Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02
LEI:549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc (the "Company")
HEADLINE: Total Voting Rights and Capital
In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:
Class of share
Total number
of shares in
circulation
Number of
voting rights
attached to each share
Total number of
voting rights of shares in
circulation
Number of shares
held in treasury
Total number of
shares in issue
Ordinary 10p
202,243,151
1
202,243,151
15,376,594
217,376,745
The above total voting rights figure of 202,243,151 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information, please contact:
Tobi Teriba
For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc
Telephone: 020 3753 1910
2 March 2026