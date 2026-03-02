Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.03.2026 13:06 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kazakhstan Tennis Federation: Kazakhstan's National Tennis Center Awarded ITF Gold Level Recognition

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Tennis Centre "Beeline Arena" in Astana has been awarded Gold Level Recognition by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), marking a significant milestone for Kazakhstan's sports infrastructure and athlete development system.

Photo Credit: Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

The Gold Level status confirms that the Center meets the highest international standards for training, governance, infrastructure and integrity. With this recognition, Kazakhstan joins a select group of countries whose national training centers have achieved the same distinction, including France, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada and Switzerland.

The decision was made following a comprehensive evaluation by the ITF Commission under the leadership of David Haggerty, ITF President. The assessment covered athlete performance pathways, development programs, coaching standards, competition management capabilities, safety protocols and adherence to principles of fair play, including anti-doping and anti-corruption measures.

Bulat Utemuratov, President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, commented: "The Gold Level Recognition affirms that the National Tennis Center in Astana meets international requirements for player development and infrastructure quality. This achievement reflects the systematic work of the Federation, the Center's management and our coaching teams. Most importantly, it strengthens the foundation for the long-term development of tennis in Kazakhstan, particularly in youth and junior programs."

Over the past 18 years, 39 tennis centers have been constructed across Kazakhstan, comprising 394 hard and clay courts. During this period, private investment in tennis infrastructure has exceeded US$200 million.

The Gold Level status is granted for a four-year period through 2030 and authorizes the use of the official ITF Gold designation. In addition, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) awarded the Center the "National Training Center Integrity Standards Award." ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse noted that the Center has established a strong governance framework that prioritizes transparency, athlete protection and the promotion of fair competition.

The recognition underscores Kazakhstan's continued commitment to developing a sustainable, internationally aligned tennis ecosystem and strengthening its position within the global sporting community.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923384/Gold_Level_Recognition_KTF.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883640/5830509/Kazakhstan_Tennis_Federation_Logo.jpg

KTF Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kazakhstans-national-tennis-center-awarded-itf-gold-level-recognition-302700963.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.