RENA Technologies says it will supply advanced wet chemical processing systems for Celloraa Energy's 1.2 GW tunnel-oxidized passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell line in Gujarat, India, with water consumption cut by 50%, H2O2-free processes, and start of cell production targeted for the end of fiscal 2026-27.From pv magazine India RENA Technologies will provide its latest generation wet processing equipment, including InEtchSide 4+, BatchPolyClean N600, BatchEtch N600, and BatchTex N600, supporting high-efficiency TOPCon solar cell production while reducing operational expenditures through sustainable ...

