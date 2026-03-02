Czechoslovak Group A.S.: CSG Enters the Hungarian Defence Industry. To Participate in the Delivery of Thousands of Military Vehicles; Investment Plans Also Include Integration of HIMARS Systems at Rába

The global industrial and technology group CSG will acquire a 49% stake in 4iG Space & Defence Technologies, thereby also indirectly becoming a 37% shareholder in Rába Automotive Holding Plc. Through this transaction, the Group confirms its ambition to become a long-term strategic partner of the Hungarian defence industry. The initial investments also include signed contracts for the production and delivery of thousands of military vehicles, as well as potential participation in the HIMARS programme for Hungary.

The follow-on industrial projects further develop the previously announced partnership between CSG, 4iG and Rába Automotive Holding and create a foundation for long-term investment, technology transfer and the systematic localisation of production in Hungary. These steps will strengthen not only the Hungarian but also the wider European defence industry and reaffirm CSG's active role in the development of defence capabilities in Central Europe.

"CSG is today among the fastest-growing defence industrial groups. We build on in-house development, strong manufacturing capacity and the ability to rapidly scale production across key segments - from land systems and ammunition to complex platforms. We intend to bring this experience to Hungary. Combined with Rába's industrial heritage and the strategic backing of the 4iG Group, we can significantly enhance manufacturing capacity, technological sophistication and the export potential of both the Hungarian and European defence industries," said Michal Strnad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of CSG-

4iG, in which CSG is a partner, announced the signing of a framework agreement with the Hungarian state for the delivery of up to several thousand heavy tactical vehicles for the Hungarian Armed Forces, with CSG participating in the programme. At the same time, the contracting parties declared their intention to conclude an order for the first several hundred vehicles in the near future. A significant part of the production and assembly will take place in Hungary in cooperation with Rába Automotive Holding, contributing to the strengthening of local manufacturing capacity.

At the same time, CSG is introducing a new export programme for Rába Automotive Holding covering medium tactical vehicles worth one billion euros. In parallel, the Hungarian state has expressed its interest in acquiring HIMARS systems for the Hungarian Armed Forces, to be integrated at Rába onto Tatra chassis platforms. For CSG, this represents a significant opportunity to deepen transatlantic industrial cooperation and strengthen its involvement in global supply chains.

"The framework agreement for heavy tactical vehicles and the planned order for the initial hundreds of units represent a concrete step towards localising production and developing Hungary's industrial base. Likewise, the medium tactical vehicle programme for a foreign customer confirms that, together with our partners, we are building a long-term sustainable industrial ecosystem with high added value," added Jan Marinov, CEO of CSG Defence Systems-

- The agreements announced today represent the largest step to date in 4iG Group's defence industry strategy. A new era may begin in the history of the Hungarian space and defence industry. We are establishing partnerships and cooperations with leading defence industry and technology companies in Central Europe, the United States and Türkiye, through which domestically manufactured yet export-capable defence technologies and systems can be created in Hungary. These strengthen Hungary's sovereignty, ensure the security of supply of the Hungarian Defence Forces, and in the long term define Hungary's place in the international defence industry." Said Gellért Jászai, Chairman and CEO of 4iG Group-

CSG has been systematically developing strategic partnerships across Central Europe in order to strengthen technological competitiveness and defence capabilities within EU and NATO member states. The most recently announced projects represent a tangible delivery of this strategy and confirm the Group's ambition to invest consistently in modern manufacturing capacity, innovation and international cooperation.

The ceremonial event in Budapest was also attended by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, Karel Havlícek, and the Czech Ambassador to Hungary, Eva Dvoráková.

About 4iG Space and Defence

4iG Space and Defence Zrt. (4iG S&D) is the space and defense industry holding company of the 4iG Group, developing innovative dual-use technologies for the space, defense, and security sectors. Its activities are organized into five business divisions: Space, Aero, Land Systems, Weapons & Ammunition, and Cyber and Defence Digitalization. The space division covers the design, manufacturing, and operation of satellites. In the field of defense technologies, 4iG S&D develops unmanned aerial vehicles and counter-drone systems, land platforms, weapons and ammunition manufacturing solutions, as well as advanced cyber and digitalization technologies. Its systems contribute to the development of NATO-compatible capabilities and to the strengthening of regional security. More: www.4igsdt.hu

About RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc.

Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Gyor, Hungary, RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. is a majority-owned company by the 4iG Group and is listed in the "Premium" category of the Budapest Stock Exchange. Following the establishment of its new ownership structure, as well as the development of international partnerships and order volumes with leading global defence industry companies, RÁBA is assuming an increasingly prominent role in both the Hungarian and international defence sectors. Beyond defence applications, the Company's activities include the development, manufacturing, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of axles and axle components for commercial vehicles, agricultural machinery and construction equipment, as well as components for commercial and passenger vehicles with significant exports across the European Union, Japan and the United States automotive markets. RÁBA vehicles and systems have been deployed by the Hungarian Defence Forces for several decades. More: www.raba.hu

About CSG

CSG N.V. ("CSG") is a Dutch company and a leading European defence industrial group, with its top management headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. CSG develops and delivers defence and industrial technologies that contribute to a safer and more stable future. The Group focuses on the development and manufacturing of strategically important products, systems and technologies in the fields of defence and ammunition, as well as in related sectors such as aerospace. CSG operates key manufacturing facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Serbia and India, and exports its products worldwide. The Group continues to invest in the growth of its portfolio companies and the expansion of its core business activities. Key companies within the Group include Excalibur Army (Czech Republic, land systems), Tatra Trucks (Czech Republic, vehicles), MSM Group (Slovakia, artillery ammunition) and The Kinetic Group (United States, small-calibre ammunition). CSG employs more than 14,000 people across its integrated and affiliated companies. In 2024, the Group reported annual revenues of EUR 4.0 billion. CSG shares are traded on Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker CSG. More information is available at: www.czechoslovakgroup.com.

CSG Press Service

Andrej Círtek, Spokesperson

tel.: +420 602 494 208

E-mail: andrej.cirtek@czechoslovakgroup.cz