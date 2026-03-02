NOVA MINERALS LIMITED: Nova Confirms New Gold-Copper System Developing at West Wing

Anchorage Alaska, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Minerals Limited ("Nova" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NVA) (ASX: NVA) (FRA: QM3)) is pleased to announce assay results from its 2025 surface sampling program in the West Wing area within the Company's flagship Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project (Estelle or the Project), located in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt in Alaska.

Highlights

Field observations and 2025 surface assay results have delineated a gold-copper anomaly at West Wing measuring approximately 1,500m by 800m (Figures 4 and 5).





Anomaly supported by:



Seven rock samples grading >3 g/t Au including a high of 15.5 g/t Au (Table 1), and 16 soil samples grading >1 g/t Au with a peak of 3.8 g/t Au (Table 2), and;



Three rocks samples grading > 1% Cu with a high of 6.9% (Table 3), and 16 soil samples grading > 0.2 % Cu with a high of 0.55% (Table4).



These results build on earlier surface reconnaissance at West Wing, which returned rock samples of up to 25.8 g/t Au (ASX Announcement: 26 February 2024).





Nova General Manager and Geologist, Mr Hans Hoffman, commented:

"Field crews covered a lot of ground at Estelle in 2025 focusing on the less developed prospects and exploring for new ones. The most outstanding results came from West Wing where geologists were following up on two soil samples >1.0 g/t Au from 2024. Results from 2025 included 16 soil samples greater than 1.0 g/t Au over a 1 km strike length. Multi-gram gold and multi-percent copper rock samples were also reported. While a majority of the samples were collected in hornfels adjacent to the Estelle pluton, a few soil samples were collected atop a quartz feldspar porphyry, suggesting West Wing could be a different deposit style than is typical for Estelle.

"Detailed mapping and drill targeting at West Wing will be a top priority for field crews in 2026."

2025 Estelle Surficial Reconnaissance Program

During the 2025 field season, Nova's geologist team, led by General Manager and geologist Mr Hans Hoffman, undertook an extensive surface exploration mapping and sampling program across three main areas of the Estelle Project comprised of over 30 traverses covering 75-line kilometers, 430 soil samples, 170 rock samples, and 26 stream sediment samples (Figure 1).

As a result of that program and reported to date:

Assay results from recent rock and soil sampling have outlined a newly developing large-scale gold-copper system at West Wing, as detailed in this announcement.





Further results from 2025 soil and rock sampling across the project district will be reported by area as they are received and processed in the coming weeks.

Figure 1. Estelle property map showing the extensive 2025 exploration program

West Wing

One of the most exciting discoveries of the season is the follow-up work done at West Wing where a 1,500m x 800m gold-copper anomaly was delineated with soil and rock sampling. Unlike a majority of the prospects at Estelle, the West Wing anomaly is primarily hosted in hornfels sedimentary rock, although it is adjacent to the Estelle pluton. Out of all the soil anomalies identified at Estelle, West Wing shows the highest continuous grades in hornfels. Of the 46 soil samples collected in the vicinity of West Wing, 21 were greater than 0.5 g/t Au, including 16 greater than 1.0 g/t Au, and five greater than 2.0 g/t Au with a high of 3.8 g/t Au. Of the 30 rock samples collected around West Wing, eight were greater than 2.0 g/t Au, including three samples over 5.0 g/t Au, with a high of 15.5 g/t Au (Figure 3).

West Wing also shows a notable copper signature with 16 soil samples greater than 0.2% Cu and three rock samples greater than 1% Cu, with a high of 6.9% Cu.

Figure 2. Nova geologist traversing the West Wing area





Figure 3. Sample E397403 - 5.5 g/t Au and 6.9% Cu; Sample E397404 - 15.5 g/t Au

Figure 4. West Wing Sampling - Gold

Figure 5. West Wing Sampling - Copper

Table 1. Significant Gold Results - Rocks > 1.0 g/t Au

Prospect Sample ID Easting Northing Au g/t West Wing E397404 501030 6863846 15.5 West Wing E409268 501213 6864007 10.1 West Wing E397403 501041 6863832 5.5 West Wing E405220 501207 6864031 4.0 West Wing E397405 500982 6863909 3.9 West Wing G994193 501545 6865039 3.9 West Wing E397401 501166 6863690 3.4 West Wing G994180 500739 6863364 2.2 West Wing G994196 499995 6863074 1.1 West Wing E405222 501162 6864223 1.0





