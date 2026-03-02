International Airline Group (IAG) delivered a record FY25 operating profit that reflects both favourable market dynamics and its portfolio strength, with an operating margin (15.1%) at the top end and return on invested capital (18.5%) above the company's through-the-cycle targets. The strategy of strengthening core hubs, focusing on premium long-haul markets, scaling capital-light earnings streams, with improving on-time performance and customer satisfaction, is delivering for customers and shareholders.

