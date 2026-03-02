Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DR5S | ISIN: CA5504353098 | Ticker-Symbol: LQPA
Frankfurt
02.03.26 | 11:14
0,234 Euro
+21,88 % +0,042
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUPAKA GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUPAKA GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2060,34813:48
ACCESS Newswire
02.03.2026 13:02 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lupaka Gold Corp.: Arbitration AWARD Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Lupaka Gold Corp. ("Lupaka" or the "Company") (TSX-V:LPK)(FRA:LQP) advises as to its current progress in pursing receipt of the proceeds of the ICSID Arbitration AWARD announced by the Company on July 2, 2025.

Lupaka has filed an action to enforce the AWARD in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. Enforcement actions in other jurisdictions will follow.

Pursuant to the Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes Between States and Nationals of Other States (the "ICSID Convention"), and the federal statute implementing the Convention, 22 U.S.C. §1650a, a court asked to enforce an ICSID AWARD "may do no more than examine the AWARD's authenticity and enforce the obligations imposed by the AWARD."

Accordingly, as there is no doubt about the AWARD's authenticity, Lupaka is confident that it will soon be able to begin attaching Peruvian assets anywhere within the United States.

Gordon Ellis (CEO) commented "We had expected that Peru would pay the AWARD prior to the start of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference being held in Toronto, Canada this coming week. The mining industry will undoubtedly take note of Peru's refusal to comply with its obligations under international law when making investment decisions." .

Due to the significant interest awarded (UST + 5%, compounded annually), the AWARD amount continues to grow as Peru continues to delay payment. As of this date, the AWARD amount is approximately US$68,648,774.

AWARD Background: In December 2019, the Company initiated an arbitration claim against the Republic of Peru under the Canada-Peru Free Trade Agreement. The related arbitration process was conducted through the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) and continued until the ICSID Tribunal issued an AWARD in favour of the Company on June 30, 2025.

Subsequent to the AWARD date, Peru had 120 days in which to challenge the AWARD via a request for an annulment. The 120-day period passed on October 28, 2025, with no annulment being requested. Having no further recourse, the Republic of Peru must pay the AWARD amounts, otherwise risking serious impacts to its desired reputation as a welcoming mining jurisdiction that protects foreign investment.

For ongoing updates and more detail with respect to the Arbitration AWARD, please refer to the Company's website (www.lupakagold.com/projects/arbitration).

For background on the basis for the Claim, please refer to the Company's previous news releases, also available on the Company's website (www.lupakagold.com/news).

Lupaka was represented in the arbitration proceedings by the international law firm LALIVE (www.lalive.law), with the financial backing of Bench Walk Advisors (www.benchwalk.com). Both firms continue to be involved until the AWARD proceeds are received.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

About Lupaka Gold

Lupaka is a Canadian-based company focused on creating shareholder value through the identification and development of mining assets.

About LALIVE

LALIVE is an international law firm with offices in Geneva, Zurich and London, that specializes in international dispute resolution. The firm has extensive experience in international investment arbitration in the mining sector, amongst others, and is currently representing investors and States as counsel worldwide.

About Bench Walk Advisors

Bench Walk Advisors is a global litigation financier with over USD 250 million of capital deployed across in excess of 100 commercial cases. Bench Walk and its principals have consistently been ranked as leading lawyers and litigation funders in various global directories.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Gordon Ellis, C.E.O.
gellis@lupakagold.com
Tel: (604) 985-3147

or visit the Company's profile at www.sedar.com or its website at www.lupakagold.com.

SOURCE: Lupaka Gold Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/arbitration-award-update-1142313

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.