Zensai Named a Core Leader in the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems for the Second Consecutive Year

Zensai's Customer Adoption and Continued Innovation Recognized by Fosway Group, Showcasing Proven Delivery and AI-Powered Learning Inside Microsoft 365

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensai, the Human Success Platform helping organizations grow through AI-powered learning, engagement, and performance - all inside Microsoft 365 - today announced it has solidified its growth trajectory on the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems, improving its position as a Core Leader for the second year in a row. This achievement reflects Zensai's strong market presence and commitment to customer success, helping unlock human potential and business growth for every organization in the flow of work.

The Fosway Group 9-Grid is Europe's leading HR industry analysis model, providing a five-dimensional assessment of learning and talent solutions across Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership and Trajectory. The Fosway 9 Grid recognizes and evaluates value across all categories, helping European organizations identify next gen learning solutions that best fit their complexity, priorities, and total cost expectations.

Since first entering the Fosway 9-Grid as a Solid Performer in 2023, Zensai advanced to Core Challenger in 2024 and Core Leader in 2025. In 2026, Zensai maintained its position as a Core Leader, reflecting sustained business performance, customer advocacy, and impact across the EMEA market. Fosway's continued recognition and improved position underscores Zensai's ability to deliver Human-led, AI-powered learning experiences that align individual growth with measurable outcomes across industries and business use cases.

"We are proud to continue our upward trajectory in the Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems for the second consecutive year," said Rasmus Holst, CEO of Zensai. "Our mission has always been to unlock human potential by embedding learning directly into the flow of work while turning development, engagement, and performance into a strategic growth lever for any organization. Our placement reflects the trust of our customers and our commitment to delivering AI-powered learning that drives human success at scale."

"Modern workplaces often face siloed learning systems, leading to disengaged employees and untapped potential," said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group. "Zensai recognises the importance of a more connected, motivated workforce and Its close strategic relationship with Microsoft continues to be a key differentiator, both in Microsoft Teams and in enabling AI-enabled capability across the platform. Having moved into the Core Leader zone last year, they have strengthened further to a 'maintaining' trajectory in 2026, reinforcing their valid position in that zone.

Zensai's Human Success Platform, which unites Learn365, Perform365 and Engage365, helps over 6,000 customers personalize learning and enhance skill development with a lower Total Cost of Ownership. Built natively inside Microsoft 365 and Copilot, deployment takes hours with minimal IT effort, and adoption happens in the apps employees already use.

By consolidating learning, performance and engagement into a single suite, Zensai reduces licenses, administrative overhead, and integration costs while keeping security and compliance all within the Microsoft ecosystem.

The company's continued leadership was recently recognized in Fosway's 2025 AI in Learning Systems Market Assessment as a top-ranked vendor for live AI capabilities and innovation. Zensai has also been named an Innovative Company to Watch in 2026 by The Silicon Review and a featured G2 Leader in the 250 G2 Winter 2026 Market Reports.

About Zensai

Zensai is the Human Success Platform where learning, engagement, and performance come together to help people grow at work. As the only AI-powered talent development suite built fully inside Microsoft 365, Zensai meets employees where they already work - inside Teams and SharePoint - and makes progress part of the everyday flow. Powered by AI and trusted in 60+ countries, Zensai helps organizations turn strategy into habits, data into insight, and potential into performance. We're a G2 leader and a TIME Top 100 EdTech company. Built on purpose, designed for people, and grounded in real-world results. Learn more at www.zensai.com

About the Fosway 9-Grid

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone. Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

