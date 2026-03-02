Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RFDZ | ISIN: KYG8701T1388 | Ticker-Symbol: TC2A
Tradegate
02.03.26 | 11:00
1,299 Euro
-1,22 % -0,016
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2561,31612:45
1,2501,29912:45
PR Newswire
02.03.2026 12:36 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TCL Showcases Tbot, an AI Desktop Companion Designed to Extend the Kids Watch Experience

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2026, TCL unveiled an innovation in kids' tech: TCL Tbot, an AI desktop companion designed to extend the kids watch experience. It is intended to provide a supportive at-home companion experience when the watch is removed from the wrist-such as during charging-helping to maintain continuity for families from outdoor activities to home. Acting as an intelligent companion in a child's growth, Tbot is designed to provide ongoing reassuring support.

Tbot remains in the conceptual stage and demonstrates TCL's ongoing effort in AI and connectivity, reflecting the company's long-term human-centered innovation approach.

TCL Showcases Tbot, an AI Desktop Companion Designed to Extend the Kids Watch Experience

Tbot features a magnetic design intended to support stable placement and charging. It is envisioned to serve as: an AI smart assistant that helps children build healthy daily routines through gentle, age-appropriate guidance (for example, setting wake-up alarms, bedtime reminders and Pomodoro-style study timers); a learning partner that supports guided discovery by helping children explore topics of interest in an age-appropriate way; a sleep companion that promotes a calm bedtime routine, including telling age-appropriate stories to help children settle; and a caregiving assistant that helps parents stay informed through configurable notifications and alerts, where enabled and appropriate.

TCL is developing Tbot in line with applicable laws and regulations. AI features will be used only with granted permission, supporting parental choice and control.

TCL Tbot is designed to support parents in creating an environment where children feel valued and encouraged, fostering curiosity and healthy habits. By blending innovation with companionship, TCL is reimagining how smart connectivity can gently support children's growth.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a leading consumer electronics brand and a leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices including mobile phones, tablets, smart connected devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

Media Contact:
tclpress@tcl.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922781/TCL_Showcases_Tbot_AI_Desktop_Companion_Designed_Extend_Kids_Watch.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-showcases-tbot-an-ai-desktop-companion-designed-to-extend-the-kids-watch-experience-302700947.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.