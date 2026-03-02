Yacht Club de Monaco Hosts the 13th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge

MONACO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speeding up the energy transition in yachting: this is the goal of the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, an open-air innovation laboratory that brings together students and industry professionals at the Yacht Club de Monaco. From 8 to 11 July 2026, YCM will host the 13th edition of the Challenge, supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, UBS, BMW and SBM Offshore.

Sharing the common objective of reconciling performance, energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact, 43 teams representing 21 nationalities from Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa will take part in the event.

Students, universities, technical colleges and industry professionals will present their solutions and test prototypes in a unique environment designed to foster collective intelligence. Over 1,000 students and young engineers are involved in the Challenge throughout the year. For many teams, the event represents a pivotal step in their career path, positioned at the crossroads of education, applied research and integration into the maritime industry. Several teams build on years of development, with solutions now reaching advanced stages of optimisation and maturity.

"This event is a platform for exchange and knowledge sharing. By bringing together hundreds of young engineers, we reaffirm our commitment to making Monaco a testing ground where students, manufacturers and institutions can collaborate on sustainable solutions for the boats of tomorrow," says Bernard d'Alessandri, Director and General Secretary of the Yacht Club de Monaco. "The diversity of profiles and cultures is a key asset in stimulating innovation and accelerating the maritime sector's energy transition, driving our collective 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting' vision."

The progress achieved is reflected in increasingly sophisticated projects, including predictive energy management (HydroVinci, France), high-speed, high-efficiency propulsion (Hydros Team, Indonesia), digital twins (Cambridge University Riviera Racing, UK) and bio-sourced materials (Team Sea Sakthi, India). Technological approaches mirror this evolution, with greater emphasis on eco-design, hydrogen-electric hybridisation and smart energy management. Solutions are being developed not only for performance, but also for their potential industrial applications.

Of the prototypes registered:

33 feature battery-electric systems

9 incorporate hydrogen technologies

1 uses methanol

9 employ foils

Teams are divided into four categories:

AI Class (11 teams): advancing artificial intelligence for boating

Introduced in 2025, the AI Class has quickly become a driving force within the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, with 11 teams registered. It reflects a fundamental shift marked by the growing integration of artificial intelligence in boat design, navigation systems and energy management optimisation. Projects focus on full autonomy, combining sensors, advanced algorithms and onboard decision-making systems capable of assisting piloting and manoeuvring in real-world sea conditions.

Energy Class (26 teams): a testing ground for electric and hybrid technologies

A long-standing pillar of the event, the Energy Class has attracted 26 teams, all working with the same standardised hull supplied by YCM. This levels the playing field and allows direct comparison of different propulsion solutions and energy management systems under identical conditions. The category features projects that have reached a high level of maturity and are assessed primarily on system architecture and optimisation rather than on simple technology demonstration.

SeaLab Class (6 teams): floating laboratories for emerging energy sources

Created to encourage advanced experimentation, the SeaLab Class brings together six teams exploring technologies that remain relatively uncommon in the maritime sector. These prototypes act as genuine floating laboratories, testing new energy architectures in real-world conditions and paving the way for alternative solutions.

Open Sea Class: showcasing zero-emission industry excellence

Open to CE-certified zero-emission boats ready for operation, the Open Sea Class - with registration open until mid-May - offers brands a prime opportunity to present their most advanced vessels. As a showcase of industrial excellence, this category allows the public to experience firsthand what the future of pleasure boating will look like.

Beyond the on-water competitions, the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge fosters dialogue between talented young participants and professionals from across the maritime sector. Through the Corporate Mentoring Programme - in which leading industry players support teams throughout the year - as well as the Tech Talks and Job Forum, the event continues to strengthen the links between education, research and industry.

Teams are also evaluated on their technical presentations, open-source contributions and exchanges with an international jury, reinforcing the Challenge's core mission: sharing knowledge and accelerating innovation.

