Jaguar Mining, Inc.: Jaguar Mining Reports on Ongoing Exploration Drilling at the BA Zone of the Pilar Gold Mine, Brazil

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) today reported results from its ongoing drilling at the BA Zone, an area within the Pilar Mine in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The results support the down-plunge continuity of gold mineralization and include multiple high-grade intercepts.

Jaguar has advanced its drilling program at the BA Zone (Pilar Mine) since the publication of its last results (see press release dated August 5, 2025). The latest results further validate continuity of the BA Zone along plunge and demonstrate continued grade and thickness consistent with Jaguar's geological interpretation. Results are summarized below, highlighting select intercepts (see Figure 1). Table 1 provides the main intercepts.

PPL1205 - 2.50 m @ 12.05 g/t Au (GT: 30)

PPL1206 - 4.50 m @ 26.20 g/t Au (GT: 118)

PPL1158 - 5.60 m @ 4.13 g/t Au (GT: 23)

PPL1176 - 6.50 m @ 3.67 g/t Au (GT: 24)

PPL1178 - 1.70 m @ 13.41 g/t Au (GT: 23)

PPL1179 - 2.00 m @ 5.84 g/t Au (GT: 12) from 200.90 m to 205.90 m, and 7.00 m @ 10.84 g/t Au (GT: 76) from 216.75 m to 233.90 m, including 2.80 m @ 23.17 g/t Au (GT: 65) from 220.75 m to 227.60 m.

Figure 1: Section illustrating the drill holes completed in the BA Zone during the second half of 2025 (since the last press release dated August 5, 2025).

"The results demonstrate both the geometric and grade continuity of the BA Zone along the down-plunge direction at depth, enabling consistent and sustainable long-term exploration and mine planning," commented Armando Massucatto, Exploration General Manager. "The 2025 results support the decision to undertake a directional drilling program, scheduled to commence in Q2 2026, which is designed to test and potentially expand the down-plunge extent of BA Zone and support the Company's previously outlined exploration of investigating and defining a projected endowment of over 500,000 ounces of gold. (see November 3, 2025 news release). This work reinforces the long-term potential of the Pilar mine."

"The ongoing exploration drilling at the Pilar mine reflects Jaguar's focus on disciplined exploration to support mine planning, extend visibility on mineralized continuity, and advance organic growth opportunities consistent with our five-year exploration plan," commented Luis Albano Tondo, CEO of Jaguar Mining.

A total of 9,493.50 meters was drilled, distributed as follows: 3,618.60 meters for grade control, 3,696.00 meters for infill, and 2,178.90 meters for exploration. The complete results of the drill holes are presented in the table below (see Figure 2 and Table 1).

Figure 2: Pierce points of all drill holes completed in the BA Zone during the second half of 2025.

The new resource estimate for the BA Zone (Pilar Mine) is in the final stages of review and is expected to be disclosed in a Technical Report targeted in the first quarter of 2026.

The results of 2025 drilling activities at the BA Zone highlight the opportunity for a directional drilling campaign to more effectively test extensions at depth and improve targeting efficiency. Jaguar is in the final stages of contracting a drilling company and is expected to commence the campaign during Q2 2026 (see Figure 3).

Figure 3: Long drill holes projected to test the BA Zone in depth.

Table 1: Diamond drill hole collars in BA Zone in the second half of 2025.

