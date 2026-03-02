The cheapest breast augmentation in Florida is at Sarasota Surgical Arts

SARASOTA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Florida has long been one of the most competitive states for cosmetic surgery, drawing patients from across the region and beyond. As procedure costs continue to rise nationally, more patients are weighing surgeon credentials and safety standards alongside price. In that environment, Dr. Alberico J. Sessa of Sarasota Surgical Arts has positioned his breast augmentation program as one of the most competitively priced in the state, with select packages starting at $2,995.

Competitive Pricing in a Rising Market

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons places the national average surgeon's fee for breast augmentation at $4,875. This figure excludes anesthesia, operating room fees, post-operative garments, and other associated costs. For many patients, total out-of-pocket expenses run considerably higher depending on the surgical plan and facility.

Sarasota Surgical Arts lists primary breast augmentation starting under $3,000 for select packages, positioning the practice well below the national average surgeon's fee. While final pricing depends on implant type, surgical complexity, and whether procedures such as a breast lift are combined, the published starting point reflects a more accessible entry compared to many practices in Florida. The practice draws patients from across the state, including Tampa, Naples, and Fort Myers, citing a balance of competitive pricing, surgeon experience, and accredited facility standards.

Surgeon Credentials and Experience

Dr. Sessa's training and credentials are a core part of the practice's message to prospective patients. He holds dual board certification through the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. In addition to clinical practice, he serves as a fellowship director affiliated with the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, where surgeons receive advanced procedural training in facial, breast, and body aesthetics. He has also won multiple awards in the industry, including the SQR Top Doctors Award multiple times in a row.

Dr. Sessa has more than 18 years of surgical experience and has performed over 25,000 procedures. That level of procedural volume is often associated with technical refinement and operative efficiency, factors that can influence both surgical outcomes and overall cost structure.

Procedure Options and Surgical Approach

Breast augmentation at Sarasota Surgical Arts includes both saline and silicone implant options, as well as fat transfer to breasts for patients seeking a more modest size increase without implants. Dr. Sessa also offers transaxillary augmentation, which places the incision in the underarm area to avoid visible scars on the breast itself. Gender-affirming MTF breast augmentation is also available, reflecting a broader scope of aesthetic services.

Consultations typically involve anatomical evaluation, implant sizing discussion, incision placement planning, and recovery expectations. The practice emphasizes individualized surgical planning, even within lower-cost packages.

Facility Standards and Anesthesia

Affordability is paired with an emphasis on infrastructure and staffing. Sarasota Surgical Arts describes its outpatient surgery center as featuring two operating rooms, a board-certified anesthesiologist, and a clinical team of nurses and aestheticians. The facility is accredited by the Florida Board of Medicine.

Patient Experience and Reviews

Patient testimonials frequently cite both results and communication. One patient who underwent implant removal, a lift, and new implants wrote that she was "extremely thrilled" and reported minimal discomfort. Another described Dr. Sessa as "absolutely amazing."

Appointments and Financing

The practice offers free consultations and virtual appointment options for patients traveling from outside Sarasota. Financing assistance is available through third-party providers, including CareCredit and Cherry, enabling patients to structure payment plans based on individual budgets.

Media Contact

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website: www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com

Email: drsessa@gmail.com

realdrseattle

SOURCE: Sarasota Surgical Arts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-does-the-cheapest-breast-augmentation-in-florida-1142497