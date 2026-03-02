Introducing "Flex Magic Pixel," a panel-integrated privacy technology enabled by low-power, high-brightness LEAD… Essential smartphone privacy for the AI era's surge in personalized data usage

"Thinner and tougher"… Foldable OLED durability proven with a golf putting challenge

"Create your own K-pop concert"… MR experience equipped with 5,000 PPI RGB OLEDoS draws major attention

New concept "edge devices" incorporating Samsung Display OLED's unique free-form, low-power and high-resolution technologies unveiled including the companion robot concept "Mini PetBot" and the interior décor item "AI Toy House"

Spain's Park Güell tile mosaics recreated through displays using 6.8-inch OLED and 27-inch QD-OLED, highlighting high color reproduction and bezel-less technology

Eric Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Mobile Strategic Marketing: "In the AI era, displays will evolve from simple viewing screens into intelligent interfaces that understand and respond to users and their surroundings."

Samsung Display participates in MWC26, the world's largest mobile communications exhibition, held in Barcelona, Spain from March 2 to 5.

Samsung Display participates in MWC26, held in Barcelona from March 2 to 5, marking its fourth consecutive year at the exhibition. Models pose at the entrance of Samsung Display's booth.

Marking its fourth consecutive year at the event, Samsung Display showcases a broad portfolio of OLED technologies that serve as both interfaces and component solutions optimized for AI edge computing. Notably, reflecting the growing importance of smartphone privacy alongside enhanced AI capabilities, the company has unveiled the "Flex Magic Pixel" zone, presenting its breakthrough panel-integrated privacy technology that demonstrates its OLED innovation to a global audience.

Under this year's exhibition theme, "The IQ Era," Samsung Display has designed its booth around the concept of "Intelligent OLED City." The booth is organized into four zones: AI Square, AI Edge District, AI Entertainment District and AI Sports District.

Protecting Privacy with "Flex Magic Pixel," an Unparalleled Panel-Integrated Privacy Technology

The centerpiece of Samsung Display's exhibition is "Flex Magic Pixel (FMP)," an advanced panel-integrated privacy technology located at the heart of the booth. The company has attracted strong attention from visitors by featuring Samsung Electronics' smartphone Galaxy S26 Ultra, which has generated buzz for incorporating the FMP technology, alongside demo products that highlight its partial privacy protection feature.

"As AI functions on smartphones become more sophisticated, the volume of user learning and the use of personalized data continue to increase. Flex Magic Pixel is an important technology in that it reinforces privacy at the hardware level through innovation in the display's pixel structure," said a company official.

Flex Magic Pixel is a panel-integrated privacy technology that controls the direction of light at the pixel level, ensuring a clear view from the front while limiting visibility from all off-axis directions. The technology is built on Samsung Display's proprietary low-power, high-brightness LEAD, first commercialized in 2021. By combining this with a multi-layer light-blocking structure that precisely aligns multiple Black Matrix layers, Samsung Display developed the Flex Magic Pixel technology.

At MWC26, Samsung Display introduced "LEAD 2.0," which integrates FMP technology into the existing LEAD platform, and is actively promoting the solution to global customers.

From Basketball to Golf: Samsung Foldable OLED Durability Proven Through Golf Putting

The AI Sports District showcases the exceptional durability of Samsung Display's foldable OLEDs. The booth features a golf putting station where a foldable smartphone serves as the hole, demonstrating the panel's ability to withstand impacts.

Samsung Display is also opening to the public for the first time its basketball shooting durability test, which drew strong interest during a private demonstration at CES 2026. In this test, 18 foldable smartphones are mounted on a basketball backboard, while a robotic arm launches basketballs at the board to conduct impact testing.

Essential Free-Form OLEDs: Visualizing AI Intuitively

In the AI Edge District, Samsung Display showcases new concept products and next-generation OLED edge devices that were not unveiled at CES 2026.

The highlight is the "Mini PetBot," a pocket-sized companion robot concept equipped with a 1.34-inch circular OLED display that enables interaction through both voice and touch. By expressing emotions and status through the display, PetBot illustrates how displays are evolving beyond simple information panels into intuitive interfaces that visualize and control AI functions.

Another concept making its debut is the "AI Toy House." Combining a 13.4-inch circular OLED with an 18.1-inch flexible OLED that can be folded or bent, the digital showcase is designed for use as a premium display stand for collectibles or interior décor. While the current concept features themes such as space and traditional Korean hanok (traditional Korean-style houses), future versions could integrate AI functions to automatically change backgrounds based on user preferences.

Create Your Own K-Pop Concert: Immersive Mixed Reality with Ultra-High Resolution OLEDoS

In the AI Entertainment District, visitors can experience Mixed Reality demonstrations powered by Samsung Display's RGB OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) technology, enabling an immersive K-pop concert experience. OLEDoS is an ultra-high-resolution display composed of micro-pixels measuring only tens of micrometers (?), formed by depositing organic materials onto silicon wafers. In particular, the RGB method individually deposits red, green, and blue OLED layers to produce color without separate color filters, enabling a wide color gamut and maintaining consistent color performance across viewing angles.

Samsung Display also presents a headset-style MR demo equipped with RGB OLEDoS, featuring an ultra-compact 1.4-inch display with an exceptional 5,000 PPI, delivering an overwhelming sense of immersion. Visitors can experience an ultra-high-resolution display that is up to ten times denser than standard smartphones, which typically range between 400 and 500 PPI. Performance content featuring popular K-pop artists, presented through ultra-high-resolution OLEDoS, has drawn strong attention at the exhibition, giving visitors from around the world the chance to experience the technology's vivid realism firsthand.

Booth visitors can also participate in a virtual transformation event that allows them to become K-pop stars. After taking a photo, AI converts the user into a K-pop artist avatar featured on a magazine cover. The avatar image is then synchronized across various displays from smartphones and laptops to 31.5-inch monitors and 77-inch QD-OLED TVs giving guests a demonstration of Samsung OLED's consistent, high-quality visuals across devices without variation.

Another highlight of the exhibition is the "Bezel-less OLED Wall," inspired by Barcelona's iconic Park Güell. By seamlessly connecting two 6.8-inch OLEDs and two 27-inch QD-OLEDs in a tiled mosaic layout, the display visually showcases Samsung Display's ultra-slim bezel technology, where boundaries are nearly imperceptible.

"In the AI era, displays are evolving beyond simple information delivery tools into intelligent, personalized platforms that understand and interact with users and their surroundings," said Eric Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Mobile Strategic Marketing at Samsung Display. "With the emergence of Flex Magic Pixel technology, OLED is gaining significance as a hardware-based privacy solution for smartphones. As this importance continues to grow, more consumers and customers will choose OLED from Samsung Display."