HOLE ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Total Depth (m) Collar Dip (°) Collar Azimuth (°) Zone FSB1364 7788013.5 663014.2 -349.0 125.3 32.64 180.39 BA FSB1356 7788023.3 662959.2 -266.1 52.6 -3.96 16.71 BA FSB1346 7788015.4 662960.5 -265.5 11.3 20.16 192.83 BA FSB1345 7788006.9 662976.1 -267.7 26.7 21.31 190.16 BA FSB1353 7788068.0 662925.8 -234.4 83.5 -9.95 96.25 BA FSB1343 7787983.6 663006.6 -273.6 29.8 20.20 235.37 BA FSB1337 7787998.4 662997.4 -272.0 33.7 -0.52 51.26 BA FSB1344 7787996.3 662992.1 -270.6 29.4 21.22 190.57 BA FSB1336 7788005.5 662986.1 -269.7 36.0 -0.15 23.04 BA FSB1338 7787986.3 663010.5 -273.9 42.8 10.21 50.99 BA FSB1361 7788013.3 663014.6 -350.0 124.9 13.94 164.91 BA FSB1339 7787977.5 663023.9 -276.1 40.7 0.07 57.03 BA FSB1352 7788068.7 662926.6 -233.2 88.9 21.80 76.00 BA FSB1351 7788067.3 662925.6 -234.3 147.7 -4.95 126.66 BA FSB1350 7788067.6 662925.7 -234.4 94.8 -6.97 116.79 BA FSB1341 7787959.4 663032.6 -277.9 117.8 4.39 95.90 BA PPL1205 7788014.2 663012.7 -349.1 155.5 32.32 225.29 BA FSB1349 7788067.5 662925.8 -233.8 120.3 14.74 115.64 BA FSB1335 7788012.5 662972.3 -267.6 54.2 0.35 18.74 BA FSB1324 7788009.5 663015.2 -222.5 80.5 -0.07 75.21 BA FSB1348 7788067.8 662926.2 -233.3 86.6 24.11 101.15 BA FSB1334 7788076.4 662984.1 -227.8 26.5 10.38 49.76 BA FSB1330 7788070.8 662979.2 -227.5 36.1 14.09 245.80 BA FSB1332 7788041.2 662992.4 -224.5 23.5 10.43 47.91 BA FSB1329 7788053.8 662981.8 -226.9 41.3 14.99 245.76 BA FSB1333 7788056.5 662986.4 -227.2 19.9 9.93 47.09 BA FSB1328 7788038.4 662988.4 -224.4 38.5 6.84 239.15 BA FSB1340 7787961.0 663031.4 -277.9 53.4 0.56 60.63 BA FSB1331 7788026.3 663000.6 -222.5 22.9 10.34 39.66 BA FSB1323 7788009.5 663005.6 -223.2 37.9 -24.89 51.63 BA PPL1203A 7788135.2 662949.8 -165.5 87.9 31.14 100.23 BA FSB1325 7788004.7 663008.5 -222.3 23.4 9.97 151.33 BA FSB1327 7788023.6 662995.9 -222.7 32.3 10.09 234.54 BA FSB1326 7788006.8 663000.2 -222.5 20.5 5.77 205.58 BA FSB1318 7788149.5 662949.6 -167.1 41.4 -31.95 346.22 BA FSB1322 7788127.7 662947.8 -165.7 68.1 27.43 200.90 BA FSB1321 7788133.8 662945.4 -167.4 72.6 -36.00 230.03 BA FSB1320 7788134.0 662945.0 -165.6 49.9 32.79 245.54 BA PPL1204 7788013.7 663015.8 -350.4 201.8 8.19 143.15 BA PPL1203 7788134.5 662949.9 -165.3 4.4 31.44 101.33 BA FSB1319 7788142.4 662946.5 -167.4 26.4 -43.05 281.19 BA PPL1159A 7788014.0 663015.4 -351.2 269.4 -12.66 148.05 BA PPL1200 7788071.0 662982.9 -165.1 92.3 -3.72 89.70 BA PPL1159 7788014.0 663015.4 -351.2 93.4 -16.36 149.59 BA FSB1304 7788056.1 662981.0 -165.3 16.9 -0.14 216.42 BA FSB1306 7788062.0 662984.4 -165.4 59.4 -0.53 101.14 BA FSB1303 7788070.3 662977.9 -165.1 25.7 0.17 225.06 BA FSB1307A 7788078.0 662981.2 -165.0 11.4 0.89 81.37 BA FSB1307 7788077.5 662981.8 -165.7 14.2 1.22 51.30 BA FSB1302 7788080.1 662964.8 -165.9 44.1 -0.13 235.76 BA FSB1308 7788087.4 662968.3 -165.8 20.3 -0.05 51.36 BA FSB1301 7788091.4 662955.5 -166.5 17.0 -0.22 243.57 BA FSB1309 7788107.7 662960.4 -166.8 20.1 2.01 76.47 BA FSB1300 7788109.0 662953.4 -166.8 26.3 0.04 245.54 BA PPL1158 7788014.0 663015.4 -351.2 299.5 -15.27 143.80 BA PPL1157 7788014.0 663016.2 -350.3 221.5 9.74 128.97 BA FSB1283 7787961.4 662941.5 -358.9 110.4 12.14 144.82 BA PPL1179 7788013.8 663014.9 -351.3 293.5 -22.09 158.31 BA PPL1178 7788013.9 663014.5 -351.3 335.7 -23.86 169.78 BA PPL1177 7788013.8 663014.8 -351.4 332.7 -26.76 159.75 BA FSB1281 7787960.7 662942.5 -359.1 108.8 9.89 154.59 BA FSB1242 7788193.1 662950.4 -190.5 35.6 15.25 218.48 BA FSB1240 7788161.6 662963.6 -185.1 39.8 8.95 273.18 BA FSB1270 7788186.8 662961.4 -188.6 11.7 4.49 67.19 BA FSB1268 7788210.7 662939.9 -163.4 44.5 -25.47 232.78 BA FSB1267 7788210.5 662940.2 -161.5 25.1 38.94 216.74 BA PPL1176 7788013.1 663015.2 -349.3 167.2 26.14 158.76 BA FSB1266 7788199.0 662947.3 -161.7 26.0 39.33 225.08 BA PPL1175 7788013.9 663014.2 -351.4 252.7 -27.84 176.21 BA FSB1254 7788202.3 662936.3 -161.0 30.8 25.93 61.71 BA FSB1253 7788202.1 662937.2 -163.2 43.9 -34.90 74.25 BA FSB1251 7788181.9 662948.6 -160.6 54.7 21.90 138.94 BA FSB1371 7788003.6 663009.3 -251.2 40.1 28.14 -0.46 BA FSB1358 7788050.1 662944.3 -262.6 59.6 147.05 4.49 BA FSB1365 7788013.4 663014.6 -348.9 62.9 171.65 33.61 BA FSB1363 7788014.0 663011.0 -349.0 119.1 246.49 24.86 BA PPL1207 7788013.8 663014.0 -351.3 269.4 177.70 -20.63 BA

