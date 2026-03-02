The Best Blepharoplasty in Raleigh is by Dr. Jindal.

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Blepharoplasty patients in Raleigh are increasingly seeking out surgeons with dual expertise in cosmetic outcomes and eyelid function. Dr. Sumeet Jindal has become a notable name for eyelid surgery in the region for meeting that demand.

Dr. Jindal's Background in Eyelid Surgery

Dr. Sumeet Jindal, MD, MBA, practices at the Jindal Institute for Youthful Aging (JIYA) in Raleigh and is described by the clinic as a board-certified ophthalmologist with advanced fellowship training in oculofacial cosmetic surgery. He also has experience in eye microsurgery and reconstructive eyelid and facial procedures. Dr. Jindal is highly sought out for complex revision cases, including eyelid retraction and correction of prior unsuccessful surgeries.

Blepharoplasty Procedures at JIYA Cosmetic

Dr. Jindal plans upper and lower blepharoplasty as distinct procedures and may perform them together or separately, depending on the concern being treated.

Upper and Lower Blepharoplasty

For the upper lids, he removes excess skin that causes lid heaviness and, in some cases, peripheral vision obstruction. For the lower lids, he addresses laxity and the prominent fat pockets that produce under-eye bags. Rather than simply removing that fat, he redistributes it into a lifted position to restore a more youthful contour.

In a short post-op video, Dr. Jindal describes the case as an upper-face rejuvenation built from small, targeted adjustments. He says the plan included upper blepharoplasty "preserving her volume and fat" and lower blepharoplasty to reduce under-eye bags, along with a small skin pinch, laser resurfacing, and fat grafting. A few weeks after surgery, he notes a reduction in the appearance of under-eye bags at that stage of healing, using the case to illustrate the type of improvement patients may see from a combined upper-and-lower approach.

Transconjunctival Blepharoplasty

For selected lower-lid cases, Dr. Jindal uses an incision placed inside the lower eyelid rather than below the lashes, allowing him to access orbital fat and the septum without leaving an external scar.

Lower Blepharoplasty with Fat Transposition

This procedure combines lower eyelid surgery with volume restoration. Rather than removing the lower-lid fat pads, Dr. Jindal repositions them toward the tear trough and orbital rim. It fills hollows, softens the lid-cheek junction, and avoids the sunken appearance that straightforward fat removal can produce. This reflects a broader emphasis at JIYA Cosmetic on reshaping rather than fat removal during blepharoplasty.

Bladeless Laser Blepharoplasty Technique

JIYA Cosmetic describes "bladeless laser blepharoplasty" as part of Dr. Jindal and team's effort to keep eyelid procedures minimally invasive and to avoid the need for more extensive surgery for eligible candidates. In practice, laser blepharoplasty typically refers to using a CO2 laser as the cutting instrument in place of a traditional scalpel. The laser serves as both a precise incision tool and a method of controlling small-vessel bleeding during tissue work.

Peer-reviewed surgical reports have described a practical advantage of the CO2 laser approach: improved intraoperative hemostasis because the laser cauterizes small vessels as it cuts tissue, which can create a clearer operating field. The same abstract reports less postoperative bruising and swelling and notes early rehabilitation in that series.

Anesthesia Options

JIYA Cosmetic states that upper eyelid surgery can be performed safely under local anesthesia, and notes that local anesthesia, with or without oral sedatives, may reduce overall risk compared with general anesthesia for appropriate patients. Dr. Jindal and team use local or twilight anesthesia for many procedures as part of an approach aimed at limiting exposure to general anesthesia when it is not medically necessary.

The Team at JIYA Cosmetic

JIYA Cosmetic, also referred to as the Jindal Institute for Youthful Aging, is a Raleigh-based practice that offers surgical and non-surgical facial cosmetic treatments, with blepharoplasty among its core eyelid procedures. The practice is led by Dr. Sumeet Jindal, MD, MBA, and his team. Behind the surgical work is a dedicated support staff, including surgical coordinators and patient care specialists, who guide patients through every stage of their experience, from initial consultation and surgical planning through recovery and follow-up. The team is a central part of the practice's commitment to personalized, attentive care.

