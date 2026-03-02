Bratislava, Slovakia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Dataswans today announced a formal dual mission that unites data-driven marketing services with certified digital education under one integrated structure. Operating from Bratislava, the company will expand its focus on measurable business performance while simultaneously advancing digital literacy through its certified educational institution, Dataswans Academy.

Founded by Andrej Krchnavy and Adam Krchnavy, Dataswans now operates with two structured pillars: a marketing and analytics division serving companies across Europe, and an accredited academy registered under RCVI_2025_000110 by the Ministry of Education of the Slovak Republic.

The company's marketing division provides performance PPC campaign management, SEO strategy, predictive analytics, automated email marketing systems, custom web development, and data visualization services. These offerings are built around structured testing, analytics frameworks, and ongoing performance evaluation designed to help businesses make informed decisions based on measurable data.

"We are aligning our commercial and educational efforts under one clear framework," said the founders. "Our goal is to help organizations base decisions on verified data while also strengthening practical digital skills in the broader community."

Dataswans combines strategic consulting with technical implementation, including analytics dashboards, attribution modeling, automated reporting systems, and forecasting tools. The company states that its methodology prioritizes structured measurement and optimization across marketing channels.

In parallel with its commercial operations, Dataswans Academy delivers certified training programs for schools, universities, and corporate teams. The curriculum focuses on applied AI analytics tools, machine learning use cases in marketing, data ethics, SEO fundamentals, and performance advertising. Programs are structured around workshops and practical exercises where participants work with real datasets and analytical models.

According to the company, the Academy was established to address increasing demand for practical data literacy skills in both educational and professional environments. By collaborating with educational institutions and public organizations, the Academy aims to support evidence-based thinking and responsible data use.

The company's dual structure reflects a coordinated strategy: businesses receive structured marketing and analytics support, while students and professionals gain formal training in data interpretation and applied digital skills.

With this announcement, Dataswans formalizes its commitment to integrating commercial performance services with certified education under a single operational framework. The company states that it will continue developing both divisions in parallel as part of its long-term growth strategy.

About Dataswans

Dataswans is a Bratislava-based company specializing in data-driven marketing and certified digital education. Founded by Andrej Krchnavy and Adam Krchnavy, the company operates through a marketing and analytics division providing performance marketing, SEO strategy, predictive analytics, marketing automation, web development, and data visualization services, alongside Dataswans Academy, a certified educational institution registered under RCVI_2025_000110 by the Ministry of Education of the Slovak Republic, delivering practical training programs in AI analytics, machine learning applications in marketing, data ethics, and digital performance strategy across Europe.

