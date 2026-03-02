Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - ASMED Medical Center has announced the introduction of its Long Hair FUE technique, developed by the clinic's medical director, Dr. Koray Erdogan. Unlike traditional methods that require shaving the donor area, this innovative approach allows hair to be harvested and transplanted without cutting, offering patients a more natural and cosmetically discreet experience throughout the procedure and recovery process.





A Market-Ready Disruption

Conventional hair transplant procedures often leave visible signs during recovery, deterring professionals, artists, and public figures. Erdogan's method preserves hair length, enabling patients to see transplanted hair blending immediately with existing strands. This instant visualization not only boosts patient satisfaction but also reduces anxiety related to post-operative appearance. Despite the increased delicacy, procedure time and recovery remain comparable to standard techniques.

Precision and Expertise

The Long Hair FUE method requires a high degree of surgical skill. Erdogan and his team perform both graft extraction and implantation manually, avoiding mechanical tools to minimize trauma and preserve follicle viability. Custom-designed surgical instruments further enhance precision, allowing the clinic to maintain high success rates while protecting the natural structure of each hair graft.

Global Reach

Dr. Erdogan's expertise has earned international recognition, attracting patients from Europe, North America, and beyond. The demand for minimally invasive, low-visibility procedures continues to rise, reflecting a global shift in hair restoration preferences. Turkey, already a hub for medical tourism, benefits from innovations like Long Hair FUE, strengthening its reputation for premium, high-precision medical services.

Economic and Strategic Impact

Beyond clinical innovation, Erdogan's techniques have broader economic implications. By targeting high-discretion, premium segments, his clinic sustains a strong brand and captures high-margin market share. Additionally, Erdogan's other innovations, such as AI-assisted planning tools, underscore Turkey's potential to produce med-tech solutions with export value, positioning the country as a leader in advanced medical devices.

Looking Ahead

Although labor-intensive, the Long Hair FUE method represents a strategic step for both patients and the industry. Erdogan continues refining techniques, training surgeons, and developing instruments to expand access to high-quality, discreet hair restoration. This approach not only elevates patient outcomes but also reinforces Turkey's role in global med-tech innovation, making Erdogan a pioneering figure in the evolving world of hair transplantation.

For more information: https://www.hairtransplantfue.org/

