Dominion Harbor Group: Edison Innovations Licenses KSF LED and Mini-LED Technology Patents To Anhui Coreach Technology Co., Ltd

China-Based Anhui Coreach Technology Co. Ranks As A Global Leader In The Production And Sales Of LED Products To Major Electronics Manufacturers

DALLAS, TX AND HEFEI, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Dominion Harbor Enterprises' (DHE) (www.DominionHarbor.com) wholly-owned subsidiary Edison Innovations has licensed select patents from the company's expansive portfolio of industry-standard Potassium Fluorosilicate (PSF/KSF) phosphor display technology to Anhui Coreach Technology Co., Ltd., as part of a long-term industry standard royalty-bearing agreement, it was announced by David Pridham, Chief Executive Officer of Dominion Harbor Group.

China-based Anhui Coreach Technology serves as a preferred provider of cutting-edge LED products for a Who's Who list of major global electronics manufacturers, such as Samsung, LG, TCL, Sharp, Sony, Hisense, Haier, Skyworth, BOE, Xiaomi, Changhong and TPV, among many others.

"An industry-recognized leader in the R&D, production and sales of a wide range of high-quality LED products to the world's most preeminent manufacturers, Anhui Coreach Technology represents an exciting new addition to Edison Innovations' growing line-up of LED display innovators committed to the adaptation of KSF technology," said Mr. Pridham.

"Edison Innovations' KSF patent portfolio provides tech solutions that help our company innovate LED products in an ever-changing LED industry landscape. Anhui Coreach has earned a reputation for meeting the critical demands of our clients with the latest advancements in LED display, and Edison Innovations' KSF patents will ensure that we remain an industry innovator for years to come," said Hongqin LIN (VP of Anhui Coreach Technology Co., Ltd ).

The Edison Innovations PSF/KSF phosphor technology patent portfolio represents the display industry's largest collection, as part of the 2,500 patent assets acquired by Dominion Harbor in 2025 from Dolby Laboratories, Inc. after their acquisition of GE Licensing. Following this acquisition, Edison Innovations has actively engaged with technology innovators across various high-growth sectors, including display technology, hybrid and electric vehicles, semiconductors, electronics, batteries, wireless power, wireless networking, and healthcare.

The licensed patents include US Patent Nos. US7497973B2, US8237348B2, US7648649B2, US9680067B2, US7358542B2, US9698314B2, US7847309B2, US10230022B2, US7453195B2, US11098246B2, US9455381B2, US10615316B2, US9184353B2, US9512357B2, US8981639B2, US10131835B2, US8829781B2, US9938457B1, US8362685B2, US9929319B2.

For more information about the KSF patent portfolio, please contact Robert Kelly via email at bob@dominionharbor.com or call 214-414-1164.

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is a premier intellectual property transaction and advisory firm, recognized for its unmatched expertise in IP transactions. DHE provides clients with unparalleled access to targeted and credentialed licensees, supported by its proprietary IPedia patent intelligence solution. The firm is committed to fostering innovation and growth in the intellectual property landscape.

# # #

CONTACT: SSA Public Relations
Steve Syatt
(818) 222-4000
steve@ssapr.com

SOURCE: Dominion Harbor Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/edison-innovations-licenses-ksf-led-and-mini-led-technology-pate-1141480

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
