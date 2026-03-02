Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec Drills Oxide Gold & Silver in the Westside Area of the Tombstone Project, Arizona; Intersecting 44.1m of 0.86gpt AuEq as Part of a 250m Step Out; And has Joined the Contention and Westside Areas

Aztec Drills Oxide Gold & Silver in the Westside area of the Tombstone Project, Arizona; intersecting 44.1m of 0.86gpt AuEq (0.22 gpt Au and 44.6 gpt Ag) as part of a 250m Step Out; and has joined the Contention and Westside areas with an intersection of 40.2m of 1.09 gpt AuEq (0.99 gpt Au and 6.9 gpt Ag ) including 4.6m of 9.86 gpt AuEq (9.57 gpt Au and 20.4 gpt Ag)

Step-Out Drilling Joins Contention and Westside Anticline zones of Oxide Au/Ag Mineralization

Drill hole TR25-34 joins the Contention Main and Westside Anticline target areas with multiple mineralized zones including an intersection of 40.2 meters averaging 1.09 gpt AuEq (0.99 gpt Au and 6.9 gpt Ag) including 4.6m averaging 9.86 gpt AuEq (9.57 gpt Au and 20.43 gpt Ag)

Drill hole TR 25-36 intersected 44.1m averaging 0.86 gpt AuEq (0.221 gpt Au and 44.64 gpt Ag), including 6.1m averaging 3.72 gpt AuEq (0.91 gpt Au and 197.4 gpt Ag) ending in mineralization open to depth and in all directions.

Drill holes TR25-35 and TR25-36 in the Westside target area have expanded known mineralization by 250 meters indicating a potential 500-meter width of mineralization with strong precious metal values as step-outs

53 RC holes have now been drilled in the 2025-2026 drill program with 13 additional RC holes pending final analysis as the drilling campaign continues

Deep Core drilling intercepts Skarn and Hydrothermal Breccia mineralization in the Southern NSAMT target (geochemical analytical results pending)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT:TSX-V)(OTCQB:AZZTF) ("Aztec" or the "Company") announces it has received the results from an additional five drill holes from its reverse circulation ("RC") portion of the 2025-2026 drilling program at the Tombstone Property in Southeastern Arizona. The 2025-2026 drilling program has now completed 53 RC and 5 core drill holes. The results from the final 5 RC holes drilled in 2025 are announced herein. The successful drilling of the step out drill holes of the Contention pit area have joined the Main and South target zones and the main zone to the Westside and Westside Anticline target areas. These are important unifications and expansions of the shallow oxidized gold-silver mineralized zones of the Property. These strong, wide, shallow oxide gold-silver intersections have extended the Contention Au/Ag zone from the northern property limit to now over 1km N-S on strike and approximately 0.4km of width into the Westside area. Pending drill results include additional Westside area drill targets as well as several step out targets drilled in the immediate, westerly and deeper extensions of the Main Contention zone.

Highlights from the RC drilling reported include the southern portion of the Contention and the Westside targets include:

Drill hole TR25-34 intersected 40.2m averaging 1.09 gpt AuEq (0.99 gpt Au and 6.9 gpt Ag) including 4.6m of 9.861 gpt AuEq (9.569 gpt Au and 20.43 gpt Ag) of oxidized mineralization. This drill hole was collared in the northern portion of the Property to the east of TC25-03 as a step out from the Westside area. Mineralization found in it connects to the east with the Main Contention zone. Drilled to 243.9 m depth, it has five mineralized zones from collar to end.

Drill hole TR25-36 intersected 44.1m averaging 0.86 gpt AuEq (0.221 gpt Au and 44.64 gpt Ag), including 65.3-71.4m , 6.1m averaging 3.724 gpt AuEq (0.905 gpt Au and 197.37 gpt Ag). This drill hole was collared 200 m east from TR25-35 and the mineralization was encountered in the Bisbee sediments at 56.2-100.3m. TR25-36 represents a significant step out from the Main Contention zone, by over 250m to the West from the prior drilling in 2024.

RC drill hole TR25-33 intersected five mineralized zones including 42.6m averaging 0.452 gpt AuEq (0.257 gpt Au and 11.5 gpt Ag) of oxidized mineralization over its 152 m depth. The drill hole was collared on the unmined land bridge marking the limit between the Contention Main and South pits. Along with TR25-32 this drill hole has defined and joined the Contention Zone mineralization over its plus one-kilometer length identified to date.

