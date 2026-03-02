Spot.See: SpotSee and Controlant Announce Strategic Collaboration to Expand Shipment Visibility and Last-Mile Proof for Life Sciences

DALLAS and REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpotSee and Controlant today announced a strategic collaboration designed to help life sciences organizations expand shipment visibility, strengthen proof of condition and scale monitoring programs more efficiently across temperature-sensitive supply chains. The partnership brings together Controlant's real-time connected monitoring devices and SpotSee's scalable indicator technology with cloud analytics to help organizations increase confidence, strengthen proof of condition and support more cost-effective monitoring programs.

Together, the companies enable a layered monitoring approach that combines real-time device data with shipment-level indicators, allowing customers to extend coverage, improve last-mile verification and optimize monitoring investments across shipment portfolios with ease.

As part of the collaboration, a co-branded Controlant Go device is available now, simplifying real-time monitoring and connectivity for high-value shipments. In addition, the companies are also developing an integration between WarmMark QR indicators and the Controlant cloud platform, planned for release this year, enabling QR-based temperature indicator data to feed directly into cloud visibility and quality workflows.

"This collaboration closes the monitoring gaps from pallet to patient," said SpotSee CEO Tony Fonk. "By combining last-mile, indicator-based monitoring with real-time connected devices and cloud analytics, customers can build programs that reduce returns by as much as 90% and significantly improve patient satisfaction."

"The market is clear: customers need automated data sharing and continuous, end-to-end visibility," said Controlant CEO Gísli Herjólfsson. "By working with SpotSee, we can extend monitoring strategies beyond devices alone and support last-mile proof that's ready to scale from day one without the heavy lifting."

The joint ecosystem is designed for pharmaceutical manufacturers, specialty logistics providers and cold chain operators seeking to reduce risk, improve delivery verification and expand monitoring coverage across global shipment networks.

The companies are now rolling out joint customer engagement and program deployment.

About SpotSee

At SpotSee, every degree matters. As a global leader in impact and condition monitoring and sensing solutions, the company helps customers identify changing conditions to protect life sciences and ensure supply chain integrity. SpotSee provides products that enable more than 4,500 customers and partners in 62 countries to detect changes in the condition of everything from vaccines to spaceships. The company's solutions include temperature, impact, tilt, vibration, humidity and liquid detection monitoring devices, available via visual, RFID, QR code, cellular or satellite connection. Its products such as WarmMark, ColdMark, HemoTemp II, ThermoStrip, Thermax, BriteLine, ShockWatch, ShockLog and TiltWatch are widely used in the life sciences, energy, transportation, aerospace, defense, food, manufacturing and consumer products sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and operates five facilities in Texas, Illinois, Mexico and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.spotsee.io.

About Controlant

Controlant is a global leader in real-time supply chain visibility for the life sciences industry, making it easy for pharmaceutical manufacturers and logistics providers safeguard product quality, ensure compliance and reduce waste across global distribution networks. The company's platform integrates validated IoT monitoring devices, cloud-based analytics and automated workflows to enable proactive excursion management, audit-ready reporting and data-driven decision-making. Headquartered in Iceland, Controlant supports digitally connected supply chains from manufacturing through last-mile delivery, helping customers increase resilience, improve efficiency and advance sustainability goals. For more information, visit www.controlant.com.

