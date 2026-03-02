DeepSig, a pioneer in AI-native wireless communications, announces its role as a founding member of the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation, a new collaboration initiative launched under the Linux Foundation to propel open CU and DU (OCUDU) software development to accelerate 5G and early 6G networks.

The OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation establishes a vendor-neutral, open-source framework to support interoperable Centralized Unit (CU) and Distributed Unit (DU) implementations within Open RAN architectures. By developing an open reference platform, integration tooling, and continuous validation environments, the initiative aims to reduce fragmentation and accelerate production-grade deployments, thereby enabling rapid innovation and capabilities built on them.

The proven Software Radio Systems (SRS) 5G CU/DU solution was selected by the FutureG Office within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)), in partnership with the National Spectrum Consortium, as the basis for OCUDU to transition this work into a fully open-source project hosted at the Linux Foundation. Under a transformative award, DeepSig and SRS are partnering to expand the capabilities of this carrier-grade open-source CU and DU software stack to support additional 5G features, early 6G, AI-native RAN evolution, and accelerated compute.

Today, an initial OCUDU release is available through the OCUDU technical project, which operates as an open-source development effort within the Linux Foundation. Over the initial three-year funded program, an ongoing stream of new capabilities will be developed while the initiative evolves into the broader OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation an umbrella organization designed to oversee and support the OCUDU technical projects, along with additional projects as the ecosystem grows.

DeepSig brings both hardware acceleration expertise on NVIDIA GPU and other platforms, as well as AI-RAN expertise to the project, helping the project to leverage multiple leading accelerated-compute platforms efficiently and natively to provide highly efficient RAN processing and integrated AI-RAN reference designs for key 5G and 6G AI capabilities such as spectrum sensing, neural receivers, neural scheduling, and AI-native air interfaces. Our focus is to help ensure OCUDU can leverage the most competitive hardware platforms and rapidly integrate the most important AI-RAN functionality for broad adoption.

"OCUDU creates the foundation for a more open and software-driven RAN ecosystem," said DeepSig CEO Jim Shea. "As networks evolve toward increasingly dynamic spectrum environments and AI-native architectures, innovating more quickly, a broadly adopted open CU and DU platform allows for rapid experimentation, interoperability, innovation, and deployment. Participating in OCUDU enables us to help shape the software foundation that accelerates AI-RAN and shapes next-generation wireless networks."

"DeepSig's participation as a founding member of the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation is an important step toward building an open foundation for AI-native RAN innovation," said Arpit Joshipura, General Manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "DeepSig brings valuable expertise in AI-driven wireless and accelerated compute that will help advance interoperable CU/DU software and speed innovation for 5G and early 6G networks. We're pleased to welcome DeepSig to the OCUDU community."

The foundation builds on proven open source foundations and government-supported development efforts and now transitions to neutral governance to support broader global participation from operators, vendors, cloud providers, and research institutions.

Through OCUDU, industry participants will collaborate on:

Open-source CU and DU software development

Continuous integration and conformance validation

Reference architectures for interoperable Open RAN deployments

AI-RAN and 6G experimentation, research alignment, and reference designs

DeepSig's participation reflects its commitment to advancing open, interoperable wireless ecosystems and embedding AI-native processing directly into the RAN stack. As the industry moves toward an open-source CU-DU foundation, DeepSig will help accelerate and enable leading AI-RAN use cases on the platform. OCUDU seeks to accelerate the pace of mobile network innovation, adoption, and efficient deployment.

As operators and governments prepare for next-generation wireless deployments, collaborative open-source frameworks such as OCUDU that go beyond today's standards are expected to play a critical role in enabling scalable, innovation-driven infrastructure evolution.

To schedule a meeting or request a demo of how OCUDU works at MWC26, contact info@deepsig.ai.

About DeepSig, Inc.

DeepSig is a pioneer in AI native wireless communications. Its transformative technology pushes the boundaries of spectrum sensing, wireless performance and network capabilities. Drawing on a unique blend of expertise in deep learning, wireless systems and signal processing, DeepSig's AI/ML-powered software enhances security, efficiency and capacity for tactical and commercial wireless communications in licensed or shared radio spectrum and in existing 5G Open RAN or AI native next generation networks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260302355808/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: media@deepsig.ai