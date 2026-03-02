Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of BTW (Bitway) on March 2. BTW/USDT spot trading is now available to users on HTX.

Bitway, backed by leading organizations including YZi Labs, TRON, HTX, and more, is building an Internet capital gateway between on-chain liquidity and global financial markets. It serves as an on-chain strategy infrastructure, enabling digital capital to flow seamlessly into transparent, risk-managed strategies across both TradFi and DeFi.

By combining on-chain transparency with offchain efficiency, Bitway aims to make institutional-grade strategies accessible to anyone, anywhere - turning idle digital assets into productive, yield-generating capital.

BTW is the native utility and governance token of the Bitway ecosystem. It underpins network security, governance, and economic incentives across Bitway's yield, payment, and financing products, serving as the core asset that unifies the Bitway network and supports its long-term growth.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

