WKN: A2DRF0 | ISIN: CA0548271000 | Ticker-Symbol: AZ3
Stuttgart
02.03.26 | 13:31
0,216 Euro
+0,93 % +0,002
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AZTEC MINERALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AZTEC MINERALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2160,24913:49
0,2160,23813:43
ACCESS Newswire
02.03.2026 13:02 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec Drills Oxide Gold & Silver in the Westside Area of the Tombstone Project, Arizona; Intersecting 44.1m of 0.86gpt AuEq as Part of a 250m Step Out; And has Joined the Contention and Westside Areas

Aztec Drills Oxide Gold & Silver in the Westside area of the Tombstone Project, Arizona; intersecting 44.1m of 0.86gpt AuEq (0.22 gpt Au and 44.6 gpt Ag) as part of a 250m Step Out; and has joined the Contention and Westside areas with an intersection of 40.2m of 1.09 gpt AuEq (0.99 gpt Au and 6.9 gpt Ag ) including 4.6m of 9.86 gpt AuEq (9.57 gpt Au and 20.4 gpt Ag)

  • Step-Out Drilling Joins Contention and Westside Anticline zones of Oxide Au/Ag Mineralization

  • Drill hole TR25-34 joins the Contention Main and Westside Anticline target areas with multiple mineralized zones including an intersection of 40.2 meters averaging 1.09 gpt AuEq (0.99 gpt Au and 6.9 gpt Ag) including 4.6m averaging 9.86 gpt AuEq (9.57 gpt Au and 20.43 gpt Ag)

  • Drill hole TR 25-36 intersected 44.1m averaging 0.86 gpt AuEq (0.221 gpt Au and 44.64 gpt Ag), including 6.1m averaging 3.72 gpt AuEq (0.91 gpt Au and 197.4 gpt Ag) ending in mineralization open to depth and in all directions.

  • Drill holes TR25-35 and TR25-36 in the Westside target area have expanded known mineralization by 250 meters indicating a potential 500-meter width of mineralization with strong precious metal values as step-outs

  • 53 RC holes have now been drilled in the 2025-2026 drill program with 13 additional RC holes pending final analysis as the drilling campaign continues

  • Deep Core drilling intercepts Skarn and Hydrothermal Breccia mineralization in the Southern NSAMT target (geochemical analytical results pending)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT:TSX-V)(OTCQB:AZZTF) ("Aztec" or the "Company") announces it has received the results from an additional five drill holes from its reverse circulation ("RC") portion of the 2025-2026 drilling program at the Tombstone Property in Southeastern Arizona. The 2025-2026 drilling program has now completed 53 RC and 5 core drill holes. The results from the final 5 RC holes drilled in 2025 are announced herein. The successful drilling of the step out drill holes of the Contention pit area have joined the Main and South target zones and the main zone to the Westside and Westside Anticline target areas. These are important unifications and expansions of the shallow oxidized gold-silver mineralized zones of the Property. These strong, wide, shallow oxide gold-silver intersections have extended the Contention Au/Ag zone from the northern property limit to now over 1km N-S on strike and approximately 0.4km of width into the Westside area. Pending drill results include additional Westside area drill targets as well as several step out targets drilled in the immediate, westerly and deeper extensions of the Main Contention zone.

Highlights from the RC drilling reported include the southern portion of the Contention and the Westside targets include:

  • Drill hole TR25-34 intersected 40.2m averaging 1.09 gpt AuEq (0.99 gpt Au and 6.9 gpt Ag) including 4.6m of 9.861 gpt AuEq (9.569 gpt Au and 20.43 gpt Ag) of oxidized mineralization. This drill hole was collared in the northern portion of the Property to the east of TC25-03 as a step out from the Westside area. Mineralization found in it connects to the east with the Main Contention zone. Drilled to 243.9 m depth, it has five mineralized zones from collar to end.