All of the five RC drillholes reported herein intersected Ag-Au mineralization and joined portions of and also expanded the Contention and Westside target areas to the west and to depth. The intercepts show broad continuity of mineralization. All reported intersection lengths are apparent widths of mineralization, not true widths, which can range at the property from 30% to 100% of apparent widths.

Aztec Minerals CEO Simon Dyakowski Commented: "Today's announcement of successful step out drilling in the Westside target area of the Tombstone property marks a significant milestone for the project. Drilling conducted in late 2025 has not only extended the strike length of the Main Contention Zone to over one kilometre north-south, but we have also now demonstrated width of the North Contention Zone to over 350 meters. Shallow gold-silver oxide mineralization encountered in drill hole TR25-36 further extends the target area to the West. With continued drilling of step out targets to the West of the main contention Zone the project's scale continues to grow as we continue our largest ever drill campaign at the project, which is currently planned at approximately 12,500 meters of combined RC and core drilling."

Figure 1. Cross section of RC drill holes TR25-34 and TR-35 showing Ag and Au assay results.

Tombstone 2025-2026 Drilling Plan Completed and Pending

Figure 2. Plan map showing drill hole collars and Au Eq. calculations from the 2025-2026 drill campaign at the Tombstone Property, southeastern Arizona.

Core Drilling Update

The core drilling portion of the program in 2026 continues with drilling ongoing in the 3rd deeper core hole TC26-02 targeting a strong NSAMT anomaly in the Southwest of the property. Drill hole TC25-04 targeting the large, southern NSAMT target was recently completed at 831.7 m depth; however, was terminated by drillhole caving above the planned total depth of 1000m. TC25-04 encountered mild to moderate strength retrograde exoskarns in the hornfels of the lower Cretaceous basal Bisbee siliciclastic sediments at 575 m depth and it continued for the rest of the drillhole. The skarns are typified by epidote and chlorite with associated hematite staining. The skarns are accompanied by several silicified hydrothermal breccia dikes with occasional Qfp clasts and with evidence of potential "B-type" porphyry veinlets over that thickness. The skarns are notably more competent rock than the hornfels. The underlying Paleozoic Naco Formation limestones were encountered at 783.8 m depth in TC25-04.

Core drilling to-date has confirmed the NSAMT target as based on a geologic (Skarn) anomaly within the upper portion of the NSAMT target. It was planned to continue drilling to depth in TC25-04; however, drillhole caving terminated the hole. The core rig was then moved to drill TC26-01 to test to the west and below of TR21-12 but due to poor ground conditions and the completion of the RC precollar for TC26-02 the core rig was moved onto TC26-02 and it is currently at 528 m depth drilling to test the southwestern NSAMT target. TC26-02 has intercepted skarning and sulfides recently as well. Aztec has previously identified several large, strong, conductive bodies, underneath the historic gold-silver district through NSAMT (natural-source audio-frequency magneto-telluric surveys) anomalies1.

The continued, successful drilling of the Contention pit area was supported by Aztec's 3D geologic and underground workings model that was constructed to assist in targeting potential expansion of the Contention system. The overall Contention system has yet to be defined and marks the confluence of other mineralized zones including the Westside Anticline.

Detailed Drillhole Summary Highlights (see Table 1 & 2 below):

Hole TR25-32 - Was collared north of the center of the southern portion of the Contention Target area to test the Grand Central portion of the Contention system. It was drilled westerly and to a depth of 225 meters. The drill hole intersected two zones of oxidized mineralization, from 28.9m to 47.1m depth for 18.2maveraging 0.68 gpt AuEq (0.28 gpt Au and 27.94 gpt Ag) and then from 98.8 m to 158.1 m for 59.3 meters averaging 0.29 gpt AuEq (0.16 gpt Au and 8.92 gpt Ag). The drillhole leaves the mineralization open to depth and to the west.

