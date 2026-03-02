xSIM orchestration delivers cross-network performance and unified global FWA deployment.

SIMO, a leader in innovative mobile connectivity solutions, today announced the expansion of its carrier enablement strategy to power resilient, multi-network enterprise Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) deployments for both primary and backup applications. SIMO will showcase its evolution to a carrier enablement platform powering enterprise-grade FWA at Mobile World Congress 2026, in the MediaTek booth (Hall 3, Booth 3D10).

"The future of enterprise FWA is not single-network, it is intelligently orchestrated multi-network connectivity," said Eric Plam, chief revenue officer at SIMO. "By combining AI-driven local network selection with centralized global control, carriers can deliver resilient connectivity at scale while unlocking recurring managed service revenue."

Through SIMO xSIM orchestration operating at both the device firmware layer and the cloud, SIMO enables intelligent multi-network selection, local native network attachment, and centralized performance management across geographies. This approach allows carriers to deliver stronger service-level agreement resilience, reduce roaming dependencies, support data sovereignty requirements, and unlock scalable managed service revenue opportunities across retail, remote offices, retail stores, EV charging, and temporary site deployments.

Real-time, AI-driven carrier selection dynamically connects each device to the strongest in-country network, improving uptime and reducing field service interventions through dynamic carrier optimization. SIMO provides a single architecture across regions with centralized fleet visibility and policy control, accelerating international rollout timelines.

SIMO Connect delivers API-driven monitoring and optimization across global fleets, reducing operational complexity for enterprise divisions. The platform also enables carriers to grow managed FWA services through a scalable architecture for enterprise verticals, supporting recurring connectivity revenue beyond hardware.

For more information about SIMO and its solutions, or to schedule a meeting at Mobile World Congress 2026, visit https://page.simo.co/mwc-2026

About SIMO

SIMO, founded and headquartered in Silicon Valley, is redefining global mobile connectivity with its patented virtual SIM (vSIM) technology and AI-powered connectivity platform. With coverage in over 145 countries, and network support from hundreds of cellular carriers, SIMO's platform connects users automatically to the best-performing local 5G and 4G LTE networks-without physical SIM cards, roaming fees, or complicated provisioning. As a cloud-native solution, SIMO delivers secure wireless connectivity to millions of users across mobility, IoT, travel, and remote work, serving consumers, OEMs, enterprises, and solution providers. Learn more at https://www.simo.co/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260302749312/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Brody Dryden

Pitch Public Relations

brody@pitchpublicrelations.com