  • Drill hole TR25-36 intersected 44.1m averaging 0.86 gpt AuEq (0.221 gpt Au and 44.64 gpt Ag), including 65.3-71.4m, 6.1m averaging 3.724 gpt AuEq (0.905 gpt Au and 197.37 gpt Ag). This drill hole was collared 200 m east from TR25-35 and the mineralization was encountered in the Bisbee sediments at 56.2-100.3m. TR25-36 represents a significant step out from the Main Contention zone, by over 250m to the West from the prior drilling in 2024.

  • RC drill hole TR25-33 intersected five mineralized zones including 42.6m averaging 0.452 gpt AuEq (0.257 gpt Au and 11.5 gpt Ag) of oxidized mineralization over its 152 m depth. The drill hole was collared on the unmined land bridge marking the limit between the Contention Main and South pits. Along with TR25-32 this drill hole has defined and joined the Contention Zone mineralization over its plus one-kilometer length identified to date.

All of the five RC drillholes reported herein intersected Ag-Au mineralization and joined portions of and also expanded the Contention and Westside target areas to the west and to depth. The intercepts show broad continuity of mineralization. All reported intersection lengths are apparent widths of mineralization, not true widths, which can range at the property from 30% to 100% of apparent widths.

Aztec Minerals CEO Simon Dyakowski Commented: "Today's announcement of successful step out drilling in the Westside target area of the Tombstone property marks a significant milestone for the project. Drilling conducted in late 2025 has not only extended the strike length of the Main Contention Zone to over one kilometre north-south, but we have also now demonstrated width of the North Contention Zone to over 350 meters. Shallow gold-silver oxide mineralization encountered in drill hole TR25-36 further extends the target area to the West. With continued drilling of step out targets to the West of the main contention Zone the project's scale continues to grow as we continue our largest ever drill campaign at the project, which is currently planned at approximately 12,500 meters of combined RC and core drilling."

Figure 1. Cross section of RC drill holes TR25-34 and TR-35 showing Ag and Au assay results.

Tombstone 2025-2026 Drilling Plan Completed and Pending

Figure 2. Plan map showing drill hole collars and Au Eq. calculations from the 2025-2026 drill campaign at the Tombstone Property, southeastern Arizona.

Core Drilling Update

The core drilling portion of the program in 2026 continues with drilling ongoing in the 3rd deeper core hole TC26-02 targeting a strong NSAMT anomaly in the Southwest of the property. Drill hole TC25-04 targeting the large, southern NSAMT target was recently completed at 831.7 m depth; however, was terminated by drillhole caving above the planned total depth of 1000m. TC25-04 encountered mild to moderate strength retrograde exoskarns in the hornfels of the lower Cretaceous basal Bisbee siliciclastic sediments at 575 m depth and it continued for the rest of the drillhole. The skarns are typified by epidote and chlorite with associated hematite staining. The skarns are accompanied by several silicified hydrothermal breccia dikes with occasional Qfp clasts and with evidence of potential "B-type" porphyry veinlets over that thickness. The skarns are notably more competent rock than the hornfels. The underlying Paleozoic Naco Formation limestones were encountered at 783.8 m depth in TC25-04.

Core drilling to-date has confirmed the NSAMT target as based on a geologic (Skarn) anomaly within the upper portion of the NSAMT target. It was planned to continue drilling to depth in TC25-04; however, drillhole caving terminated the hole. The core rig was then moved to drill TC26-01 to test to the west and below of TR21-12 but due to poor ground conditions and the completion of the RC precollar for TC26-02 the core rig was moved onto TC26-02 and it is currently at 528 m depth drilling to test the southwestern NSAMT target. TC26-02 has intercepted skarning and sulfides recently as well. Aztec has previously identified several large, strong, conductive bodies, underneath the historic gold-silver district through NSAMT (natural-source audio-frequency magneto-telluric surveys) anomalies1.

The continued, successful drilling of the Contention pit area was supported by Aztec's 3D geologic and underground workings model that was constructed to assist in targeting potential expansion of the Contention system. The overall Contention system has yet to be defined and marks the confluence of other mineralized zones including the Westside Anticline.

