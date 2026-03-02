Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
02.03.2026 11:12 Uhr
KuCoin Enhances Lite Mode With Earn and Feed, Supporting Confident Entry Into Crypto and Broader Adoption

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced an upgrade to KuCoin Lite Mode with the integration of Earn and Feed. The update brings together an intuitive entry experience, low-friction earning options, and actionable market content in a single streamlined interface-helping first-time users reduce complexity without sacrificing capability at the start of their crypto journey. The upgrade reflects KuCoin's user-first product approach and its belief that technology should serve people first.


Building on the recent launch of KuCoin Lite Mode and the evolution of Feed, this enhanced experience extends KuCoin's "content-to-trade" strategy to a broader audience. By making Feed accessible directly within Lite Mode, users can discover market trends without switching interfaces, supporting more informed decision-making within the KuCoin App. The upgrade also strengthens the connection to passive earning pathways, bringing crypto wealth tools closer to the simplicity users expect from digital banking.

KuCoin Lite is designed as a comprehensive entry point-not a stripped-down version of Pro-helping new users learn, participate, and build confidence with less friction. By simplifying how users discover products and information while maintaining platform reliability and security standards, KuCoin supports more responsible participation from the start.

Key enhancements include:

  • Earn - One-Tap Rewards: A simplified way to access beginner-oriented earning options, designed to reduce operational friction.
  • Feed - Actionable Insights: Curated, bite-sized market updates and community trends that bridge discovery and execution.

This development is part of KuCoin's broader strategy to lower barriers to entry and raise the standard for beginner-friendly experiences. By reducing information overload and simplifying core workflows, KuCoin continues to drive the next wave of global crypto adoption.

The upgraded KuCoin Lite experience is available in the KuCoin App. Users can switch between Lite and Pro modes at any time.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative and compliant digital asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet.

Recognized by Forbes and Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, underscoring its commitment to top-tier security. With AUSTRAC registration in Australia and a MiCA license in Austria, KuCoin continues expanding its regulated footprint under CEO BC Wong, building a reliable and trusted digital-asset ecosystem.

Learn more: www.kucoin.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2920878/image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785613/KuCoin_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-enhances-lite-mode-with-earn-and-feed-supporting-confident-entry-into-crypto-and-broader-adoption-302700521.html