Hole TR25-33 - Was collared adjacent to TR25-32 at the north end of the southern portion of the Contention Target area atop the unmined land bridge between the two pits to test the Grand Central portion of the Contention system. It was drilled westerly and to a depth of 152 meters. The drill hole intersected five zones of oxidized mineralization totaling 103.4m, from surface to end. The intersections are: 0-9.1m, 9.1m averaging 0.152 gpt AuEq (0.091 gpt Au and 4.25 gptAg); 18.2-42.5m, 24.3m averaging 0.794 gpt AuEq (0.25 gpt Au and 38.06 gpt Ag); 62.3-83.6m, 21.3 m averaging 0.356 gpt AuEq (0.178 gpt Au and 12.48 gpt Ag); 98.8-100.3m, 6.1m averaging 0.561 gpt AuEq (0.511 gpt Au and 3.48 gpt Ag); and109.4-152m, 42.6m averaging 0.452 gpt AuEq (0.257 gpt Au and 11.5 gpt Ag). The drillhole ends in the mineralization, open to depth and to the west.

Hole TR25-34 - Collared in the northern portion of the Property to the north of TC25-03 as a step out from the mineralization found in it and to connect to the east with the Main Contention zone mineralization. Drilled to 243.9 m depth, it has five mineralized zones from collar to end. The intersections are: 0-7.6m, 7.6m averaging 0.407 gpt AuEq (0.14 gpt Au and 18.7 gptAg); 35.0-41.1m, 6.1m averaging 0.222 gpt AuEq (0.047 gpt Au and 12.22 gpt Ag); 123.1-129.2m, 6.1 m averaging 0.121 gpt AuEq (0.075 gpt Au and 3.2 gpt Ag); 139.8-190m, 40.2m averaging 1.092 gpt AuEq (0.994 gpt Au and 6.9 gpt Ag) including 173.7-176.3m, 4.6m averaging 9.861 gpt AuEq (9.569 gpt Au and 20.43 gpt Ag); and 212.8-235.6m, 22.8m averaging 0.116 gpt AuEq (0.055 gpt Au and 4.27 gpt Ag). The drillhole ends close to the mineralization and is open to depth and to the west, south and north.

Hole TR25-35 - Was collared in the Westside area, west of TC25-03 drilling towards the east to test the Westside Anticline mineralization. It was drilled to a depth of 206.7 meters. The drill hole intersected two zones of oxidized mineralization. The intersections are: 0-13.7m, 13.7m averaging 0.257 gpt AuEq (0.156 gpt Au and 7.13 gptAg); and 92.7-191.5m, 98.8 m averaging 0.232 gpt AuEq (0.113 gpt Au and 8.32 gpt Ag). The drillhole ends near mineralization and open to depth and to the west, south and north.

Hole TR25-36 - Was collared in the Westside area, west of TC25-03 drilling towards the east to test the Westside Boss dike mineralization. It was drilled to a depth of 146 meters. The drill hole intersected one zone of oxidized mineralization and confined the Boss dike as a mineralization foci. The intersection is: 56.2-100.3m, 44.1m averaging 0.86 gpt AuEq (0.221 gpt Au and 44.64 gpt Ag), including 65.3-71.4m, 6.1m averaging 3.724 gpt AuEq (0.905 gpt Au and 197.37 gpt Ag). The drillhole ended in mineralization, leaves the mineralization open to depth and to all directions.

View drill sections here:

Link to section view holes TR25-32

Link to section view hole TR25-33

Link to section view holes TR25-34 & 35

Link to section view hole TR25-36

Table 1A: Drill Results Currently Reported

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) Au Eq (gpt) (1) Comments TR25-32 28.9 47.1 18.2 0.28 27.94 0.68 North Grand Central Pit Test 98.8 158.1 59.3 0.16 8.92 0.29 TR25-33 0.0 9.1 9.1 0.091 4.25 0.152 Pit Land Bridge Test 18.2 42.5 24.3 0.25 38.06 0.794 TD in mineralization 62.3 83.6 21.3 0.178 12.48 0.356 Tunnels at 111 to 112.5 m and 146 to 149 m 98.8 100.3 6.1 0.511 3.48 0.561 109.4 152 42.6 0.257 11.5 0.452 TR25-34 0.0 7.6 7.6 0.14 18.7 0.407 Westside Anticline/AZ Queen test 35.0 41.1 6.1 0.047 12.22 0.222 TD near mineralization 123.1 129.2 6.1 0.075 3.2 0.121 139.8 190 40.2 0.994 6.9 1.092 Including: 173.7 176.3 4.6 9.569 20.43 9.861 212.8 235.6 22.8 0.055 4.27 0.116 TR25-35 0.0 13.7 13.7 0.156 7.13 0.257 Westside Anticline test 92.7 191.5 98.8 0.113 8.32 0.232 TD in mineralization TR25-36 56.2 100.3 44.1 0.221 44.64 0.859 Westside, Boss dike test Tunnel at 57.8 - 59.3 m Including: 65.3 71.4 6.1 0.905 197.37 3.724 TD in mineralization

Note 1: Gold and Silver equivalents are calculated using a 70:1 silver:gold ratio for holes reported since November 2025, 90:1 in 2025 prior to November, 80:1 in 2023 and 2024, and a 70:1 silver:gold ratio in 2021.

