Montag, 02.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
WKN: A2H9WL | ISIN: AU000000NVA2
02.03.26 | 08:14
0,552 Euro
+4,55 % +0,024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2026 12:36 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NOVA MINERALS LIMITED: Nova Confirms New Gold-Copper System Developing at West Wing

Anchorage Alaska, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Minerals Limited ("Nova" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NVA) (ASX: NVA) (FRA: QM3)) is pleased to announce assay results from its 2025 surface sampling program in the West Wing area within the Company's flagship Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project (Estelle or the Project), located in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt in Alaska.

Highlights

  • Field observations and 2025 surface assay results have delineated a gold-copper anomaly at West Wing measuring approximately 1,500m by 800m (Figures 4 and 5).

  • Anomaly supported by:

    • Seven rock samples grading >3 g/t Au including a high of 15.5 g/t Au (Table 1), and 16 soil samples grading >1 g/t Au with a peak of 3.8 g/t Au (Table 2), and;

    • Three rocks samples grading > 1% Cu with a high of 6.9% (Table 3), and 16 soil samples grading > 0.2 % Cu with a high of 0.55% (Table4).
  • These results build on earlier surface reconnaissance at West Wing, which returned rock samples of up to 25.8 g/t Au (ASX Announcement: 26 February 2024).

Nova General Manager and Geologist, Mr Hans Hoffman, commented:

"Field crews covered a lot of ground at Estelle in 2025 focusing on the less developed prospects and exploring for new ones. The most outstanding results came from West Wing where geologists were following up on two soil samples >1.0 g/t Au from 2024. Results from 2025 included 16 soil samples greater than 1.0 g/t Au over a 1 km strike length. Multi-gram gold and multi-percent copper rock samples were also reported. While a majority of the samples were collected in hornfels adjacent to the Estelle pluton, a few soil samples were collected atop a quartz feldspar porphyry, suggesting West Wing could be a different deposit style than is typical for Estelle.

"Detailed mapping and drill targeting at West Wing will be a top priority for field crews in 2026."

2025 Estelle Surficial Reconnaissance Program

During the 2025 field season, Nova's geologist team, led by General Manager and geologist Mr Hans Hoffman, undertook an extensive surface exploration mapping and sampling program across three main areas of the Estelle Project comprised of over 30 traverses covering 75-line kilometers, 430 soil samples, 170 rock samples, and 26 stream sediment samples (Figure 1).

As a result of that program and reported to date:

  • Assay results from recent rock and soil sampling have outlined a newly developing large-scale gold-copper system at West Wing, as detailed in this announcement.

Further results from 2025 soil and rock sampling across the project district will be reported by area as they are received and processed in the coming weeks.

Figure 1. Estelle property map showing the extensive 2025 exploration program

West Wing

One of the most exciting discoveries of the season is the follow-up work done at West Wing where a 1,500m x 800m gold-copper anomaly was delineated with soil and rock sampling. Unlike a majority of the prospects at Estelle, the West Wing anomaly is primarily hosted in hornfels sedimentary rock, although it is adjacent to the Estelle pluton. Out of all the soil anomalies identified at Estelle, West Wing shows the highest continuous grades in hornfels. Of the 46 soil samples collected in the vicinity of West Wing, 21 were greater than 0.5 g/t Au, including 16 greater than 1.0 g/t Au, and five greater than 2.0 g/t Au with a high of 3.8 g/t Au. Of the 30 rock samples collected around West Wing, eight were greater than 2.0 g/t Au, including three samples over 5.0 g/t Au, with a high of 15.5 g/t Au (Figure 3).

West Wing also shows a notable copper signature with 16 soil samples greater than 0.2% Cu and three rock samples greater than 1% Cu, with a high of 6.9% Cu.

Figure 2. Nova geologist traversing the West Wing area


Figure 3. Sample E397403 - 5.5 g/t Au and 6.9% Cu; Sample E397404 - 15.5 g/t Au

Figure 4. West Wing Sampling - Gold

Figure 5. West Wing Sampling - Copper

Table 1. Significant Gold Results - Rocks > 1.0 g/t Au

ProspectSample IDEastingNorthingAu g/t
West WingE397404501030686384615.5
West WingE409268501213686400710.1
West WingE39740350104168638325.5
West WingE40522050120768640314.0
West WingE39740550098268639093.9
West WingG99419350154568650393.9
West WingE39740150116668636903.4
West WingG99418050073968633642.2
West WingG99419649999568630741.1
West WingE40522250116268642231.0