Detailed Drillhole Summary Highlights (see Table 1 & 2 below):

  • Hole TR25-32 - Was collared north of the center of the southern portion of the Contention Target area to test the Grand Central portion of the Contention system. It was drilled westerly and to a depth of 225 meters. The drill hole intersected two zones of oxidized mineralization, from 28.9m to 47.1m depth for 18.2maveraging 0.68 gpt AuEq (0.28 gpt Au and 27.94 gpt Ag) and then from 98.8 m to 158.1 m for 59.3 meters averaging 0.29 gpt AuEq (0.16 gpt Au and 8.92 gpt Ag). The drillhole leaves the mineralization open to depth and to the west.

  • Hole TR25-33 - Was collared adjacent to TR25-32 at the north end of the southern portion of the Contention Target area atop the unmined land bridge between the two pits to test the Grand Central portion of the Contention system. It was drilled westerly and to a depth of 152 meters. The drill hole intersected five zones of oxidized mineralization totaling 103.4m, from surface to end. The intersections are: 0-9.1m, 9.1m averaging 0.152 gpt AuEq (0.091 gpt Au and 4.25 gptAg); 18.2-42.5m, 24.3m averaging 0.794 gpt AuEq (0.25 gpt Au and 38.06 gpt Ag); 62.3-83.6m, 21.3 m averaging 0.356 gpt AuEq (0.178 gpt Au and 12.48 gpt Ag); 98.8-100.3m, 6.1m averaging 0.561 gpt AuEq (0.511 gpt Au and 3.48 gpt Ag); and109.4-152m, 42.6m averaging 0.452 gpt AuEq (0.257 gpt Au and 11.5 gpt Ag). The drillhole ends in the mineralization, open to depth and to the west.

  • Hole TR25-34 - Collared in the northern portion of the Property to the north of TC25-03 as a step out from the mineralization found in it and to connect to the east with the Main Contention zone mineralization. Drilled to 243.9 m depth, it has five mineralized zones from collar to end. The intersections are: 0-7.6m, 7.6m averaging 0.407 gpt AuEq (0.14 gpt Au and 18.7 gptAg); 35.0-41.1m, 6.1m averaging 0.222 gpt AuEq (0.047 gpt Au and 12.22 gpt Ag); 123.1-129.2m, 6.1 m averaging 0.121 gpt AuEq (0.075 gpt Au and 3.2 gpt Ag); 139.8-190m, 40.2m averaging 1.092 gpt AuEq (0.994 gpt Au and 6.9 gpt Ag) including 173.7-176.3m, 4.6m averaging 9.861 gpt AuEq (9.569 gpt Au and 20.43 gpt Ag); and 212.8-235.6m, 22.8m averaging 0.116 gpt AuEq (0.055 gpt Au and 4.27 gpt Ag). The drillhole ends close to the mineralization and is open to depth and to the west, south and north.

  • Hole TR25-35 - Was collared in the Westside area, west of TC25-03 drilling towards the east to test the Westside Anticline mineralization. It was drilled to a depth of 206.7 meters. The drill hole intersected two zones of oxidized mineralization. The intersections are: 0-13.7m, 13.7m averaging 0.257 gpt AuEq (0.156 gpt Au and 7.13 gptAg); and 92.7-191.5m, 98.8 m averaging 0.232 gpt AuEq (0.113 gpt Au and 8.32 gpt Ag). The drillhole ends near mineralization and open to depth and to the west, south and north.

  • Hole TR25-36 - Was collared in the Westside area, west of TC25-03 drilling towards the east to test the Westside Boss dike mineralization. It was drilled to a depth of 146 meters. The drill hole intersected one zone of oxidized mineralization and confined the Boss dike as a mineralization foci. The intersection is: 56.2-100.3m, 44.1m averaging 0.86 gpt AuEq (0.221 gpt Au and 44.64 gpt Ag), including 65.3-71.4m, 6.1m averaging 3.724 gpt AuEq (0.905 gpt Au and 197.37 gpt Ag). The drillhole ended in mineralization, leaves the mineralization open to depth and to all directions.