The 52 RC drill holes in the current 2025-26 program completed to date primarily are part of a "fan grid pattern" being drilled in the Contention area since 2020. Most of the RC drill holes are oriented to test for extensions on the western, eastern borders, the southern extensions, and underneath the north-trending main Contention target zone which hosts the historic underground and open pit Contention mine. Several RC drill holes tested targets in the Westside area on projected anticline, dike and fissure vein intersection under mineralized outcrops and historic shafts. The drill program has continued to identify to depth and horizontally pervasively oxidized and hematite-rich, silicified hydrothermal breccias composed of quartz feldspar porphyry dike and Bisbee Group clastic sedimentary fragments, typical of the material mined historically at the Contention Mine.

Additional mineralization types continued to be outlined by the current drilling including: manganese replacements in limestone beds and skarns, quartz veinlets, oxidized sulfide relicts as disseminations, silicification of altered hornfels, quartz feldspar porphyries and hydrothermal breccias. For the 2025 program, TR25-09 was the deepest RC hole drilled, it has an inclination of -60 degrees and was drilled to a depth of 274.4m (237.7 m vertical) remaining in mineralized and oxidized rocks most of its length.

The drilling results showed that the Contention area mineralization is still open at depth and the mineralized volume is expanding.

2025-2026 RC and Core Drill Program

The RC drilling program is targeting shallow zones associated with surface exploration and 3D geological modelling, prospective for wide oxide gold-silver mineralization, and drilling pre-collars for the deeper CRD targets. The drill program has completed 40 RC and RC precollar drill holes in 2025 and 13 RC and RC precollar drill holes since the start of 2026, focusing on testing both the Contention Main and Southern Extension areas as step out targets and Westside Area first pass targets, with results from the first 40 holes now announced. Initial assay results continue to validate the oxide gold-silver geological setting as outlined in Aztec's geological exploration model. Five core holes (TC25-01, 02, 03, 04 and TC26-1) have been completed and another (TC25-02) is currently being advanced (528 m) testing the southwestern AMT target.

The primary objectives of the 2025 drilling program were to: Expand the known mineralization horizontally to the west, north and south, and down dip beyond the holes drilled by Aztec in 2020-24 at the Contention Pit with step outs to enlarge the shallow, broad, bulk tonnage gold-silver mineralization discovered there; test by core drilling the initial deep CRD targets and also, to explore with first pass drilling new targets identified in the Westside area.

