Revolve Renewable Power Corp.: Revolve Achieves Key Interconnection Milestone With 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (CSE:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce a significant milestone for its 15.7 megawatt ("MW") Bright Meadows Solar Project (the "Project") located in Alberta, Canada. The Project has successfully completed Stage 2 of the Cluster Assessment and has officially transitioned into Stage 3 of the Alberta Electric System Operator ("AESO") interconnection process.

"The completion of Stage 2 of the Cluster Assessment is a critical milestone for the Bright Meadows Solar Project as it demonstrates the technical viability of the project and strengthens its development profile," said CEO Myke Clark. "The completion of Stage 2 also allows Revolve to accelerate the process to secure a power purchase agreement for the project. Revolve continues to execute its disciplined development strategy by advancing high-quality renewable energy projects through critical permitting and interconnection milestones. As interconnection capacity becomes increasingly constrained, successfully advancing through these stages positions Bright Meadows favorably and enhances its overall value."

The transition out of the Cluster Assessment is a significant de-risking event for the Project. During the previous stage, the Project was assessed alongside other regional generation facilities to determine its impact on the grid. Moving into Stage 3 of the interconnection process represents a move from the assessment phase into the execution phase, signaling that the Project has met the rigorous technical requirements necessary to move toward a final grid connection. Through this stage the Project will receive the Functional Specification of the final technical details and will execute the System Access Service agreement with the AESO, which defines the conditions under which the Project can access the Alberta transmission network.

The Company was notified on February 27, 2026, that the Stage 2 milestone has been achieved. This milestone follows the receipt of the Power Plant Approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission in 2025, which established the regulatory foundation for the Project's construction and operation. Next steps for the Project will include working closely with Fortis Alberta and the AESO to further define interconnection specifications, and to make progress with the final technical design in preparation for construction.

About Revolve

Revolve was formed in 2012 to capitalize on the growing global demand for renewable power. Revolve develops utility-scale wind, solar, hydro and battery storage projects in the US, Canada and Mexico. Revolve also installs and operates sub 20 megawatt ("MW") "behind the meter" distributed generation (or "DG") assets. Revolve's portfolio includes the following:

Operating Assets : 13 MW (net) of operating assets under long term power purchase agreements across Canada and Mexico covering wind, solar, battery storage and hydro generation;

Development : a diverse portfolio of utility scale development projects across the US, Canada and Mexico with a combined capacity of over 3,000MWs as well as a 140MW+ distributed generation portfolio that is under development.

Revolve has an accomplished management team with a demonstrated track record of taking projects from "greenfield" through to "ready to build" status and successfully concluding project sales to large operators of utility-scale renewable energy projects. To-date, Revolve has developed and sold over 1,550MW of projects.