View drill sections here:

Link to section view holes TR25-32

Link to section view hole TR25-33

Link to section view holes TR25-34 & 35

Link to section view hole TR25-36

Table 1A: Drill Results Currently Reported

Drill Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)*

Au (gpt)

Ag (gpt)

Au Eq (gpt) (1)

Comments

TR25-32

28.9

47.1

18.2

0.28

27.94

0.68

North Grand Central Pit Test

98.8

158.1

59.3

0.16

8.92

0.29

TR25-33

0.0

9.1

9.1

0.091

4.25

0.152

Pit Land Bridge Test

18.2

42.5

24.3

0.25

38.06

0.794

TD in mineralization

62.3

83.6

21.3

0.178

12.48

0.356

Tunnels at 111 to 112.5 m and 146 to 149 m

98.8

100.3

6.1

0.511

3.48

0.561

109.4

152

42.6

0.257

11.5

0.452

TR25-34

0.0

7.6

7.6

0.14

18.7

0.407

Westside Anticline/AZ Queen test

35.0

41.1

6.1

0.047

12.22

0.222

TD near mineralization

123.1

129.2

6.1

0.075

3.2

0.121

139.8

190

40.2

0.994

6.9

1.092

Including:

173.7

176.3

4.6

9.569

20.43

9.861

212.8

235.6

22.8

0.055

4.27

0.116

TR25-35

0.0

13.7

13.7

0.156

7.13

0.257

Westside Anticline test

92.7

191.5

98.8

0.113

8.32

0.232

TD in mineralization

TR25-36

56.2

100.3

44.1

0.221

44.64

0.859

Westside, Boss dike test

Tunnel at 57.8 - 59.3 m

Including:

65.3

71.4

6.1

0.905

197.37

3.724

TD in mineralization

Note 1: Gold and Silver equivalents are calculated using a 70:1 silver:gold ratio for holes reported since November 2025, 90:1 in 2025 prior to November, 80:1 in 2023 and 2024, and a 70:1 silver:gold ratio in 2021.

The 52 RC drill holes in the current 2025-26 program completed to date primarily are part of a "fan grid pattern" being drilled in the Contention area since 2020. Most of the RC drill holes are oriented to test for extensions on the western, eastern borders, the southern extensions, and underneath the north-trending main Contention target zone which hosts the historic underground and open pit Contention mine. Several RC drill holes tested targets in the Westside area on projected anticline, dike and fissure vein intersection under mineralized outcrops and historic shafts. The drill program has continued to identify to depth and horizontally pervasively oxidized and hematite-rich, silicified hydrothermal breccias composed of quartz feldspar porphyry dike and Bisbee Group clastic sedimentary fragments, typical of the material mined historically at the Contention Mine.

Additional mineralization types continued to be outlined by the current drilling including: manganese replacements in limestone beds and skarns, quartz veinlets, oxidized sulfide relicts as disseminations, silicification of altered hornfels, quartz feldspar porphyries and hydrothermal breccias. For the 2025 program, TR25-09 was the deepest RC hole drilled, it has an inclination of -60 degrees and was drilled to a depth of 274.4m (237.7 m vertical) remaining in mineralized and oxidized rocks most of its length.

The drilling results showed that the Contention area mineralization is still open at depth and the mineralized volume is expanding.

2025-2026 RC and Core Drill Program

The RC drilling program is targeting shallow zones associated with surface exploration and 3D geological modelling, prospective for wide oxide gold-silver mineralization, and drilling pre-collars for the deeper CRD targets. The drill program has completed 40 RC and RC precollar drill holes in 2025 and 13 RC and RC precollar drill holes since the start of 2026, focusing on testing both the Contention Main and Southern Extension areas as step out targets and Westside Area first pass targets, with results from the first 40 holes now announced. Initial assay results continue to validate the oxide gold-silver geological setting as outlined in Aztec's geological exploration model. Five core holes (TC25-01, 02, 03, 04 and TC26-1) have been completed and another (TC25-02) is currently being advanced (528 m) testing the southwestern AMT target.

