Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02

LEI:549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc (the "Company")

HEADLINE: Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:

Class of share Total number of shares in circulation Number of voting rights attached to each share Total number of voting rights of shares in circulation Number of shares held in treasury Total number of shares in issue Ordinary 10p 202,243,151 1 202,243,151 15,376,594 217,376,745

The above total voting rights figure of 202,243,151 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Tobi Teriba

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1910

2 March 2026