Montag, 02.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
ACCESS Newswire
02.03.2026 12:02 Uhr
vMOX Merges with Advantage Communications Group

Mobility management solutions company, vMOX, merges with Advantage Communications Group to deliver a more comprehensive range of managed services and expertise for customers worldwide.

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Enterprise mobility management provider, vMOX, LLC ("vMOX") has officially merged with established global connectivity managed service provider (MSP), Advantage Communications Group, LLC ("Advantage"). The consolidation aims to further expand upon Advantage's current service offerings with the addition of vMOX's deep catalogue of mobility management solutions.

Over 20 years ago, Advantage began as a pure telecommunications agent focused exclusively on securing and optimizing connectivity services. Since 2003, Advantage has evolved into a full-lifecycle MSP by broadening its solutions repository to include design, installation, operation, and validation services. The business now offers a variety of core MSP services in addition to more robust programs like Global Service Desk, Expense Management, and Bill Pay that are uniquely designed to cater to the needs of the many large, multi-national organizations that Advantage serves.

When asked about the reasoning behind this joint business venture, Advantage CEO David Gardner explained, "As our portfolio of services has grown, so have our customers' expectations for more dynamic, end-to-end networking solutions, including enterprise mobility. This merger is a direct response to those needs, and we're excited to deliver a more seamless, integrated experience for everyone involved."

As a result of the merger, Advantage now provides a full suite of mobile device management services, from initial procurement through deployment and ongoing support. With ever expanding lifecycle capabilities across networking, voice, cybersecurity, data centers, cloud services, and enterprise mobility, Advantage further strengthens its ability to optimize connectivity services and put organizations in better control of their IT ecosystem.

jwegmann@advantagecg.com
Jess Wegmann

SOURCE: Advantage Communications Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vmox-merges-with-advantage-communications-group-1139539

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