The primary objectives of the 2025 drilling program were to: Expand the known mineralization horizontally to the west, north and south, and down dip beyond the holes drilled by Aztec in 2020-24 at the Contention Pit with step outs to enlarge the shallow, broad, bulk tonnage gold-silver mineralization discovered there; test by core drilling the initial deep CRD targets and also, to explore with first pass drilling new targets identified in the Westside area.

Table 1B: Tombstone 2025 Previously Reported Results

Drill Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)*

Au (gpt)

Ag (gpt)

Ag Eq (gpt) (1)

Comments

TR25-01

182.9

No results with values of interest

TC25-01PC

105.1

128.0

22.9

0.18

23.0

39.4

TR25-02a

73.1

135.6

62.5

0.24

19.4

40.7

TR25-02

68.6

97.5

29.0

0.19

10.4

27.6

123.4

158.5

35.1

0.05

8.7

11.8

182.9

192.0

9.1

0.08

5.4

12.9

TR25-03

67.0

117.3

50.3

0.41

53.0

89.7

Including:

88.4

94.5

6.1

2.26

253.0

456.6

TR25-04

185.4

188.5

3.04

0.11

27.05

37.17

196.1

199.1

3.04

0.18

6.15

22.35

TR25-05

3.04

50.2

47.1

0.55

36.36

85.46

Including:

19.8

24.3

4.6

3.91

238.73

590.42

TR25-06

35.0

44.1

9.1

0.14

13.95

26.13

76.0

104.9

28.9

1.99

70.83

250.22

Stope for 6 m

Including:

83.6

86.6

3.0

17.7

556.5

2149.5

112.5

135.3

22.8

0.07

5.06

11.38

TR25-07

42.6

56.2

13.7

0.14

10.37

22.64

68.4

79.0

10.6

0.15

3.80

17.45

103.4

121.6

18.2

0.07

2.92

9.31

171.8

212.8

41.0

0.12

5.39

15.89

TR25-08

48.6

60.8

12.2

0.68

94.47

155.78

47.1

121.6

74.5

0.18

19.85

36.45

156.6

188.5

31.9

0.09

6.04

13.72

TR25-09

12.1

24.3

12.2

0.017

9.49

15.24

51.7

85.1

33.4

0.312

12.1

33.92

109.4

273.6

164.2

0.014

7.31

16.74

TD in mineral

TR25-10

0.0

72.9

72.9

0.192

14.92

28.37

Including:

21.3

31.9

10.6

0.485

36.71

70.65

TR25-11

0

88.2

88.2

0.033

11.2

13.53

107.9

115.5

7.6

0.453

2.78

34.49

TR25-12

0

6.1

6.1

0.041

15.1

17.94

72.9

112.5

39.5

0.023

6.06

7.87

153.5

162.6

9.1

0.043

4.03

7.04

TR25-13

155.0

167.2

12.2

0.045

11.78

14.92

TR25-14

21.3

109.4

86.6

0.214

23.19

38.17

Including:

36.5

51.7

15.2

0.811

61.68

118.42

124.6

133.7

9.1

0.032

8.38

10.6

TR25-15

0

27.4

27.4

0.78

12.37

17.83

85.1

104.9

19.7

0.041

7.07

9.96

TR25-16

16.7

66.9

50.2

0.72

50.76

92.39

Stope for 6.7 m

152

161.1

9.1

0.921

32.27

96.73

TR25-17A

12.2

22.8

18.2

1.00

10.96

80.95

Bottomed in stope

TR25-17

9.1

66.9

57.8

5.16

39.12

400.10

Including:

16.7

21.8

4.6

58.5

173.13

4268.13

174.8

197.6

22.8

0.323

8.25

30.84

TR25-18

22.8

31.9

9.1

0.245

48.67

65.81

TR25-19

0.0

16.7

16.7

0.057

7.94

11.95

TR25-20

No reportable results

TR25-21

83.6

91.2

7.6

0.143

16.2

26.21

100.3

126.1

25.8

0.112

15.73

23.53

Void at 114-115.5m

TR25-22

16.7

21.3

4.6

0.083

4.43

10.22

60.8

69.9

9.1

0.067

6.23

10.96

TR25-23

0.0

16.7

16.7

0.161

7.25

18.56

22.8

30.4

7.6

0.112

12.48

20.33

118.6

129.2

10.6

0.03

5.07

7.15

TR25-24

0.0

152.4

152.4

0.236

19.81

36.32

Void at 28.9-38.9m

Including:

3.0

13.6

10.6

1.871

81.41

212.35

50.1

54.7

4.6

1.197

92.8

176.57

TR25-25

0.0

6.1

6.1

0.186

11.5

25.56

36.5

48.7

12.2

0.042

5.39

8.32

111.0

159.6

48.6

0.106

6.79

14.19

3 Voids at 114-115.5m, 124.6-126.1, 147.4-149

171.8

203.7

31.9

0.139

8.65

18.36

225.0

247.8

22.8

0.192

15.15

28.6

TR25-26

0.0

48.6

48.6

1.06

58.93

133.13

130.7

141.3

10.6

0.061

4.06

8.34

*Final results reported Jan 7, 2026, preliminary results Nov 4, 2025

TR25-27

0.0

51.7

51.7

0.427

42.87

72.74

Void at 22.8-25.8m

62.3

86.6

24.3

0.332

85.94

109.15

Void at 74.5-79.0m

TR25-28

0.0

62.3

62.3

0.18

28.69

41.26

Void at 36.5-38.0m

97.3

112.5

15.2

0.037

11.15

13.71

TR25-29

0.0

13.7

13.7

0.059

6.2

10.36

115.5

141.3

25.8

0.616

68.07

111.22

TR25-30

112.5

121.6

9.1

0.027

13.65

15.55

TR25-31

0.0

25.8

25.8

0.051

13.48

17.05

94.2

138.3

44.1

1.161

77.7

158.97

Void at 95.7-98.8m

Including:

126.2

129.2

3.0

7.504

465.5

990.78

Note 1: Gold and Silver equivalents are calculated using a 70:1 silver:gold ratio for holes reported since November 2025 (TR25-25), 90:1 in 2025 prior to November, 80:1 in 2023 and 2024, and a 70:1 silver:gold ratio in 2021.

Table 2 - Drillhole Coordinates

Drill Hole

UTM East

UTM North

Azimuth

Inclination

Total Depth (m)