Table 1B: Tombstone 2025 Previously Reported Results

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) Ag Eq (gpt) (1) Comments TR25-01 182.9 No results with values of interest TC25-01PC 105.1 128.0 22.9 0.18 23.0 39.4 TR25-02a 73.1 135.6 62.5 0.24 19.4 40.7 TR25-02 68.6 97.5 29.0 0.19 10.4 27.6 123.4 158.5 35.1 0.05 8.7 11.8 182.9 192.0 9.1 0.08 5.4 12.9 TR25-03 67.0 117.3 50.3 0.41 53.0 89.7 Including: 88.4 94.5 6.1 2.26 253.0 456.6 TR25-04 185.4 188.5 3.04 0.11 27.05 37.17 196.1 199.1 3.04 0.18 6.15 22.35 TR25-05 3.04 50.2 47.1 0.55 36.36 85.46 Including: 19.8 24.3 4.6 3.91 238.73 590.42 TR25-06 35.0 44.1 9.1 0.14 13.95 26.13 76.0 104.9 28.9 1.99 70.83 250.22 Stope for 6 m Including: 83.6 86.6 3.0 17.7 556.5 2149.5 112.5 135.3 22.8 0.07 5.06 11.38 TR25-07 42.6 56.2 13.7 0.14 10.37 22.64 68.4 79.0 10.6 0.15 3.80 17.45 103.4 121.6 18.2 0.07 2.92 9.31 171.8 212.8 41.0 0.12 5.39 15.89 TR25-08 48.6 60.8 12.2 0.68 94.47 155.78 47.1 121.6 74.5 0.18 19.85 36.45 156.6 188.5 31.9 0.09 6.04 13.72 TR25-09 12.1 24.3 12.2 0.017 9.49 15.24 51.7 85.1 33.4 0.312 12.1 33.92 109.4 273.6 164.2 0.014 7.31 16.74 TD in mineral TR25-10 0.0 72.9 72.9 0.192 14.92 28.37 Including: 21.3 31.9 10.6 0.485 36.71 70.65 TR25-11 0 88.2 88.2 0.033 11.2 13.53 107.9 115.5 7.6 0.453 2.78 34.49 TR25-12 0 6.1 6.1 0.041 15.1 17.94 72.9 112.5 39.5 0.023 6.06 7.87 153.5 162.6 9.1 0.043 4.03 7.04 TR25-13 155.0 167.2 12.2 0.045 11.78 14.92 TR25-14 21.3 109.4 86.6 0.214 23.19 38.17 Including: 36.5 51.7 15.2 0.811 61.68 118.42 124.6 133.7 9.1 0.032 8.38 10.6 TR25-15 0 27.4 27.4 0.78 12.37 17.83 85.1 104.9 19.7 0.041 7.07 9.96 TR25-16 16.7 66.9 50.2 0.72 50.76 92.39 Stope for 6.7 m 152 161.1 9.1 0.921 32.27 96.73 TR25-17A 12.2 22.8 18.2 1.00 10.96 80.95 Bottomed in stope TR25-17 9.1 66.9 57.8 5.16 39.12 400.10 Including: 16.7 21.8 4.6 58.5 173.13 4268.13 174.8 197.6 22.8 0.323 8.25 30.84 TR25-18 22.8 31.9 9.1 0.245 48.67 65.81 TR25-19 0.0 16.7 16.7 0.057 7.94 11.95 TR25-20 No reportable results TR25-21 83.6 91.2 7.6 0.143 16.2 26.21 100.3 126.1 25.8 0.112 15.73 23.53 Void at 114-115.5m TR25-22 16.7 21.3 4.6 0.083 4.43 10.22 60.8 69.9 9.1 0.067 6.23 10.96 TR25-23 0.0 16.7 16.7 0.161 7.25 18.56 22.8 30.4 7.6 0.112 12.48 20.33 118.6 129.2 10.6 0.03 5.07 7.15 TR25-24 0.0 152.4 152.4 0.236 19.81 36.32 Void at 28.9-38.9m Including: 3.0 13.6 10.6 1.871 81.41 212.35 50.1 54.7 4.6 1.197 92.8 176.57 TR25-25 0.0 6.1 6.1 0.186 11.5 25.56 36.5 48.7 12.2 0.042 5.39 8.32 111.0 159.6 48.6 0.106 6.79 14.19 3 Voids at 114-115.5m, 124.6-126.1, 147.4-149 171.8 203.7 31.9 0.139 8.65 18.36 225.0 247.8 22.8 0.192 15.15 28.6 TR25-26 0.0 48.6 48.6 1.06 58.93 133.13 130.7 141.3 10.6 0.061 4.06 8.34 *Final results reported Jan 7, 2026, preliminary results Nov 4, 2025 TR25-27 0.0 51.7 51.7 0.427 42.87 72.74 Void at 22.8-25.8m 62.3 86.6 24.3 0.332 85.94 109.15 Void at 74.5-79.0m TR25-28 0.0 62.3 62.3 0.18 28.69 41.26 Void at 36.5-38.0m 97.3 112.5 15.2 0.037 11.15 13.71 TR25-29 0.0 13.7 13.7 0.059 6.2 10.36 115.5 141.3 25.8 0.616 68.07 111.22 TR25-30 112.5 121.6 9.1 0.027 13.65 15.55 TR25-31 0.0 25.8 25.8 0.051 13.48 17.05 94.2 138.3 44.1 1.161 77.7 158.97 Void at 95.7-98.8m Including: 126.2 129.2 3.0 7.504 465.5 990.78

Note 1: Gold and Silver equivalents are calculated using a 70:1 silver:gold ratio for holes reported since November 2025 (TR25-25), 90:1 in 2025 prior to November, 80:1 in 2023 and 2024, and a 70:1 silver:gold ratio in 2021.

