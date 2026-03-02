Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
ACCESS Newswire
02.03.2026 13:02 Uhr
HighPoint Solutions Inc: HighPoint Announces Acquisition of CloudView Partners to Accelerate Hybrid-Cloud and Platform Engineering Capabilities

Acquisition expands HighPoint's hybrid-cloud and platform engineering capabilities, accelerating cloud modernization and automation for enterprise customers.

SPARTA, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / HighPoint, a leader in modern networking and advanced cybersecurity solutions, today announced the acquisition of CloudView Partners, a specialized cloud consulting firm. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in HighPoint's transition into a comprehensive Digital Transformation partner.


As enterprises increasingly migrate complex workloads to hybrid and multi-cloud environments to support digital experiences & AI, the demand for sophisticated platform engineering and automation continues to surge. The acquisition of CloudView Partners directly addresses this market need by integrating elite expertise in Microsoft Azure, M365, and AWS ecosystems into HighPoint's existing portfolio.

"Our clients are no longer looking for point solutions; they are looking for partners who can navigate the entire digital stack," said Mike Mendiburu, CEO & President of HighPoint. "By bringing CloudView into the fold, we are combining our 'best-in-class' network, data center & cybersecurity capabilities with deep cloud architecture and hyper-automation expertise. We are now uniquely positioned to deliver the full-lifecycle value our clients demand while retaining the tremendous culture and talent of our collective teams."

Strategic Highlights:

Full-Stack Cloud Delivery: Expands capabilities in cloud migration, modernization, and managed services focused around Microsoft Azure & AWS.
Microsoft Power Platform Prowess: Adds specialized expertise in low-code/no-code solutions, providing a critical gateway for future AI-driven projects.
Expanded Talent Network: Integrates a talented technical team and a highly vetted network of engineers & architects to support large-scale enterprise engagements.
Leadership Appointment: Sanjay Maljure, founder of CloudView Partners and a veteran in cloud services leadership, joins HighPoint as its global Vice President, Digital Solutions.

"HighPoint is an organization that I have long admired and partnered with closely. It is a special organization that has been values-driven and people-first for over 30 years and has set the highest standards for client service. HighPoint's acquisition of CloudView Partners further solidifies its capabilities with Public Cloud, Automation, and Infrastructure Modernization. My team and I are humbled and excited to serve clients globally as part of HighPoint." said Sanjay Maljure, Founder & Managing Partner of CloudView Partners.

The integration of personnel and services has already begun, with a focus on delivering unified Hybrid-Cloud offerings to Highpoint's global client base.

About HighPoint

HighPoint is a privately held, minority-owned global IT services and solutions provider founded in 1996. With a people-first, integrity-led approach, HighPoint helps organizations turn technology into measurable business impact by planning, building, and supporting the foundations of digital transformation across modern networking, cybersecurity, and hybrid cloud. HighPoint delivers advisory, professional, managed, and lifecycle services and serves as an extension of its clients' teams to accelerate outcomes and enable long-term success.

About CloudView Partners

CloudView Partners is a specialized cloud consulting firm focused on cloud migration, modernization, managed services, and automation. CloudView brings deep expertise across Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Power Platform, and AWS, helping organizations improve agility, scalability, and operational efficiency through modern cloud architectures and platform engineering.

Media Contact:
Benjamin Mendiburu
Marketing Programs Manager
HighPoint
9739406558
Info@highpoint.com

SOURCE: HighPoint Solutions Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/highpoint-announces-acquisition-of-cloudview-partners-to-accelera-1142501

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
