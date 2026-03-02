Matador Technologies Inc.: Matador Announces Intention to Spinout its Gold Treasury Platform, GODL Corp., into a Public Company

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Matador Technologies Inc. ("Matador" or the "Company") (TSXV:MATA)(OTCQB:MATAF)(FSE:IU3), The Bitcoin Ecosystem Company, intends to spin out (the "Spinout") its existing wholly-owned subsidiary, GODL Corp. ("GODL"), a company focused on a yield-generating gold treasury strategy and gold tokenization. The transaction is conditional upon TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("TSXV") approval, and other regulatory and shareholder requirements being met.

GODL Overview

GODL is a pure-play gold treasury company with a simple mandate to maximize gold ounces per share. The key highlights include:

Gold Asset Treasury Strategy : 100% of capital (net of operating costs) to be deployed into physical gold and tokenized gold.

Physical and Tokenized Gold with Segregated, Audited Capacity : LBMA vaults for bars and institutional cryptocurrency custody for tokens.

Financial Tools to Acquire More Gold : Raise capital using at-the-market offerings and convertible debt when market capitalization to net asset value is greater than 1x and use the proceeds to buy gold, subject to regulatory approvals.

Yield Overlay: Targeting an annual yield on assets under management via traditional gold and tokenized gold yield strategies. While the Company intends for net income generated to be used to acquire more gold, there is no guarantee that such yield or net income will be realized, and these strategies are subject to market volatility and operational risks.

GODL's core mission is to maximize gold ounces per share through strategic secondary offerings, convertible debt financing, and treasury asset swaps. This is intended to set GODL apart from traditional gold mining equities by prioritizing accretive per-share outcomes and using leverage to seek enhanced returns. Because GODL's mandate is to acquire and hold gold assets, its structure inherently avoids the mine development, geographic, and exploration risks associated with traditional gold mining companies. However, investors should note that the use of leverage and active capital strategies do not eliminate operational risk and introduce downside risks including market volatility and liquidity constraints.

Benefits to Shareholders

Innovative Gold Investment Opportunity?: Mission to grow gold ounces per share using financial engineering and yield generation to compound returns and maximize both gold ounces per share and net asset value per share.?

Targeted to Trade at a Premium: Yield-generation, limited shareholder dilution, and upside from tokenization opportunity are all expected to garner a premium to NAV, however, there is no guarantee this premium will be achieved, and actual market results may differ. Furthermore, GODL's yield overlay strategy acts as a continuous, internal funding mechanism. Unlike static exchange-traded funds, this organic cash flow enables GODL to scale its physical and tokenized gold acquisitions without relying exclusively on external equity dilution.

Pure-Play Asset Separation and Organic Scaling: By separating Matador's Bitcoin ecosystem initiatives from GODL's gold treasury mandate, this spinout is intended to reduce conglomerate drag and allow the market to independently value both asset-acquisition vehicles independently.

Market Backdrop?: Record gold prices with strong tailwinds from inflation, government debts, central-bank demand, and geopolitics1,3,4,5,6. Gold-backed tokens total over USD$5 billion value today7, up from negligible levels in 2020, yet still represent only approximately 1% of real-world-asset (RWA) tokenization market8, a significant opportunity for growth.

Spinout Transaction

Matador intends to complete the Spinout of GODL, currently a wholly-owned subsidiary of Matador. At present, GODL is a company with no assets. To facilitate its proposed business mandate, GODL is planning to enter into a licensing agreement with Matador for its tokenization technology. Contemporaneously with the Spinout, GODL intends to raise equity capital and pursue a public listing on a Canadian stock exchange. Matador intends for GODL to be a reporting issuer in Canada.

Following completion of the Spinout, GODL will operate as an independent company and establish its own management team and advisory board, which will be focused on executing GODL's gold treasury strategy and advancing its business objectives.

Additional details regarding the Spinout, management team, advisory board, and concurrent equity financing will be provided as they become available.

Matador's CEO, Deven Soni explains, "Building on Matador's growing presence in the Bitcoin ecosystem, our blockchain technology expertise, and success of our Bitcoin treasury strategy, we're excited to launch GODL as a gold investment vehicle focused on generating yield from gold holdings and tokenization opportunities. While subject to market volatility and downside risks, GODL provides investors with a differentiated and accretive way to gain exposure to gold at a time when prices are at all-time highs2. By combining blockchain innovation and tokenization technology with physical gold backing, GODL offers a modern, efficient, and globally compliant alternative to traditional gold investments."

GODL's incoming CEO, Donato Sferra adds, "Gold has served as a reliable store of value for millennia1 and is increasingly relevant in today's environment of rising sovereign debt, weakening fiat confidence, and persistent inflation. GODL is an innovative gold investment platform, focusing on increasing gold ounces per share through active capital strategies, while integrating tokenization technology to bring greater transparency, lower friction, and broader accessibility to gold ownership."

For additional information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Deven Soni

Chief Executive Officer

Email: deven@matador.network

Phone: 647-496-6282

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV:MATA)(OTCQB:MATAF)(FSE:IU3) is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and building products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Matador's strategy combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, driving long-term shareholder value without dilution.

Matador has recently expanded its global footprint by investing in HODL Systems, one of India's first digital asset treasury companies, securing up to a 24% ownership stake. This investment strengthens Matador's position as a leading Bitcoin treasury company and underscores its commitment to the worldwide adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

With a Bitcoin-first strategy, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is shaping the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Visit us online at https://www.matador.network/.

Sources

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of our common shares nor shall any sale of the common shares occur in any jurisdiction, including the United States, in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Our common shares have not yet been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable securities laws of any state of the United States unless an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Forward-Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's and GODL's treasury management strategies, receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals for the Spinout, the successful completion of the Spinout transaction, GODL's proposed equity financing and public listing on a Canadian stock exchange, and the establishment of GODL's independent management team. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the potential acquisition of physical and tokenized gold, the pricing of such acquisitions, the ability to execute yield-generating strategies, the performance of the tokenization market, and the timing of future operations. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information provided herein. In addition to the risks noted above, the Company's and GODL's proposed operations are subject to specific material risk factors regarding tokenization that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, but are not limited to: technological vulnerabilities and smart contract risks; cybersecurity threats; liquidity risks associated with tokenized assets; reliance on third-party infrastructure for custody and tokenization services; and evolving, uncertain regulatory frameworks governing digital assets globally.

There is no guarantee that the GODL spinout transaction will be completed, that GODL will be successfully established as an independent entity, that GODL will complete any proposed equity financing, or that GODL's common shares will be listed on any Canadian stock exchange or other recognized exchange. The Spinout and all related transactions remain subject to a number of conditions precedent, including but not limited to regulatory approvals, shareholder approvals, satisfactory due diligence, and market conditions, any of which may not be satisfied or may be waived only in certain circumstances. If the Spinout does not proceed for any reason, the Company will have no obligation to complete any of the transactions described herein in connection with GODL, and no liability shall arise as a result of the non-completion of such transactions. In such event, the Company intends to continue its existing operations and pursue alternative strategic initiatives as determined appropriate by its board of directors. No assurance can be given as to the timeline for, or likelihood of, the completion of any transaction described herein.

Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