Table 2 - Drillhole Coordinates

Drill Hole UTM East UTM North Azimuth Inclination Total Depth (m) TC25-01PC 588540 3507254 82 65 182.9* TC25-01 588540 3507254 82 65 190.5/373.4 TD TR25-02a 588721 3507513 120 65 158.5* TC25-02 588716 3507534 125 60 84.7/348.4 TD TR25-01 588618 3507105 106 60 189.0 TR25-02 588722 3507589 140 75 193.6 TR25-03 588721 3507586 140 50 152.4 TR25-04 588524 3507933 120 60 201.2 TR25-05 588826 3507637 90 60 164.6 TR25-06 588825 3507637 0 90 170.7 TR25-07 588647 3507948 105 60 225.6 TR25-08 588639 3507848 105 65 193.5 TR25-09 588636 3507894 105 60 274.4 TR25-10 588833 3507673 90 45 79.3 TR25-11 588831 3507673 90 70 137.2 TR25-12 588793 3507599 104 65 137.2 TR25-13 588681 3507534 104 65 193.6 TR25-14 588792 3507753 115 50 134.1 TR25-15 588793 3507572 105 65 152.4 TR25-16 588859 3507946 104 63 195.1 TR25-17a 588872 3507989 105 65 30.4 TR25-17 588874 3507992 104 65 192.0 TR25-18 588427 3507861 104 60 182.4 TR25-19 588414 3507712 90 60 158.1 TR25-20 588403 3507710 90 75 182.4 TR25-21 588571 3508197 230 80 194.5 TR25-22 588772 3507516 75 60 152.0 TR25-23 588769 3507516 75 80 205.2 TR25-24 588776 3507517 255 77 155.0 TR25-25 588671 3508000 105 65 252.3 TR25-26 588879 3508028 105 55 182.4 TR25-27 588707 3507341 340 45 58 TR25-28 588708 3507340 340 66 170 TR25-29 588685 3507243 285 45 127 TR25-30 588653 3507203 285 52 135 TR25-31 588689 3507284 285 45 117 TC25-03 588662 3508034 45 85 507.4/690.9 TD TR25-32 588746 3507408 420 45 225 TR25-33 588774 3507462 300 45 152 TR25-34 588698 3508036 105 70 243.9 TR25-04PC 588856 3507422 120 75 91.5* TC25-04 588856 3507422 120 75 740.2/831.7 TD TR25-35 588616 3508058 106 80 206.7 TR25-36 588450 3508122 110 75 146

*Drill holes are precollars for 2025 deep core drilling

Drill samples are collected every 1.52 m from RC chips and every 1.5m from sawing the core drill holes. The samples are analyzed by Bureau Veritas for gold with a 30-gram sample size using the method FA430 followed by MA300. Bureau Veritas is independent of the Company and of the Qualified Person. Over limits, when present, are analyzed by MA370 or FA530. The company uses quality assurance-quality control as a standard part of its sampling-assaying-assessments in conjunction with its exploration sampling programs. Samples and their collection are controlled by an industry standard conforming QAQC program including all drill holes containing certified blanks, standards, and duplicates. The samples are being regularly shipped to and received by the Bureau Veritas Minerals laboratory in Hermosillo, Mexico for geochemical analysis. The QAQC for the drilling programs has been evaluated and found to have good results.

Tombstone Project Overview

Aztec Minerals holds a 85.0% interest in the Tombstone Property Joint Venture, which includes most of the original patented mining claims in the main district as well as some recently acquired properties.

The main target of the current drilling is to continue testing the shallow, bulk tonnage, potentially heap leachable, mesothermal gold-silver oxide mineralization adjacent and below the previously mined Contention pit by step-out drilling. Future drilling is expected to focus on follow-up on the current program's results. It is anticipated that possible targeting could include strike and dip extensions of the shallow oxide mineralization, and move along those trends deeper into the sulfide zone as historically there was significant production to 300 m depth*2.

The Tombstone project is located 100 kilometers (km) southeast of Tucson, Arizona and covers much of the historic Tombstone silver district. Tombstone is renowned for its high grade, oxidized, silver-gold mesothermal stringer lode veins, hydrothermal breccias and manto CRD orebodies that were mined in the late 1800's and early 1900's. The historic silver production in the Tombstone district from 1878 to 1939 was estimated at 32 million ounces and 250,000 ounces of gold*2.