Table 2: Significant Gold Results - Soils > 1.0 g/t Au

Prospect Sample ID Easting Northing Au g/t West Wing E397463 501093 6863811 3.8 West Wing G994460 500525 6863583 2.6 West Wing E409175 501206 6864128 2.6 West Wing E409173 501215 6864044 2.4 West Wing E409174 501201 6864073 2.0 West Wing G994478 500954 6863963 1.8 West Wing E409176 501180 6864165 1.7 West Wing G994456 500658 6863412 1.6 West Wing G994459 500540 6863536 1.6 West Wing E409177 501131 6864240 1.4 West Wing E397461 500740 6863361 1.4 West Wing E405305 500286 6863364 1.3 West Wing G994479 500916 6863999 1.3 West Wing G994457 500598 6863448 1.1 West Wing G994454 500974 6863372 1.1 West Wing G994477 500991 6863889 1.0





Table 3. Significant Copper Results - Rocks > 5,000 ppm (0.5%) Cu

Prospect Sample ID Easting Northing Cu_ppm West Wing E397403 501041 6863832 69200 West Wing E397401 501166 6863690 16850 West Wing E405221 501203 6864066 15300 West Wing E405220 501207 6864031 9210 West Wing G994184 501132 6863780 7380 West Wing E405218 501233 6863966 5630 West Wing E405217 501316 6863903 5520





Table 4: Significant Copper Results - Soils > 2,000 ppm (0.2% Cu)

Prospect Sample ID Easting Northing Cu_ppm West Wing E397461 500740 6863361 5460 West Wing G994460 500525 6863583 5100 West Wing E409173 501215 6864044 3760 West Wing E409174 501201 6864073 3760 West Wing E409175 501206 6864128 3400 West Wing E409176 501180 6864165 3060 West Wing G994479 500916 6863999 2850 West Wing E397463 501093 6863811 2800 West Wing G994454 500974 6863372 2760 West Wing G994478 500954 6863963 2650 West Wing G994481 500867 6864125 2530 West Wing G994480 500899 6864047 2480 West Wing E397462 501166 6863637 2470 West Wing G994451 501278 6863363 2350 West Wing E409171 501263 6863946 2130 West Wing E409177 501131 6864240 2020

Upcoming Milestones

Further results and potential new discoveries from the 2025 surface exploration mapping and sampling program

Material PFS test-work results as they become available

Winter trail mobilization of heavy equipment

Airborne geophysical surveys to commence in the spring of 2026

Antimony phase 1 project updates

Metallurgical test work ongoing

Environmental test work ongoing

West Susitna access road updates

Updated MRE

Updates on the company redomiciliation to the US

Qualified Persons

Vannu Khounphakdy, Professional Geologist and member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists contracted by Nova Minerals to provide geologic consulting services. Mr. Khounphakdy holds a Master of Science in Mine Geology and Engineering. He is a qualified person with at least 5 years experience with this type of project. By reason of education, affiliation with a professional association, and past relevant work experience, Mr. Khounphakdy fulfills the requirements of Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of SEC Regulation SK-1300 for data QA/QC checks relevant to this announcement.

Hans Hoffman is a State of Alaska Certified Professional Geologist contracted by Nova Minerals to provide geologic consulting services. Mr. Hoffman is a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geological Engineering with a double major in Geology and Geophysics. He is a qualified person with at least 5 years of experience with these types of projects. By reason of education, affiliation with a professional association, and past relevant work experience, Mr. Hoffman fulfills the requirements of Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of SEC Regulation SK-1300 for the technical information presented in this announcement.

Christopher Gerteisen, Chief Executive Officer of Nova Minerals, is a Professional Geologist and member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists, and has supervised the preparation of this news release and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained herein. Mr. Gerteisen is a "qualified person" for the purposes of SEC Regulation S-K 1300.

About Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals Limited is advancing one of the world's largest undeveloped gold deposits into production and securing a US domestic supply of the critical mineral antimony. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of the Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project, located in Alaska, a tier-one mining jurisdiction.

Estelle hosts two defined multi-million-ounce gold resources, and more than 20 prospects distributed along a 35-kilometre mineralized trend, in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a >220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including, Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. In parallel, Nova is advancing its critical minerals strategy, fully-funded by a US$43.4 million U.S. Department of War award to develop a domestic antimony supply chain, targeted for production in late 2026/2027.

Further discussion and analysis of the Estelle Project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations, and videos, all available on the Company's website. www.novaminerals.com.au

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nova Minerals Limited's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Nova Minerals Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For Additional Information Please Contact

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: 1-407-644-4256

Email: NVA@redchip.com

Nova Minerals:

Craig Bentley

Director of Finance & Compliance & Investor Relations

E: craig@novaminerals.com.au

M: +61 414 714 196