TC25-01PC

588540

3507254

82

65

182.9*

TC25-01

588540

3507254

82

65

190.5/373.4 TD

TR25-02a

588721

3507513

120

65

158.5*

TC25-02

588716

3507534

125

60

84.7/348.4 TD

TR25-01

588618

3507105

106

60

189.0

TR25-02

588722

3507589

140

75

193.6

TR25-03

588721

3507586

140

50

152.4

TR25-04

588524

3507933

120

60

201.2

TR25-05

588826

3507637

90

60

164.6

TR25-06

588825

3507637

0

90

170.7

TR25-07

588647

3507948

105

60

225.6

TR25-08

588639

3507848

105

65

193.5

TR25-09

588636

3507894

105

60

274.4

TR25-10

588833

3507673

90

45

79.3

TR25-11

588831

3507673

90

70

137.2

TR25-12

588793

3507599

104

65

137.2

TR25-13

588681

3507534

104

65

193.6

TR25-14

588792

3507753

115

50

134.1

TR25-15

588793

3507572

105

65

152.4

TR25-16

588859

3507946

104

63

195.1

TR25-17a

588872

3507989

105

65

30.4

TR25-17

588874

3507992

104

65

192.0

TR25-18

588427

3507861

104

60

182.4

TR25-19

588414

3507712

90

60

158.1

TR25-20

588403

3507710

90

75

182.4

TR25-21

588571

3508197

230

80

194.5

TR25-22

588772

3507516

75

60

152.0

TR25-23

588769

3507516

75

80

205.2

TR25-24

588776

3507517

255

77

155.0

TR25-25

588671

3508000

105

65

252.3

TR25-26

588879

3508028

105

55

182.4

TR25-27

588707

3507341

340

45

58

TR25-28

588708

3507340

340

66

170

TR25-29

588685

3507243

285

45

127

TR25-30

588653

3507203

285

52

135

TR25-31

588689

3507284

285

45

117

TC25-03

588662

3508034

45

85

507.4/690.9 TD

TR25-32

588746

3507408

420

45

225

TR25-33

588774

3507462

300

45

152

TR25-34

588698

3508036

105

70

243.9

TR25-04PC

588856

3507422

120

75

91.5*

TC25-04

588856

3507422

120

75

740.2/831.7 TD

TR25-35

588616

3508058

106

80

206.7

TR25-36

588450

3508122

110

75

146

*Drill holes are precollars for 2025 deep core drilling

Drill samples are collected every 1.52 m from RC chips and every 1.5m from sawing the core drill holes. The samples are analyzed by Bureau Veritas for gold with a 30-gram sample size using the method FA430 followed by MA300. Bureau Veritas is independent of the Company and of the Qualified Person. Over limits, when present, are analyzed by MA370 or FA530. The company uses quality assurance-quality control as a standard part of its sampling-assaying-assessments in conjunction with its exploration sampling programs. Samples and their collection are controlled by an industry standard conforming QAQC program including all drill holes containing certified blanks, standards, and duplicates. The samples are being regularly shipped to and received by the Bureau Veritas Minerals laboratory in Hermosillo, Mexico for geochemical analysis. The QAQC for the drilling programs has been evaluated and found to have good results.

Tombstone Project Overview

Aztec Minerals holds a 85.0% interest in the Tombstone Property Joint Venture, which includes most of the original patented mining claims in the main district as well as some recently acquired properties.

The main target of the current drilling is to continue testing the shallow, bulk tonnage, potentially heap leachable, mesothermal gold-silver oxide mineralization adjacent and below the previously mined Contention pit by step-out drilling. Future drilling is expected to focus on follow-up on the current program's results. It is anticipated that possible targeting could include strike and dip extensions of the shallow oxide mineralization, and move along those trends deeper into the sulfide zone as historically there was significant production to 300 m depth*2.

The Tombstone project is located 100 kilometers (km) southeast of Tucson, Arizona and covers much of the historic Tombstone silver district. Tombstone is renowned for its high grade, oxidized, silver-gold mesothermal stringer lode veins, hydrothermal breccias and manto CRD orebodies that were mined in the late 1800's and early 1900's. The historic silver production in the Tombstone district from 1878 to 1939 was estimated at 32 million ounces and 250,000 ounces of gold*2.

The district geology consists of a mix of shallow-level, oxidized Au-Ag and base metal deposits related to CRD and skarns hosted in folded and thrusted sediments, intrusive dikes, and lode veins, and as well the under explored, sulfide versions located below the water table.

Host rocks to the mineralization are primarily the clastic sediments of the lowest portion of the Cretaceous Bisbee Formation. Between 50 and 300 meters (m) in depth, the Bisbee is underlain by approximately two kms thick of the same Paleozoic carbonate formations that host the 110 MT Hermosa-Taylor zinc-lead-silver deposit of South32 located 60 km southwest of Tombstone*3.

