automation.

Mavenir is a US-based telecommunications software company and a major provider of cloud-native, AI-driven networking solutions for CSPs focused on enabling automation and monetizing intelligence, across the mobile operator's Mobile Core Network.

Mycom and Mavenir's collaboration offers Agent-to-Agent (A2A) integration between Mycom's GenAie NOC Copilot and Mavenir's Core Domain Intent Agent and Core domain specific NF AI agents, leveraging Mycom's PrOptima (Performance Management), NetExpert (Fault Management) and ProAssure (Service Quality Management) applications, designed to enable autonomous and semi-autonomous detection, diagnosis, and remediation of network degradations.

"Mycom's partnership with Mavenir is about defining how Agentic AI is operationalized at scale," said Mounir Ladki, Co-founder, President and CTO at Mycom. "We are creating a structured blueprint that enables CSPs to activate the full value of their existing workflows and data ecosystems through a multi-agentic AI blueprint and concrete end-to-end use cases. Our objective is to make multi-agent collaboration a deployable reality within live networks, accelerating the industry's transition from assisted automation to truly autonomous operations."

"Our collaboration with Mycom reflects a shared vision to evolve OSS from a monitoring system into a true autonomy platform," said Bejoy Pankajakshan, EVP - Chief Technology & Strategy Officer at Mavenir. "Mavenir's domain-native agents, powered by our agentic service assurance framework, bring deep application insight and closed-loop remediation that complement the OSS's end-to-end view, enabling secure agent-to-agent interaction for faster root cause analysis and automated resolution. Together, this partnership enables CSPs to unlock greater value from their OSS investments while accelerating their transition to TM Forum Autonomous Network Levels 4 and 5, where assurance and optimization occur automatically and in real time."

Presence at Mobile World Congress, 2nd-5th March:

Mycom: Hall 2 2D21

https://mycom.com/mwc-2026/

Mavenir: Hall 2 2H60

https://www.mavenir.com/mwc-2026/

About Mycom

Mycom is a global leader in AI, Data and Automation solutions for CSPs. Its award-winning solutions enable CSPs to launch and manage telecom services with high performance, at scale. Based on 25+ years of experience at the world's largest, diverse and complex networks, Mycom's innovative portfolio offers solutions for managing data to improve network and service performance. Mycom offers predictive, generative and agentic AI solutions that support Autonomous Networks. To arrange a discussion with Mycom and find out more about its Service Assurance offerings, click here or contact the team at info@mycom.com.

About Mavenir

Mavenir is enabling intelligent, automated, programmable networks through the development of telco-first, cloud-native, AI-by-design software solutions for mobile operators. The company's deep telco domain expertise has been proven through deployments with 300+ operators globally in over 120 countries, which together serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers. Mavenir combines its deep telco experience with the cloud and IT expertise and data science skillsets essential to solving real customer challenges. Its proven software solutions are AI by design, delivering the AI-native future and operators' evolution to TechCos.

For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