Geological Context: Understanding the BA Zone Mineralization

The BA Zone's geological structure, observed in existing underground galleries, consists of a series of overturned folds. The fold axes generally plunge southeast at moderate to low angles, while their axial surfaces dip eastward at moderate to steep angles, mirroring the direction of Banded Iron Formation (BIF) bedding. Notably, high-grade gold is found within these well-developed BIF layers.

Gold-rich zones are marked by pronounced hydrothermal alteration and minerals like quartz and chlorite, as well as sulfide mineralization dominated by pyrrhotite. Both pyrrhotite and pyrite appear regularly-filling the bedding and edges of veins-and act as reliable indicators.

All these features, from stable structural controls to confirmation of folded mineralized zones deep underground and distinctive mineral associations, increase confidence in the structural continuity of the mineralized system along plunge. This predictability in structure and mineralogy supports ongoing exploration targeting and longer-term planning for the BA Zone. From Level 1 to Level 6 the BA Zone supplied the majority of the production at the Pilar Mine to date. From Level 4 onward, the Zone gradually narrowed as it became deeper, making it less profitable until Level 12.

QAQC

For all drill holes the geological team takes photos of all core drill boxes to preserve a record. The grade control drillholes (prefix FSB) are drilled using LTK diameter and all drill cores are submitted to the internal laboratory for chemical assaying by the fire assay method. Infill and exploration drillholes (prefix PPL) are drilled in BQ diameter, longitudinally sawn, and the entire half-core is submitted for analysis at the internal laboratory. Additionally, the part of pulp generated from PPL drillhole assays is often sent to ALS Brazil, (laboratory with international certificate practice, located in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais state, Brazil) for external check assaying. The remaining unsampled half-core from PPL drillholes is retained and archived as permanent geological reference material.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Armando José Massucatto, PhD FAusIMM, Jaguar Mining General Manager of Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Iron Quadrangle

The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of active mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699-1701 of gold associated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town Ouro Preto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million-ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá, and São Bento. Jaguar holds the second largest gold land position in the Iron Quadrangle with over 46,000 hectares.