The district geology consists of a mix of shallow-level, oxidized Au-Ag and base metal deposits related to CRD and skarns hosted in folded and thrusted sediments, intrusive dikes, and lode veins, and as well the under explored, sulfide versions located below the water table.

Host rocks to the mineralization are primarily the clastic sediments of the lowest portion of the Cretaceous Bisbee Formation. Between 50 and 300 meters (m) in depth, the Bisbee is underlain by approximately two kms thick of the same Paleozoic carbonate formations that host the 110 MT Hermosa-Taylor zinc-lead-silver deposit of South32 located 60 km southwest of Tombstone*3.

Aztec believes that the historic silver mines at Tombstone could be related to a much larger mesothermal system with CRD mineralization below the old mines. Since 2017, Aztec has completed geological mapping, geochemical sampling and geophysical surveying to identify the most prospective areas for Au-Ag mineralization around and below the Contention open pit, and CRD zinc-lead-copper-silver-gold mineralization below the entire district. Aztec management views the district as highly prospective for the discovery of mesothermal and CRD mineralization.

Appointment of Director of Communications

Aztec also announces it has appointed Adam Buchanan (through his wholly owned and controlled B.C. holding company) (the "Consultant") as Director of Communications pursuant to a consulting agreement dated February 15, 2026 (the "Agreement"). Mr. Buchanan has extensive knowledge of capital markets, resource development and investor relations through more than 12 years of experience in the resource sector. He graduated with a B.A. from Simon Fraser University and has completed courses through the Canadian Securities Institute.

The Consultant will work with the CEO to provide and execute on a corporate communications strategy for the Company. The Consultant will also develop a marketing and communications strategy and assist the Company in implementing it for a period of three months. Certain of the services to be provided by the Consultant under the Agreement constitute Investor Relations Activities within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Under the Agreement, the Consultant will receive a monthly consulting fee of $5,000 plus applicable taxes over the three-month term and will be granted 250,000 stock options on such dates and with such terms as the Company may determine.

To the Company's knowledge, as of the date hereof, The Consultant does not own any securities of the Company and is arm's length to the Company. The Agreement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Summary Tombstone Project Highlights

Well located property on patented (33) and unpatented (73) claims (663 hectares / 1639 acres), covers much of the historic Tombstone silver mining district, great infrastructure, local town, road access, full services, water, power

Historic silver district *2 produced 32 million ounces of silver and 250,000 ounces of gold from 1878-1939, in high grade, oxidized, silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper vein, breccia and CRD deposits, and small open pit heap leach production in late 1980's

Drilling by Aztec in 2020-25 has demonstrated that the Contention Pit target has significant, shallow. oxidized Au-Ag bulk tonnage mineralization which is open in all directions

Multiple other prospective targets in Cretaceous and Paleozoic rocks related to major NW and NNE trending structures hosting porphyritic intrusions crosscutting a possible caldera ring structure

* Aztec has not verified these historic results and is not relying on them. Aztec has in its possession the historic drill logs, maps and reports but does not have any information on the quality assurance or quality control measures taken in connection with these historical exploration results.

Noted References:

1 - "Zonge International, AMT Survey, Tombstone Project, Cochise County, AZ, Data Acquisition and Processing Report, Prepared for Aztec Minerals, 18 May 2020, Zonge Job #20013"

2 - Greeley, Michael N., A Brief History and Review of Ore Grades and Production in the Tombstone Mining District with Emphasis on the Contention Mine Area, June 1984

3 - M3 Engineering and Technology Corp., Hermosa Project N.I. 43-101F1 Pre-Feasibility Study, January 2014

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Allen David Heyl, B.Sc., CPG - AIPG No.11277, VP Exploration of Aztec, a Qualified Person under NI43-101. Mr. Heyl supervises the Tombstone exploration programs. Mr. Heyl has verified the data, which included a review of the sampling, analytical and test methods underlying the data, information and opinions disclosed herein.

"Simon Dyakowski"

Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer

Aztec Minerals Corp.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico. The Tombstone project is an emerging gold-silver discovery with high grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work, statements relating to advancing the Tombstone Project, drill and sampling results including additional potential work and results therefrom, the Company's plans for its Tombstone Project, potential for further expansion of the mineralization at the Tombstone Project, expected results and outcomes, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of gold, silver and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

