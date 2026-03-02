BANGKOK, THAILAND, Mar 2, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Thailand is entering a transformative phase in its manufacturing evolution, driven by accelerating adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, artificial intelligence, industrial automation, smart factories, and data-driven production strategies. Curated by Exito Media Concepts, a global leader in B2B technology platforms, the Manufacturing IT Summit draws on deep industry expertise and global best practices to foster forward-looking conversations that enable digital-first, future-ready manufacturing enterprises.As manufacturing organizations across Thailand modernize legacy systems and integrate advanced digital solutions across production lines and supply chains, the nation is strengthening its position as a key manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia. These efforts align closely with Thailand's broader economic ambitions to enhance industrial competitiveness, improve operational efficiency, and drive sustainable, innovation-led growth within its manufacturing ecosystem.Simultaneously, this rapid technological shift brings critical priorities into focus, strengthening cybersecurity across connected production environments, ensuring data governance and compliance, optimizing digital infrastructure, and cultivating a highly skilled, future-ready workforce. Addressing these priorities will be essential to achieving resilient, secure, and sustainable industrial transformation in the years ahead.Case Study: Smart Factory Transformation in Thailand's Automotive Manufacturing Sector:One of Thailand's leading automotive manufacturers initiated a large-scale smart factory transformation to enhance productivity, resilience, and global competitiveness. In response to increasing demand, supply chain complexity, and cost pressures, the organization adopted Industry 4.0 technologies to modernize its production ecosystem and future-proof operations.IoT-enabled sensors were deployed across assembly lines to enable real-time equipment monitoring and predictive maintenance, significantly reducing downtime and maintenance costs. Cloud-integrated manufacturing execution systems unified plant-floor data with enterprise operations, creating end-to-end visibility across production, quality control, and distribution. AI-driven quality inspection systems and advanced robotics improved precision, minimized defects, and optimized throughput without major infrastructure expansion.In parallel, the company strengthened workforce capabilities through digital upskilling initiatives, ensuring seamless human-machine collaboration across smart production environments. By centralizing operational data into a unified intelligence platform, leadership teams gained actionable insights to enhance planning accuracy, improve energy efficiency, and support sustainability targets.The transformation reinforced the organization's regional leadership, improved export competitiveness, and demonstrated how intelligent automation and data-driven manufacturing can unlock scalable, measurable business value, closely reflecting the themes of the 32nd Edition of the Manufacturing IT Summit - Thailand 2026.Event Overview:The 32nd Edition of the Manufacturing IT Summit - Thailand 2026 forms part of a globally recognized summit series hosted across major cities worldwide, bringing together manufacturing and technology leaders shaping the future of Industry 4.0. As digital transformation continues to redefine industrial operations, the summit will convene 200+ CIOs, CTOs, Heads of Manufacturing, Digital Transformation Leaders, and technology decision-makers to explore Thailand's rapidly evolving smart manufacturing landscape.Through focused discussions on Industry 4.0, Artificial Intelligence, Industrial IoT, Smart Factories, Automation, Cybersecurity, and sustainable manufacturing strategies, the summit will present practical insights, implementation frameworks, and real-world case studies designed to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen supply chain resilience, and accelerate data-driven decision-making across manufacturing enterprises.Date: 11th March 2026Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PMVenue: The St. Regis BangkokSupporting Partner:The Manufacturing IT Summit - Thailand 2026 is supported by Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), Thailand's government agency under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society dedicated to advancing the nation's digital economy and Industry 4.0 transformation. Established in 2017, depa promotes the widespread adoption of digital technologies across sectors, enhances competitiveness, catalyzes innovation ecosystems, and enables strategic initiatives that strengthen Thailand's industrial and digital capabilities at both national and regional levels.Meet the Visionaries:The 32nd Edition of the Manufacturing IT Summit - Thailand 2026 will feature some of Thailand's most influential manufacturing, digital, and technology leaders, sharing insights on Industry 4.0, smart factory innovation, AI-driven manufacturing, cybersecurity, and the future of industrial digital transformation. Below are a few of the distinguished speakers joining the summit, alongside many more industry experts and thought leaders:Dr. Supakorn SiddhichaiActing SEVP / COO (Digital Technology and Innovation Development Unit)Digital Economy Promotion AgencySuresh KomirishettyChief Information Officer - SEA1 RegionMercedes-Benz (Thailand) Ltd.Sunil JagotaChief Technology OfficerJagota ThailandSeiichiro KodamaManager of Global Business DevelopmentBrainPad Inc.Key Topics to Be Covered:Attendees will explore Thailand's most pressing manufacturing and digital priorities through focused discussions, including:- Industry 4.0 & Smart Factories: Scaling connected, automated, and data-driven production environments.- AI in Manufacturing: Using predictive analytics and machine learning to improve quality, efficiency, and forecasting.- IT-OT Integration: Bridging operational and enterprise systems for real-time visibility and control.- Industrial Cybersecurity: Securing connected plants and critical manufacturing infrastructure.- Supply Chain Digitalisation: Enhancing resilience, agility, and end-to-end transparency.- Sustainable Manufacturing: Leveraging digital tools to reduce energy use and meet ESG goals.- Modern ERP & Cloud Adoption: Upgrading legacy systems for scalability and innovation.- Future-Ready Workforce: Upskilling talent to thrive in digitally enabled production ecosystems.About ExitoExito stands for "success" - a principle reflected in every experience we design. With over 15 years of experience, Exito is a globally recognized B2B events and media organization, delivering 240+ conferences annually across technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, healthcare, and emerging enterprise sectors. Through carefully curated agendas, global speaker communities, and market-driven insights, Exito creates platforms that foster strategic collaboration, accelerate innovation adoption, and drive measurable business outcomes worldwide.For more details on the Manufacturing IT Summit - Thailand 2026, visit:https://manufacturingitsummit.com/thailand/