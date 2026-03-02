VR-Yhtymä Oyj: VR sells rolling stock to Suomen Ostoliikennekalusto Oy - The first phase of arrangement is now completed

2.3.2026 14:00:00 EET | VR-Yhtymä Oyj | Inside information

VR sells rolling stock to Suomen Ostoliikennekalusto Oy - The first phase of arrangement is now completed

On 11 February 2026, VR and Suomen Ostoliikennekalusto Oy (RailStock) signed an agreement under which the rolling stock owned by VR and used in tendered rail traffic will be transferred to the ownership of the Finnish state-owned rolling stock company.

The transaction will be carried out in phases and the first phase is now completed. In the first phase, Suomen Ostoliikennekalusto Oy purchased from VR the rolling stock currently used in tendered rail traffic ordered by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, containing regional trains, including the upcoming Sm7 trains, motor cars, and night train carriages.

In the second phase, the upcoming night train and car-carrier coaches are planned to be transferred to the rolling stock company. The second phase will be implemented later in 2026.

The total purchase price of the rolling stock in the arrangement is approximately EUR 250 million, with about EUR 200 million relating to the first phase now completed. From this amount VR will during 2026 pay capital repayment to the state, so that the arrangement is financially neutral for VR. The transaction has no material impact on VR's debt-servicing capacity or operating profit.

