Havas N.V. (EURONEXT: HAVAS) hereby reports transaction details related to the €50 million buyback programme as communicated on May 28, 2025.

From February 23, 2026 up to and including February 27,2026 a total of 41,884 shares were repurchased on exchange at an average price of €17.0210.

Up to and including February 27, 2026, a total of 15,241,145 shares were repurchased under the share buyback programme for a total consideration of €1.9411, taking into account Havas reverse split1

Havas N.V. publishes on a weekly basis, every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback program on its website: www.havas.com/investor-relations-shareholders/regulated-information/

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups, with nearly 23,000 people in over 100 countries. With the ambition to help brands unlock Growth, Powered by Desire, Havas brings together creativity, media, technology and production capabilities to build strong, desirable brands that people genuinely want to engage with. Its integrated model is supported by Converged.AI, the Group's operating system that unifies data, technology and AI to deliver optimized, scalable marketing solutions across the full customer journey. AI-driven, fueled by human ingenuity, and grounded in the belief that desire drives both brand performance and business outcomes, Havas teams collaborate within Havas Villages worldwide to cultivate reputation, relevance and long-term preference for clients. Havas is equally committed to its people, fostering inclusive, responsible and inspiring workplaces where talent can thrive, because desire also starts from within. Further information is available at www.havas.com.

