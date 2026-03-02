French grid operator RTE says almost 3?TWh of renewable energy was curtailed in 2025, driven by higher solar output and more frequent negative-price market periods.From pv magazine France New data from Réseau de Transport d'Électricité (RTE), France's transmission system operator, shows that renewable energy curtailed during negative-price periods nearly doubled compared with 2024, reaching almost 3?TWh. The increase reflects growing integration challenges as solar and wind capacity expands. Rising renewable output and more hours with zero or negative wholesale prices forced operators to modulate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...