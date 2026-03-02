EPR Cable Market worth $5.96 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "EPR Cable Market by Product Type, Conductor Material, Voltage Type, Application, End-use Industry (Utilities, Renewable Energy, Marine, Mining, Oil & Gas, Railways, Sub-sea Applications, Industrial Plants), and Region - Forecast to 2032", The EPR cable market is expected to reach USD 5.96 billion by 2032 from USD 3.26 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2025 to 2032.

EPR Cable Market Size & Forecast:

• Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2032

• 2025 Market Size: USD 3.26 billion

• 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 5.96 billion

• CAGR (2025-2032): 9.0%

EPR Cable Market Trends & Insights:

The global EPR cable market is driven by rising demand for reliable power transmission infrastructure, renewable energy, and industrial sectors. The growth is fueled by grid modernization, urbanization, and renewable projects like solar and wind. The Asia Pacific region dominates the market as industrialization in China, India, and Japan advances rapidly, while North America and Europe maintain their positions through ongoing power upgrades. The key market segments include low- to high-voltage applications serving utilities, marine operations, oil & gas activities, mining operations, subsea systems, railway networks, and industrial plants. EPR cables are highly valued for their ability to withstand extreme conditions, offering durability, heat resistance, and environmental protection.

Asia Pacific dominated the EPR cable market with a share of 31.6% in terms of value in 2024.

By product type, the singlecore segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

By conductor material, the copper segment dominated the EPR cable market with a share of 84.5% in terms of value in 2024.

By voltage type, the medium voltage (1kV-36kV) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the communication & specialty cable segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the utilities segment held the largest share of the EPR cable market.

Prysmian, Nexans, LS Cable & System, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Southwire Company, LLC are star players in the EPR cable market, given their broad industry coverage and strong operational & financial strength.

Hengfei Cables, Tratos, Studer Cables AG, and Induscabos Condutores Elétricos have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their well-developed marketing channels and extensive funding to build their product portfolios.

Browse in-depth TOC on "EPR Cable Market"

300 - Tables

80 - Figures

250 - Pages

The market for EPR cables is significantly influenced by the presence of major global and regional cable manufacturers. Companies such as Prysmian Group, Nexans, Southwire Company, LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., and LS Cable & System, along with emerging regional suppliers, are offering a wide range of high-performance EPR cable solutions. The availability of these high-quality products from numerous reliable suppliers supports market expansion, as utilities, industrial plants, marine, oil & gas, and infrastructure projects increasingly adopt EPR cables for their superior thermal and electrical properties. This broad supplier base makes it easier for end-use industries to scale deployment and drive market growth.

Multicore segment accounted for largest share in EPR cable market in 2024

Multicore configuration cables accounted for the largest share in the overall EPR cable market because their design enables better installation, cost savings, and system dependability for use in industrial plants, metro systems, and offshore platforms, which require high power capacity in crowded spaces. The use of multicore EPR cables, which contain several insulated conductors inside one protective sheath, allows for substantial reductions in cable tray needs, gland requirements, and termination point needs which drive up costs in large projects. Meanwhile, the design enhances electromagnetic stability and increases mechanical strength. The compact design of EPR insulation materials matches modern modular equipment layouts and strict fire-performance standards. Procurement and maintenance teams prefer multicore designs because they help with routing logistics and decrease failure points, which results in better lifecycle value for multicore implementations.

Aluminum segment to grow at second-highest CAGR in EPR cable market during forecast period

The aluminum segment is expected to register the second-highest CAGR in the EPR cable market during the forecast period. These conductors provide superior cost performance in medium and high voltage systems. The combination of lower transportation costs and easier installation process, along with reduced project costs, makes aluminum more affordable than copper for bulk power distribution, renewable energy integration, and infrastructure development projects in areas that have tight budget constraints. Ongoing grid modernization programs, increasing demand for underground cabling, and the expansion of solar and wind farms, which require longer cable lengths that increase cost sensitivity, are driving the rapid growth of aluminum-based designs compared to traditional materials.

Control & instrumentation cable segment to grow at third-highest CAGR in EPR cable market during the forecast period

The control & instrumentation cable segment is expected to register the third-highest CAGR in the EPR cable market due to the growing shift towards automated industrial systems and data-driven operations. These cables benefit from distributed control systems, smart manufacturing, and process-digitalization technologies. Control & instrumentation cables require EPR insulation to maintain signal integrity, thermal stability, and chemical resistance under severe operating conditions. The expansion of oil & gas downstream operations, renewable energy systems, rail signaling systems, and industrial IoT retrofitting projects results in increased low-voltage control loop density within facilities, which directly drives increased demand for these cables.

North America to register second-highest CAGR during forecast period

North America is projected to register the second-highest CAGR in the global EPR cable market during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are developing grid modernization initiatives and constructing renewable energy interconnections. Utilities are replacing their outdated XLPE and PILC systems with EPR-insulated medium- and high-voltage cables for better underground and offshore operations. The need for halogen-free EPR systems arises from new fire-safety regulations and reliability requirements that patch industrial facilities, especially in petrochemical, data centre, and transit electrification settings. The combination of federal funding mechanisms through the US Department of Energy grid resilience initiatives and Canadian provincial transmission upgrades accelerates capital expenditure cycles.

Key Players

Prominent companies include Prysmian (Italy), Nexans (France), LS Cable & System (South Korea), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Southwire Company, LLC (US), NKT A/S (Denmark), Hellenic Cables (Greece), APAR Industries Ltd. (India), KEI Industries Limited (India), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Classic Wire & Cable (US), Polycab India Limited (India), Lapp Group (Germany), Patelec Group (Italy), American Wire Group (US), and Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. (China).