Table 2: Significant Gold Results - Soils > 1.0 g/t Au

ProspectSample IDEastingNorthingAu g/t
West WingE39746350109368638113.8
West WingG99446050052568635832.6
West WingE40917550120668641282.6
West WingE40917350121568640442.4
West WingE40917450120168640732.0
West WingG99447850095468639631.8
West WingE40917650118068641651.7
West WingG99445650065868634121.6
West WingG99445950054068635361.6
West WingE40917750113168642401.4
West WingE39746150074068633611.4
West WingE40530550028668633641.3
West WingG99447950091668639991.3
West WingG99445750059868634481.1
West WingG99445450097468633721.1
West WingG99447750099168638891.0


Table 3. Significant Copper Results - Rocks > 5,000 ppm (0.5%) Cu

ProspectSample IDEastingNorthingCu_ppm
West WingE397403501041686383269200
West WingE397401501166686369016850
West WingE405221501203686406615300
West WingE40522050120768640319210
West WingG99418450113268637807380
West WingE40521850123368639665630
West WingE40521750131668639035520


Table 4: Significant Copper Results - Soils > 2,000 ppm (0.2% Cu)

ProspectSample IDEastingNorthingCu_ppm
West WingE39746150074068633615460
West WingG99446050052568635835100
West WingE40917350121568640443760
West WingE40917450120168640733760
West WingE40917550120668641283400
West WingE40917650118068641653060
West WingG99447950091668639992850
West WingE39746350109368638112800
West WingG99445450097468633722760
West WingG99447850095468639632650
West WingG99448150086768641252530
West WingG99448050089968640472480
West WingE39746250116668636372470
West WingG99445150127868633632350
West WingE40917150126368639462130
West WingE40917750113168642402020

Upcoming Milestones

  • Further results and potential new discoveries from the 2025 surface exploration mapping and sampling program
  • Material PFS test-work results as they become available
  • Winter trail mobilization of heavy equipment
  • Airborne geophysical surveys to commence in the spring of 2026
  • Antimony phase 1 project updates
  • Metallurgical test work ongoing
  • Environmental test work ongoing
  • West Susitna access road updates
  • Updated MRE
  • Updates on the company redomiciliation to the US

Qualified Persons

Vannu Khounphakdy, Professional Geologist and member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists contracted by Nova Minerals to provide geologic consulting services. Mr. Khounphakdy holds a Master of Science in Mine Geology and Engineering. He is a qualified person with at least 5 years experience with this type of project. By reason of education, affiliation with a professional association, and past relevant work experience, Mr. Khounphakdy fulfills the requirements of Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of SEC Regulation SK-1300 for data QA/QC checks relevant to this announcement.

Hans Hoffman is a State of Alaska Certified Professional Geologist contracted by Nova Minerals to provide geologic consulting services. Mr. Hoffman is a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geological Engineering with a double major in Geology and Geophysics. He is a qualified person with at least 5 years of experience with these types of projects. By reason of education, affiliation with a professional association, and past relevant work experience, Mr. Hoffman fulfills the requirements of Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of SEC Regulation SK-1300 for the technical information presented in this announcement.

Christopher Gerteisen, Chief Executive Officer of Nova Minerals, is a Professional Geologist and member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists, and has supervised the preparation of this news release and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained herein. Mr. Gerteisen is a "qualified person" for the purposes of SEC Regulation S-K 1300.

About Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals Limited is advancing one of the world's largest undeveloped gold deposits into production and securing a US domestic supply of the critical mineral antimony. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of the Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project, located in Alaska, a tier-one mining jurisdiction.

Estelle hosts two defined multi-million-ounce gold resources, and more than 20 prospects distributed along a 35-kilometre mineralized trend, in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a >220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including, Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. In parallel, Nova is advancing its critical minerals strategy, fully-funded by a US$43.4 million U.S. Department of War award to develop a domestic antimony supply chain, targeted for production in late 2026/2027.

Further discussion and analysis of the Estelle Project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations, and videos, all available on the Company's website. www.novaminerals.com.au

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nova Minerals Limited's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Nova Minerals Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For Additional Information Please Contact

Investor Relations:
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone: 1-407-644-4256
Email: NVA@redchip.com

Nova Minerals:
Craig Bentley
Director of Finance & Compliance & Investor Relations
E: craig@novaminerals.com.au
M: +61 414 714 196


