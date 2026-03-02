Tencent Cloud Launches New Availability Zone and Services in Europe to Power AI Growth

New Frankfurt Availability Zone becomes Tencent Cloud's third European zone, strengthening performance, resilience and expanding in-region capacity for customers

Expansion is fueled by new customer momentum in AI and increasing demand for low-latency hybrid cloud infrastructure

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology and entertainment company Tencent, today announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) the opening of a new availability zone in Frankfurt. The launch expands its European infrastructure to three availability zones in Germany, strengthening performance, resilience and expanding capacity for European customers. The expansion responds to rising European demand for cloud and AI services with new European customers of Tencent Cloud's HY 3D AI creation engine including 3D AI Studio, 3D model marketplace CGTrader and Maxon; and leading Turkish payment platform, iyzico BV.

Opening to customers in Q2, the new Frankfurt availability zone strengthens Tencent Cloud's ability to support customers across Europe with higher-performance, resilient and secure infrastructure. The expanded capacity provides access to a scalable portfolio of cloud services and AI solutions including HY 3D AI creation engine, Super App as a Service, CDN and networking solutions, as well as video and livestreaming capabilities - enabling organisations to build, deploy and scale advanced digital services. With data hosted locally in Germany, the new availability zone operated and managed in alignment with local and regional regulations, gives customers the assurance of compliant, transparent and trusted cloud operations in Europe.

Adoption of Tencent Cloud's HY 3D AI creation engine is accelerating across Europe's creator and digital industries. The platform enables companies to generate high-quality 3D assets from multimodal inputs, such as text descriptions or image references, in minutes, streamlining complex production workflows. Customers include Germany's 3D AI Studio which is scaling generative AI 3D content creation by co-developing advanced, scalable solutions to meet surging demand for high-quality 3D assets among designers, developers and creators across Europe and globally. CGTrader, one of the world's largest 3D model marketplaces, based in Lithuania, is planning to introduce a transformative generative AI workflow designed to help its global creator community to accelerate workflows while maintaining creative control. Meanwhile, Maxon, a global developer headquartered in Germany and known for powerful and accessible software for creators in 3D design, motion graphics and visual effects, is integrating the HY 3D model engine into its Academy Award-winning Cinema 4D tool on iPad and desktop, with availability planned for late 2026.

Tencent Cloud has also built leading Turkish fintech company iyzico's first cloud-based production platform in Europe, enabling the EU-wide scaling of its virtual payment solutions and services. Powered by a secure, compliant, full-stack architecture designed for high availability and mission-critical payment workloads, the platform supports transactions across more than 185,000 merchants, trusted by major global brands.

Fred Sun, General Manager, Tencent Cloud Europe, said: "The launch of our new Frankfurt Availability Zone reflects Tencent Cloud's long-term commitment to Europe and providing businesses with choice as they scale AI and platform-as-a-service solutions. We are seeing strong momentum across the region, from companies adopting advanced 3D AI solutions, to fintech platforms handling mission-critical workloads, and this new capacity ensures our customers have the performance, resilience and security they need to grow with confidence."

"Drawing on our experience integrating AI across Weixin/WeChat, one of the world's largest digital ecosystems, we bring real-world insight into operating AI at scale. But every market is different. That's why we build with our customers, not just for them, co-developing solutions to create what's right for their users and ecosystems."

Connecting European Businesses to Global Growth

Tencent Cloud's broader AI capabilities include innovations such as Palm AI, a secure, contactless biometric technology already deployed across transport, retail and enterprise environments in Asia. These deployments demonstrate how AI-driven solutions can deliver efficiency, accuracy and improved user experience at scale, highlighting the potential for European businesses to apply similar innovations in their own markets. Tencent Cloud also provides them with a pathway to expand into Asian markets, offering cloud infrastructure, technical expertise and regional insight to support international growth. The company continues to work closely with partners across Europe to build a more connected, efficient, and sustainable digital ecosystem.

Globally, Tencent Cloud serves hundreds of thousands of enterprises and emerging customers across 30 industries, with a growing presence across Asia, Europe and the Americas. This global scale reflects the company's ability to integrate advanced technologies across its portfolio, supporting long-term innovation, scalability and growth. Last year, Tencent Cloud also expanded its infrastructure footprint launching two availability zones in Saudi Arabia, further strengthening the company's global network.