Aztec believes that the historic silver mines at Tombstone could be related to a much larger mesothermal system with CRD mineralization below the old mines. Since 2017, Aztec has completed geological mapping, geochemical sampling and geophysical surveying to identify the most prospective areas for Au-Ag mineralization around and below the Contention open pit, and CRD zinc-lead-copper-silver-gold mineralization below the entire district. Aztec management views the district as highly prospective for the discovery of mesothermal and CRD mineralization.

Appointment of Director of Communications

Aztec also announces it has appointed Adam Buchanan (through his wholly owned and controlled B.C. holding company) (the "Consultant") as Director of Communications pursuant to a consulting agreement dated February 15, 2026 (the "Agreement"). Mr. Buchanan has extensive knowledge of capital markets, resource development and investor relations through more than 12 years of experience in the resource sector. He graduated with a B.A. from Simon Fraser University and has completed courses through the Canadian Securities Institute.

The Consultant will work with the CEO to provide and execute on a corporate communications strategy for the Company. The Consultant will also develop a marketing and communications strategy and assist the Company in implementing it for a period of three months. Certain of the services to be provided by the Consultant under the Agreement constitute Investor Relations Activities within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Under the Agreement, the Consultant will receive a monthly consulting fee of $5,000 plus applicable taxes over the three-month term and will be granted 250,000 stock options on such dates and with such terms as the Company may determine.

To the Company's knowledge, as of the date hereof, The Consultant does not own any securities of the Company and is arm's length to the Company. The Agreement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Summary Tombstone Project Highlights

  • Well located property on patented (33) and unpatented (73) claims (663 hectares / 1639 acres), covers much of the historic Tombstone silver mining district, great infrastructure, local town, road access, full services, water, power

  • Historic silver district*2produced 32 million ounces of silver and 250,000 ounces of gold from 1878-1939, in high grade, oxidized, silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper vein, breccia and CRD deposits, and small open pit heap leach production in late 1980's

  • Drilling by Aztec in 2020-25 has demonstrated that the Contention Pit target has significant, shallow. oxidized Au-Ag bulk tonnage mineralization which is open in all directions

  • Multiple other prospective targets in Cretaceous and Paleozoic rocks related to major NW and NNE trending structures hosting porphyritic intrusions crosscutting a possible caldera ring structure

* Aztec has not verified these historic results and is not relying on them. Aztec has in its possession the historic drill logs, maps and reports but does not have any information on the quality assurance or quality control measures taken in connection with these historical exploration results.

Noted References:

1 - "Zonge International, AMT Survey, Tombstone Project, Cochise County, AZ, Data Acquisition and Processing Report, Prepared for Aztec Minerals, 18 May 2020, Zonge Job #20013"

2 - Greeley, Michael N., A Brief History and Review of Ore Grades and Production in the Tombstone Mining District with Emphasis on the Contention Mine Area, June 1984

3 - M3 Engineering and Technology Corp., Hermosa Project N.I. 43-101F1 Pre-Feasibility Study, January 2014

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Allen David Heyl, B.Sc., CPG - AIPG No.11277, VP Exploration of Aztec, a Qualified Person under NI43-101. Mr. Heyl supervises the Tombstone exploration programs. Mr. Heyl has verified the data, which included a review of the sampling, analytical and test methods underlying the data, information and opinions disclosed herein.

"Simon Dyakowski"
Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer

Aztec Minerals Corp.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico. The Tombstone project is an emerging gold-silver discovery with high grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Simon Dyakowski, President & CEO, Director

Tel: (604) 685-9770
Fax: (604) 685-9744
Email: info@aztecminerals.com
Website: www.aztecminerals.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work, statements relating to advancing the Tombstone Project, drill and sampling results including additional potential work and results therefrom, the Company's plans for its Tombstone Project, potential for further expansion of the mineralization at the Tombstone Project, expected results and outcomes, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of gold, silver and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Aztec Minerals Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/aztec-drills-oxide-gold-and-silver-in-the-westside-area-of-the-tombstone-project-1142605

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
