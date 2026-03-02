Crypto gaming platform BetFury has completed its 75th monthly BFG token burn, permanently destroying 1,246,114 BFG on February 4, 2026. Alongside the burn, the company executed a buyback of 2,900,000 BFG from the open market, redirecting those tokens to its Treasury. Both transactions are publicly verifiable on the BNB Smart Chain.

The cumulative figure now sits at 1,691,715,678 BFG - roughly 33.83% of the token's original five-billion supply, gone for good. A full BFG burning archive with on-chain transaction hashes dating back to 2020 is available on BetFury's website.





BFG Token Burn



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/285312_8a935263340c3a05_001full.jpg

Six Years of Controlled Deflation

BFG launched on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20) in 2019 with a hard cap of 5,000,000,000 tokens. From the start, BetFury committed to monthly burns - a schedule the team has maintained without interruption through 75 consecutive cycles. Early burns drew tokens from three sources: auction proceeds, in-game activity, and team reserves. Between the 8th and 15th burns alone, BetFury removed over 237 million BFG.

The single largest reduction came in 2021, when 92.5% of BFG holders voted in favour of merging two sub-tokens - BFG (BTC) and BFG (TRX) - into a unified BFG. That merge produced 945,918,565 surplus tokens, all of which were immediately destroyed in what became the 16th and by far the biggest burn event in the token's history. The community vote itself signalled strong holder alignment with BetFury's deflationary direction.

Mining Ended. Supply Only Goes Down.

A structural turning point arrived on June 13, 2023, when BFG mining reached its natural end. Every mineable token from the initial issuance had been distributed (minus what had already been burned). Since that date, no new BFG enters circulation. The only direction for total supply is downward, one monthly burn at a time. In a market where many utility tokens struggle with inflation from uncapped emissions, this hard stop matters.

Following the end of mining, BetFury phased out auction-sourced burns and shifted to a simpler model: tokens collected through gaming activity and team allocations feed each burn cycle. The company also introduced stBFG, a staking-specific token obtained by converting existing BFG, which added another layer of utility for holders who prefer earning yield without selling their position on the open market.

Tokenomics Overhaul and the Treasury Model

The current phase - what BetFury calls Era 4 - began with a comprehensive tokenomics redesign. Monthly burns now run parallel to a buyback-and-treasury programme. In practice, this means the platform regularly purchases BFG from the open market and allocates those tokens to a transparent Treasury wallet earmarked for operational needs and ecosystem support.

Recent buybacks have ranged from 1.3 million to 2.9 million BFG per month, with February's 2,900,000 BFG buyback marking the largest allocation in recent months. Every transaction - both burn and treasury allocation - carries a public hash on BscScan, meaning anyone with a browser can audit the exact numbers independently. This transparency has been a consistent part of BetFury's token management since the earliest burns in 2020.

Canadian Presence and Regulatory Standing

BetFury operates under a Curaçao Gaming Authority licence (OGL/2024/1494/0942) issued to Universe B Games N.V. For Canadian players specifically, the platform also holds a Neqotkuk (Tobique) Gaming Commission licence - a regulatory body established by the Tobique First Nation in New Brunswick under the Tobique Gaming Act 2023.

The dual-licence structure reflects BetFury's approach to the Canadian market, where no federal law prohibits access to offshore crypto gambling platforms. With over 11,000 games, a sportsbook covering 80+ sports categories, and support for more than 50 cryptocurrencies, the platform has grown its user base considerably since its 2019 launch. BFG itself appeared on CoinMarketCap in August 2021 and was certified by blockchain security firm CertiK.

What the Numbers Mean

Token burns don't guarantee price appreciation - BetFury has been upfront about that in its own documentation. But they do guarantee a shrinking supply. When paired with real platform activity generating demand through gaming volume, staking participation, and regular buybacks, the arithmetic tilts toward scarcity. Over a third of the total supply is already gone. Mining is finished permanently. And the 76th burn is just a few weeks away.

For Canadian users and holders elsewhere, the message from BetFury's burn programme is consistency: 75 months, 75 burns, every transaction recorded on-chain.

About BetFury

BetFury is a crypto casino and sportsbook platform launched in 2019, operated by Universe B Games N.V. The platform features over 11,000 games from 70+ providers, original provably fair titles with RTP up to 99.28%, cryptocurrency staking, and the native BFG token. BetFury is licensed under the Curaçao Gaming Authority and the Neqotkuk (Tobique) Gaming Commission.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285312

Source: PRNews OU